A Cornucopia of Gridiron Treats

Here in the upper midwest, August means a couple of things. The first is state fair season. The states of the central and northern Plains (Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana) hold most or all of their signature statewide events during this month. So, while the fairgoers are consuming all of the food, rides, and events, they might be thinking about the second August rite of passage: prepping for college pigskin.

With about seven days until the first kickoff of the season, it's fine time that we look ahead to the highlights of the non-conference slate. Conference realignment has shuffled the deck regarding what makes a matchup in-league and what won't count toward a conference title push.

So, as our thoughts meander toward the foods some of us have or will consume, here are some of the "courses" that'll be served up during the first three full weekends of the season.

Week 1 (8/29 - 9/2)

The Entrée: Clemson vs. Georgia

Of course, this should be at the top of the list. As far as prestige over the last decade, these programs are two of the top three in all the land (with Alabama factored in). The Bulldogs hold the mantle right now, with Clemson looking to return to that perch. Can standout junior QB Cade Klubnik lead the Tigers to an upset in UGA's backyard?

The Appetizer: Notre Dame @ Texas A&M

The Irish are probably thankful that the new playoff era starts this season. Not only should it lead to more postseason appearances, but ND should have a good chance at a post-Thanksgiving win or two.

The Aggies begin their "coaching layaway" plan this season. The massive Jimbo Fisher buyout may not mean much in oil-rich Texas, but everyone has the financial limits. How hamstrung will the NIL coffers be in College Station over the next few years?

The Comfort Course: Miami @ Florida

The "Big Three" of college football in the Sunshine State has an annual presence on the sport's calendar. That's thanks to Florida State, though. The Seminoles keep both the Gators and Hurricanes on the schedule every season. As far as The U and UF keeping up pleasantries ... not so much.

This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2019, with both hoping it will be the first step back towards relevance.

The (Upset) Special?: South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State

Historically, the Big XII has been suseptible to big upsets, especially against FCS teams. What better way for the two-time defending champion Jackrabbits to begin a three-peat quest by beating the most prominent remaining member of the Plains-based league?

The Cowboys are opening up to a new world, where "big brother" Oklahoma will no longer be an obstacle to a conference title. Will Mike Gundy's squad realize the opportunities that await them come holiday time?

Week 2 (9/6 - 9/7)

The Entrée: Texas @ Michigan

The defending national champs are running it back with near the same crew. Changes all the way up to the head coach leave many with questions about how they contend on the highest level.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns are trying to reach '23 Wolverine status. Steve Sarkisian has UT primed to win a title in the near future. Sometimes, though, the toughest hurdle is the final one. After making the playoff semifinals last season, there aren't too many more steps to take. A win at the Big House would be a great initial step toward that final step.

The Appetizer: Tennessee vs. N.C. State

The Volunteers have made the big splash recently. Now, they want consistent greatness. These are the type of games consistently great teams win. Don't need to dominate. Just score more than the other guy most of the time.

N.C. State is trying to build off of momentum from other members of the athletic department. In the last few months, both basketball teams made their respective Final Fours. The gridiron team is also trying to build off their own trends. In six of the last seven seasons, Dave Doeren has led them to either 8 or 9 wins. Now, the push is to hit double digits in the victory column.

The Comfort Course: Colorado @ Nebraska

I have to admit, this doesn't take me back to 2010. It doesn't turn the clock back to 2000. For me, I'm transported back to the early 1990s. This is because I'm not a son of the Big XII, I'm a son of the Big 8.

This rivalry didn't really kick into high gear until around 1988. In the 20-plus years from that moment until both schools left their shared home, the back-and-forth was spirited. In the last 15 months, that spirit has returned. I'm anxious to see coach Deion Sanders roll into Lincoln one year after his squad dumped Matt Rhule's guys in Boulder. We don't know when this matchup will happen again, so let's cherish this bitterness for a potential final revival.

The (Upset) Special?: Kansas State @ Tulane

There's not a whole lot that's better than a turnaround story. Whether it was Barry Alvarez's turnaround of Wisconsin, Temple a couple times in the last 15 years (under Al Golden and the aforementioned Rhule), or the first Greg Schiano era at Rutgers, success is just one smart decision away. The Green Wave are among the latest examples of a program rising to levels not seen in decades. Former head coach Willie Fritz stunned the sport's with a 10-win upgrade and a wild Cotton Bowl win during the 2022 season. While crossing the state line to Texas, Fritz left new coach Jon Sumrall with some foundation to continue the success.

Having a turnaround is all too familiar in K-State's gridiron history. They were an also-ran prior to Bill Snyder creating a culture that lasts to this day, nearly 40 years later. Now, the Wildcats try to fend off those targeting their pelt for a showpiece. This road test in what could be a sultry New Orleans will definitely test that EMAW (Every Man a Wildcat) resolve.

Week 3 (9/12 - 9/14)

The Entrée: Alabama @ Wisconsin

This game holds some historic significance for a couple reasons. It will be the first time in nearly 100 years that the Crimson Tide visits Madison (only the 4th time an SEC opponent will step foot in Camp Randall Stadium). More important to Roll Tide, this will be the first power test for the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa. How will he do ahead of the first major test of his campaign (September 28th vs. Georgia)?

For Bucky Badger, this wouldn't be the same as defeating Nick Saban. However, a win over 'Bama would propel Wisconsin's ambitions greatly in Luke Fickell's second season at the helm.

The Appetizer: Memphis @ Florida State

There isn't a plethora of "knock-down, drag outs" in Week 3, but this matchup caught my eye. This isn't just a gathering of conference title favorites in their respective leagues. It also serves as a "Student vs. Teacher" contest. Mike Norvell coached the Tigers for 4 years, guiding the program to a 38-15 record with four Bowl appearances. Norvell left that job for Tallahassee and has settled in. Just months ago, he led what could only be described as the most controversial and dissatisfying 13-0 regular season mark in the history of the sport. Now, chips firmly planted on shoulders, the Seminoles will work to get a very bitter taste out of their mouths.

Norvell's former assistant, Ryan Silverfield, now coaches Memphis and will look to trip up the "FSU Revenge Tour" early on in the campaign. A win wouldn't just mean bragging rights. It could also give the Tigers a boost in this new race for a seat at the expanded playoff table.

The Comfort Course: Pac-12 Pastry

Washington State @ Washington

Oregon @ Oregon State

I'm gonna say it right now. This is just wrong. For my entire span of following college football, there were certain truths about the Civil War and the Apple Cup. The first is that these were conference tilts. The second is that they took place over, or around, Thanksgiving weekend. All of that is thrown out the windows.

With realignment devastating the Pac-12, it's actually kind of mind-boggling that these rivalries stayed intact for the time being. It still stinks that the anticipation of waiting all season to make or ruin that of your opponent's has been reduced to a nice matchup in late September. As someone with a deep interest in the CyHawk (Iowa/Iowa State) rivalry, I can tell you that while I get amped for those games, the feelings would only be amplified if they followed the scheduling path of several other non-conference games down south (FSU/UF, UGA/GA Tech, Clemson/S. Car, etc.). But I guess beggars can't be choosers.

The (Upset) Special?: UNLV vs. Kansas

If you suggested this game three years ago, you would've laughed me out of whatever stadium you wish. In Marcus Arroyo's second season with Vegas and Lance Leipold's first stanza in Lawrence (2021), the teams went a combined 4-20 (2-10 each). In 2023, the squads combined for an 17-7 regular season record (18-9 if you include league title and Bowl games). Leopold got the opportunity to build the Jayhawks up. Arroyo wasn't able to. And that's where another wrinkle comes into play.

Last year's Rebels were led by Barry Odom. If that name doesn't rung a bell, he was a former player, defensive coordinator, and head coach at the University of Missouri. You have to know that Odom's chomping at the bit to possibly upset his former bitter rival at their house, no matter whom he gets to lead in there.