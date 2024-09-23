If you absolutely must become baseball's first 50/50 man, as in 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a single season, you couldn't pay for any more earth-moving way to do it than Shohei Ohtani found last Thursday evening.

A 6-for-6 day at the plate. As many runs batted in in one game as his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman has so far in all September. Three RBI hits serving as just the overture to both Ohtani's history-making suite and the Dodgers smothering the hapless Marlins, 20-4, in the Fish's own tank.

Theft number 50 after a first-inning double and theft number 51 after the second-inning RBI single. A 2-run double in the third ruined only by Ohtani getting himself thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Almost exactly the way Hall of Famer in waiting Albert Pujols demolished the Rangers after the sixth inning in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series (3 bombs: 1 each in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings), Ohtani's real mayhem began in the sixth.

A man on second and one out in the sixth, Ohtani sent an 0-1 slider into the second deck behind right center field. It made him only the second Dodger behind Shawn Green to hit 49 in a season. Second and third off a wild pitch and two out in the seventh, Ohtani hit one the opposite way into the left field bullpen. That founded the 50/50 Club and earned him a loud curtain call in a road ballpark.

First and second and two out in the ninth, Ohtani slammed the best possible exclamation point upon the proceedings when he drove a high meatball from a sacrificial lamb (read: Marlins position player, Vidal Bruján) well into the upper deck behind right field. With another curtain call to follow.

"To be honest," Ohtani told a television interviewer through an interpreter post-game, "I'm the one probably most surprised. I have no idea where this came from, but I'm glad that I performed well today."

The loanDepot Park audience in Miami didn't have much to root for from their own lack of heroes this year (the Marlins have already been eliminated from the postseason mathematically), so it didn't cost them anything, but netted them plenty of respect to hand history their day's loudest ovations.

If you're my age, you can compare it to the day the usually unapologetic rooters of the early Mets suddenly turned on their anti-heroes on that fine 1964 Father's Day in Shea Stadium, when Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning threatened to pitch the first perfect game in the 20th Century National League. When Bunning finished what he started, he was hit with a wild standing O and an invitation to appear on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Credit Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, whose 10-year major league playing career included one season (2013) with the Dodgers, for looking into the teeth of the hurricane demolishing his club, with Ohtani potentially carrying number 50 in his bat, seeing second and third and two outs in the seventh, electing not to put Ohtani aboard to give the Fish a better survival chance with aging Kevin Kiermaier — whose bat is now as useless as his glovework remains a study — due to hit behind him.

"If it was a tight game, one run lead or we're down one," the manager said postgame, "I probably put him on. Down that many runs [nine], that's a bad move baseball-wise, karma-wise, baseball god-wise. You go after him to see if you can get him out. I think out of respect for the game, we were going to go after him. He hit the home run. That's just part of the deal."

"A lot of us actually looked at the opposing dugout and I think a lot of the coaches were telling Skip, 'Hey, we should walk him right here'," said Dodger third baseman Max Muncy, who'd scored on Ohtani's early single and final home run. "I've always loved Skip. When he was the first base coach in San Diego, I always talked to him. I heard all guys love to play for him. For him to do that, that's awesome."

"The game was certainly out of hand," said Dodger manager Dave Roberts. "Guys got their starters out and then to take that potential moment away from the fans, Shohei himself, Skip understood that. It was bigger than that and I've got nothing for respect for that."

Kiermaier striking out to end that seventh merely amplified the magnanimity of what Schumaker refused to do. A team out of any pennant race has a lot more for which to apologize to their fans than trying to stop the unstoppable force on a night he's making history on its dollars. And leading his team to a National League West division clinch while he's at it.

Ohtani previously entered the rarefied 40/40 club by hitting a grand slam. This was different. This was a night the Dodgers used the Marlins for target practice and Ohtani proved to have the most ammunition to expend. Even MLB officials were in on the act, swapping out regulation game baseballs for pre-authenticated balls before Ohtani batted in the seventh.

When he turned Mike Baumann's curve ball into history, those officials scurried to siphon as much memorabilia as they could carry away from Ohtani, perhaps leaving observers to ask only how they'd managed to miss his uniform belt, undershirt, and jock strap.

It isn't every day that a player has a 10-RBI, 6-hits, 5 extra-base hits, 3 home runs, 2 stolen bases day. No player had done all of those over a career, according to OptaSTATS. Not Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig, not Ted Williams or Stan Musial, not Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays, not Henry Aaron or Roberto Clemente, not Dick Allen or Mike Schmidt, not Barry Bonds or Ken Griffey, Jr.

Ohtani did all five in a single day.

"With this game of baseball, it was a win for Major League Baseball," said Roberts. "I know people all over the globe were watching this game and we're excited to see that they got a chance to witness history." They also got to see Ohtani spend his weekend hitting 2 more bombs and stealing 3 more pads, making him a 53/55 man.

Roberts and Schumaker understood what too many forget, including among those who administer the game, but which longtime New York Times baseball writer George Vecsey got, watching then-commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti getting it, too, when Giamatti almost gave in and pumped his fist watching Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan ring up his 5,000th lifetime strikeout at Hall of Fame outfielder/base larcenist Rickey Henderson's expense: "baseball is about rooting, about caring."

Nowhere was that more evident than when Ohtani popped out of the visitors' dugout to take one of a couple of curtain calls after his club-founding blasts. A young fan on the other side of the side rail, holding a sign up just above the rail, but level with Ohtani's face:

I SKIPPED MATH

TO WATCH

HISTORY.

OHTANI 50/50.



If I'm that boy's English teacher, I give extra credit for the school-age pun of the season.