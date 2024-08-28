NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Daytona

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Christopher Bell — Bell finished third in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

"Ty Gibbs' No. 54 car featured advertising for a Ronald Reagan movie," Bell said. "It's too bad this movie wasn't made 20-some years ago, because there could have been a car touting 'Dick Trickle-Down Economics.'"

2. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin was collected in a lap 61 pile up that involved 18 cars. The damage ended Hamlin's day and he finished 38th.

"We got hit earlier this week with a huge penalty," Hamlin said. "And it cost us 75 points and more importantly, 10 playoff points. So I wasn't at all worried about the 'Big One' in the race, because it would pale in comparison."

3. Tyler Reddick — Reddick was involved in the Lap 61 "Big One," but survived only to be collected in "Big One No. 2" on Lap 191. He finished 28th.

"I'm not sure which idiot caused those accidents," Reddick said, but it really affected several playoff drivers, including myself. I guess there's a big difference between a 'know-driving' driver and 'no-driving' driver."

4. Brad Keselowski — Keselowski was penalized for jumping the restart on a late restart, ending his chances at the win at Daytona. He was forced to serve a drive-through penalty and finished a disappointing eighth.

"I don't always agree with NASCAR's decisions," Keselowski said. "In fact, I never do, because they're always wrong. But arguing with NASCAR officials is like arguing with a brick wall. But I'd much rather argue with a brick wall."

5. Kyle Larson — Larson survived Lap 61's "Big One' and went on to a 21st-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

"You probably heard me say I think I'm a better driver than Formula 1 star Max Verstappen," Larson said. "I guess I'm gonna have to do one of two things: get more feet, or get a bigger mouth."

6. Bubba Wallace — Wallace survived the chaos at Daytona and finished sixth in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, boosting his playoff chances.

"The playoffs are looking much more likely for us," Wallace said. "I think having Michael Jordan in the pits is always good for the team. If there's anyone that's familiar with the 'odds,' it's Michael."

7. Ryan Blaney — Blaney finished 29th at Daytona, a victim, like many, of a wild and wreck-filled night.

"I'm ready to defend my Cup Series championship," Blaney said. "I'm really ready for the playoffs to start. There are two things I really hate. One is waiting, the other is overtime restarts."

8. Chase Elliott — Elliott's No. 9 Chevy was knocked out of the race on lap 61, a victim of the "Big One" triggered when Ross Chastain was turned mid-pack in front of the field. Elliott was credited with a 36th-place finish.

"Not only am I NASCAR's most popular driver," Elliott said, "I'm also its most laid back. I've always liked my dad's nickname, so I'd like to be known as 'Awesome Chill From Dawsonville.'"

9. Kyle Busch — Busch was oh so close to the win at Daytona, but Harrison Burton's pass on the final lap denied Busch extending his streak of a win in 20 straight seasons, and also denied him a playoff-clinching win.

"I don't know what I'm losing more," Busch said. "Races, or patience. I guess I'm cursed. Which is only fair, because I've done my share of "cursing.'"

10. (tie): William Byron — Byron finished 27th at Daytona.

"It was a chaotic night at Daytona," Byron said. "There was smoke, there was fire, there was Corey LaJoie."

10. (tie) Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex suffered a flat tire early at Daytona and fell out of contention, falling a lap down. He eventually finished 24th.

"It's too bad that my Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was handed down a stiff penalty," Truex said. "It wasn't even the team's fault; Toyota Racing Development did it and self-reported the infraction. I guess as far as Denny's concerned, 'TRD' will now stand for 'That's Real Dumb.'"