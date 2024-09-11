Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Joey Logano — Logano took charge late to snatch the win in the Quaker State 400 in the playoff opener.

"I got a good push from my Penske Racing teammate Ryan Blaney," Logano said. "It's like I told Ryan after the race: 'Teamwork makes my dream work.'"

2. Ryan Blaney — Blaney won Stage 1 at Atlanta and finished third.

"Everything was going fine until Chris Buescher nearly wrecked me," Blaney said. "And it doesn't take a wizard to see that Buescher caused the dent in my car."



3. Tyler Reddick — Reddick finished a strong sixth at Atlanta.

"My No. 45 Toyota featured a prominent Jordan Brand logo," Reddick said. "Michael Jordan appreciates loyalty, so as a driver for his team, I'm required to wear only Jordan Brand clothes, and I'm also required to get a Jordan brand."

4. Christopher Bell — Bell posted a strong start to the playoffs with a fourth-place finish in the Quaker State 400.

"I suffered an early penalty for pitting outside of the box," Bell said. "If only my cats could learn that there's a penalty for them doing the same. But a penalty like that really puts a team in a hole, and forces you to think outside of the box. We did that."

5. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished eighth in the Quaker State 400.

"A Walmart banner actually fell onto the track and caused a caution," Elliott said. "I guess you could say Walmart's new ad campaign just dropped."

6. Kyle Larson — Larson slammed the wall hard after blowing a tire on lap 56, ending his day at Atlanta. Chase Briscoe was collected in the accident, which ended his day as well. Larson finished 37th.

"I'm sorry I ruined Chase's race," Larson said. "On the bright side for him, I've put him in a situation in which he can thrive, which is a must-win situation."

7. Kyle Busch — Busch finished seventh at Atlanta after finishing second in the previous two races.

"I may not be eligible for the Cup championship," Busch said, "but that's okay. I already have two championships. That makes me 'two-titled.' My RCR teammate Austin Dillon is entitled."

8. William Byron — Byron came home ninth in the Quaker State 400.

"It was a good day for Hendrick Motorsports," Byron said. "At least for everyone except for Kyle Larson. It wasn't a good day for Kyle, both for his playoff outlook and for anyone who thinks he's a better driver than Max Verstappen."

9. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin finished 24th in Atlanta.

"I hung back for most of the race," Hamlin said. "Our strategy was to avoid trouble. We did that. We also avoided having any chance to win the race."

10. (tie) Daniel Suarez — Suarez came up short at Atlanta, finishing second at the track where he won in February.

"I firmly believe I could win the championship," Suarez said, "if all playoff races were held at Atlanta Motor Speedway."

10. (tie) Austin Cindric — Cindric won Stage 2 and finished 10th in the Quaker State 400.

"I think most people probably forgot I was in the playoffs," Cindric said. "Heck, I've introduced myself to Roger Penske at least seven times this year."