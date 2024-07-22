“I Loved Every Challenge of Playing Third Base”

Of all the stories that abounded this weekend about Adrián Beltré, on the threshold of his induction into the Hall of Fame, there's one which may be forgotten except by Angel fans left (as almost usual) to ponder what might have been. It's the story of the Angels pursuing Beltré as a free agent after he spent five often injury-plagued seasons in Seattle.

Essentially, Angels owner Arte Moreno wanted Beltré in the proverbial worst way possible, after the Dodgers who reared him were willing to let him escape to the Mariners in free agency — despite Beltré having just led the Show with 48 home runs in 2004 — because then-owner Frank McCourt didn't want to pay what the Mariners ultimately did.

Beltré went from the Mariners to the Red Sox on a one-year, prove-it kind of deal. When that lone Boston season ended in October 2010, Moreno kept Beltré in his sights. But nothing the Angels presented Beltré impressed him enough to sign with them. He opted to sign with the Rangers instead. Moreno was so unamused he ordered his then-general manager Tony Reagins to deal for Blue Jays outfielder/slugger Vernon Wells.

Well. The Angels learned the hard way (don't they always?) that Wells was damaged goods. The fellow they sent the Jays to get him, bat-first catcher Mike Napoli, would join Beltré for a hard-earned trip to a World Series that would break their hearts, before moving on to help Cleveland to a pennant and the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series triumph.

Meanwhile, before leaving Seattle for a one-year, show-us deal with the Red Sox, Beltré by his own admission finally learned he could have a shipload of fun playing baseball without losing the focus, the discipline, or the outlying durability that were going to make him a Hall of Famer in the first place. With the Rangers, he finished his ascent into what Baseball-Reference calls the number four all-around third baseman ever and, concurrently, built and secured a reputation as a team-first Fun Guy.

Nail his 3,000th lifetime major league hit? Party time ... for the whole team and then some. "After he got 3,000 hits he had a party," says Rangers in-game reporter Emily Jones to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli and Chad Jennings. "It was like our clubhouse moved to this place. Every clubbie. Every trainer. Every massage therapist. He was extremely inclusive."

"He was the oldest guy on the field," says his former Rangers teammate Elvis Andrus, "but acted like the youngest."

Beltre's fun-loving rep went hand in glove with being a veteran clubhouse leader to whom even his manager often deferred. "If he stared at you some kind of way," says Ron Washington, now managing the Angels, but then managing the Rangers, "you knew he meant business. A couple of times, I got off my perch to go get (on a player). He would stop me and say, 'Let me get it, skip.'"

"I saw him chew veterans," says one-time Rangers batting coach Dave Magadan, "like they were 19-year-old rookies."

But he also never forgot teammates, even after he retired. Lots of players can make their teammates go with the flow during arduous seasons. Beltré made them friends. Even if he might chew them out one day, he'd re-cement the friendship side by asking, "You know why I did that, right?"

Former Rangers teammate Mitch Moreland remembers taking a group of later Athletics teammates to a Seattle restaurant to which Beltré had taken a host of Rangers once upon a time. "I called (Beltré) and I was like, 'Hey, what was the guy's name at Metropolitan? I'm going to take the boys there.'"

He goes, "Oh, I got you." So, he called the guy up, set it up. I took the whole team over there, we ate, and I got ready to get the bill, and Adrián had picked it up. For the Oakland A's. After he was retired.

What of the once-familiar running gag involving Beltré's real distaste for having his head touched and teammates — usually spearheaded by Andrus — going to great lengths to touch it and get away with it? "I still do," Andrus says. "He still doesn't like it. That's what I am going to try to do at Cooperstown ... I need to touch his head. I need to touch his head while he's talking!"

He didn't get anywhere close to that. Hall of Famer David Ortiz did, right smack at the podium.

But no matter. The third baseman who declined a grand farewell tour didn't need any further validation for his place in the Hall of Fame. Those who do, however, should marry his 27.0 defensive wins above replacement level player (WAR) to his Real Batting Average (total bases + walks + intentional walks + sacrifice flies + hit by pitches, divided by total plate appearances) of .533.

He's not higher there because a) he drew far less unintentional walks than most of the men on that list; and, b) that aforementioned durability led him to playing through injuries insanely enough to cause him a few so-so seasons that pulled his numbers down somewhat. But as a defensive third baseman he's the second-most run-preventive player (+168) who ever worked that real estate ... a mere 125 behind a guy named Robinson.

"I loved every challenge of playing third base," said the first third baseman in Show history to nail 400+ home runs and 3000+ hits. "I was hooked. Those hot shots, slow ground balls, double plays, I couldn't get enough of them." Come Sunday, the Cooperstown gathering almost couldn't get enough of Beltré, either.