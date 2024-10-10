NFL Weekly Predictions: Week 6

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

San Francisco @ Seattle (+3½)

The 49ers blew a 23-10 first half lead in the fourth quarter and eventually lost 24-23 to the visiting Cardinals. Arizona scored the game's final 14 points to drop San Fran to 2-3. The game started in Santa Clara with temperatures in triple digits.

"Albeit only briefly," Kyle Shanahan said, "we were the hottest team in the league. But did someone say 'triple digits? I'm guessing they weren't referring to Jason Pierre-Paul's right hand? And speaking of JPP's right hand, you could count the combined touchdowns of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Ayuk on that hand, and still have a finger and a half remaining."

The visiting Giants kept Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense contained in a 29-20 New York win. Smith was sacked 7 times and Seattle's offense managed only 1 touchdown.

"After a 3-0 start," Mike Macdonald said, "we've lost two in a row. Was the pressure of leading the NFC West getting to us? With respect to this great city's hockey team, it appears we are 'Kraken.'"

Seahawks win, 27-24.

Jacksonville @ Chicago (-2½)

The Jaguars won for the first time with a 37-34 win over the visiting Colts. Trevor Lawrence passed for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Jags, who are now 1-4.

"It's good to get the monkey off our back," Doug Pederson said. "This was one of those monkeys that threw feces. 'Throwing feces' is how I would describe Trevor's mechanics in the four games before this one.

"Many people are saying that Trevor is a lot like any Clemson quarterback — overrated and/or deviantly perverted. Hopefully, Trevor is just overrated."

The Bears smashed the visiting Panthers 36-10 at Soldier Field, led by the duo of Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore, who combined for 2 TD passes. Chicago is 3-2 in the NFC North, two games behind the division-leading Vikings at 5-0.

"Caleb and D.J. are Bears because of the trade that resulted in Carolina drafting Bryce Young," Matt Eberflus said. "So this win was like a slap in the face to the Panthers. What they're being slapped in the face with is open to interpretation. I like to think it's the most demeaning body part imaginable. Bears great Dick Butkus would know what I'm talking about."

Bears win, 23-20.

Arizona @ Green Bay (-5½)

The Cardinals stormed back from a 23-10 halftime deficit to shock the 49ers 24-23 at Levi's Stadium. Kyler Murray made the big plays and backup kicker Chad Ryland's 35-yard field goal late in the fourth gave Arizona the lead.

"I'm looking forward to playing at Lambeau Field," Murray said. "I've always looked up to Brett Favre. I 'looked up' because I was No. 2, and Favre was No. 1, on the list of quarterbacks who studied game film the least.

"And speaking of Favre, I think a lot of people's thoughts and prayers are with him. Does he deserve our sympathy? Nope. Brett thought he would steal some welfare money and prayed he wouldn't get caught."

The Packers beat the pesky Rams 24-19 at SoFi Stadium. Jordan Love overcame a silly pick-6 on an errant pass to throw 2 second-half touchdowns to Tucker Kraft.

"Jordan needs to limit his mistakes," Matt Lafleur said. "And I guess he needs to limit his Will Levis impressions. More importantly, Jordan needs to limit his stupidity."

Packers win, 33-24.

Indianapolis @ Tennessee (+1)

The Titans return from a Week 5 bye looking to build some momentum off a 1-3 start.

"Reluctantly," Brian Callahan said, "and because I'm spineless, I'm continuing to go with Will Levis at quarterback. Earlier this year, I asked Will 'What the 'F' are you doing?' after a particularly stupid turnover. Now that I'm starting Levis over Rudolph, I'm being asked 'What the 'F' are you doing?'"

Joe Flacco's heroics weren't enough as the Colts lost a 37-34 shootout to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Flacco passed for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns, but the Colts defense surrendered nearly 500 yards of total offense.

"Joe is better than a lot of starting quarterbacks in the NFL," Shane Steichen said. "Including our own. Joe brings a totally different dynamic to our quarterback position. Joe can actually hit the broad side of a barn when he throws the ball."

Colts win, 24-18.

Houston @ New England (+7)

The Patriots lost 15-10 to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

"The quality of play was just awful for both teams," Jerod Mayo said. "I don't think anyone felt good about what they saw in Gillette Stadium, except for the Jets and their playoff hopes.

"I've made the decision to give rookie Drake Maye the start at quarterback. Drake's aware that he'll be playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. And he accepts that challenge. So, not online did Drake sign a contract, he signed a death wish."

Ka'imi Fairbairn's 59-yard field goal as time expired gave the Texans a 23-20 win over the visiting Bills. Stefon Diggs had six receptions for 82 yards against his former team.

"We all wanted to win this game for Stefon," DeMeco Ryans said. "I actually presented Stefon with the game ball, and he counted it as a reception in his stat line."

Texans win, 26-20.

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans (+ 3½)

The Saints lost their third straight game, falling 26-13 to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday night. Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury and will be out indefinitely.



"If you think our season's over," Dennis Allen said, "you're entitled to your opinion. And speaking of opinions, the public's opinion of Dennis Allen, head coach of the 2-0 Saints, and Dennis Allen, head coach of the 2-3 Saints, is vastly different.

"If we do, in fact, trade for Davante Adams, and he goes from Gardner Minshew III to Jake Haener as his quarterback, then Davante's transition should be quite smooth."

Tampa wins, 24-16.

Cleveland @ Philadelphia (-8½)

The Eagles return from a bye week hoping to improve on a highly disappointing 2-2 start to the season.

"Sure, it hasn't been a great start," Nick Sirianni said. "But we're looking at the week following a bye week as a new start. Now, if new hamstrings were as easy to come by as a new start, A.J. Brown might be in business."

The Commanders blew out the Browns 34-13 as the Cleveland offense again struggled to produce points. Deshaun Watson was sacked 7 times and passed for only 125 yards.

"Deshaun is not playing well," Kevin Stefanski said. "Of that, his guilt is certain. It's almost criminal.

"Frustrated Browns fans have demanded that I start Jameis Winston in place of Deshaun. I've considered it, but believe me Browns fans, if I make that decision, I will let you know by shouting it from atop a table in the seafood section of a Publix."

Eagles win, 27-21.

Washington @ Baltimore (-6½)

The Commanders stayed hot with a 34-13 win over the lowly Browns. Jaden Daniels passed for 238 yards and a touchdown, and Washington rushed for 215 yards and 3 TDs as a team. The Commanders are 4-1, alone atop the NFC East.

"We're playing incredibly well on offense," Dan Quinn said. "Need proof? There are many measures of our success on offense. But the one I trust most is the one that says Marcus Mariota entered the game late to complete 1 pass out of 3 for -2 yards. That's a sign of pure domination. I'm looking forward to Marcus throwing more backwards passes this season."

Lamar Jackson passed for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Derrick Henry's 51-yard run in overtime set to Justin Tucker's game-winning 24-yard field goal as the Ravens beat the Bengals, 41-38.

"Lamar is the NFL's most amazing athlete," Jim Harbaugh said. "I don't know if anything can stop him, short of a playoff game he's supposed to win."

Ravens win, 34-28.

L.A. Chargers @ Denver (+3)

Bo Nix passed for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Broncos to a 34-18 win over the Raiders in Denver. Denver has won three in a row and are second in the AFC West.

"This was Bo's best game," Sean Payton said. "But he's inconsistent. I feel like I'm either saying 'Bo is killing it,' or I'm saying 'Bo is killing us.'

"A Sean Payton vs. Jim Harbaugh coaching battle is quite intriguing. That is, if you like games between two of the most unlikeable coaches in the NFL. If Jim and I somehow birthed a child, that child would be a liar and a cheat."

The Chargers had a Week 5 bye and are 2-2, 2½ games behind the 5-0 Chiefs in the AFC West.

"Give me two weeks to scout an opponent," Jim Harbaugh said,"and I feel like I have a great chance to beat them. Two weeks is double the amount of time I normally have to scout, and double the number of days I have to cheat, which is actually 13 days less than what I actually need to cheat."

Chargers win, 22-13.

Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas (+3)

The Raiders lost 34-18 to the Broncos in Denver as Las Vegas' struggles at quarterback intensified. Gardner Minshew was pulled for Aidan O'Connell in the third quarter. O'Connell wasn't much better, and the Raiders fell to 2-3.

"This team is a lot like Davante Adams," Antonio Pierce said. "We're both looking for a decent quarterback. But say what you will, I think we do have talent at quarterback. If you took Gardner's talent and Aidan's talent and put it into one quarterback, that quarterback would be a mid-tier QB in the United Football League, or some other league that will be defunct in two years.

"I'm sure Antonio Brown will be watching this game intently. And I'm sure he'll be sitting in his recliner in front of a television watching intently. And at some point during the game, probably early, that recliner will go flying off a balcony."

The Steelers blew a late lead, surrendering a late Dak Prescott touchdown pass, and lost 20-17 at home to the Cowboys.

"Sure," Mike Tomlin said, "we've lost two straight after a 3-0 start, but Steelers fans are rabidly optimistic as always. When you combine a great defense with a less-than-mediocre offense, and sprinkle in some clever yet senseless Mike Tomlin quotes, Steelers fans interpret that as their team having a chance to win the Super Bowl."

Steelers win, 21-19.

Detroit @ Dallas (+3)

The Lions had a Week 5 bye and are 3-1, second in the NFC North behind the 5-0 Vikings.

"I spent three years as a tight end in Dallas," Dan Campbell said. "So, as a player, I know what it's like to have Jerry Jones breathing down my neck. It smells like 81 years of entitlement and racism.

"It will be a blast playing in the 'Big D' against the 'little d,' which is the Dallas defense."

The Cowboys beat the Steelers 20-17 on Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Dak Prescott's 4-yard TD pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds left gave Dallas the win.

"It's always a big deal when we beat the Steelers," Prescott said. "At least it is to Jerry Jones, because everyone told him it was the Super Bowl."

Lions win, 34-27.

Atlanta @ Carolina (+6)

Kirk Cousins torched the Tampa defense for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns, as the Falcons beat the Bucs 36-30 in overtime on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Five hundred yards is incredible," Raheem Morris said. "Kirk played an unbelievable 60 minutes of football. If Kirk ran 500 yards worth of 40-yard dashes, it would also be 60 minutes."

The Bears blasted the Panthers 36-10 in Chicago, as Caleb Williams hooked up with D.J. Moore for 2 touchdowns.

"Williams and Moore are just two of the players this franchise gave up for the right to draft Bryce Young," Dave Canales said. "In essence, we dug our own grave and somehow found a way to throw dirt on it while still in said grave."

Falcons win, 26-22.

Cincinnati @ NY Giants (+3½)

Despite 5 touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, the Bengals lost 41-38 in overtime to the visiting Ravens and fell to 1-4. Cincy had a chance to win in overtime, but Evan McPherson's 53-yard field goal sailed wide left. The Ravens won on their ensuing possession.

"We are letting wins slip through our fingers," Burrow said. "Apparently, as a team, we only have a thumb and a pinkie, so it's pretty darn easy for those wins to slip through that wide gap."

Bengals win, 27-20.

Buffalo @ NY Jets (+3)

The Bills lost 23-20 to the Texans in Houston and have now lost two in a row after a 3-0 start. Josh Allen completed only 9-of-30 passes for 131 yards and 1 touchdown.

"Sometimes," Sean McDermott said, "Josh plays like he has an 'S' on his chest. Sometimes, Josh plays like he has 'S' on his chest. That sounds like something Rex Ryan might be in to, but it can be really constricting to an NFL quarterback."

Aaron Rodgers threw 3 interceptions, and the Jets' comeback effort fell short, as the Jets lost 23-17 to the Vikings in London. On Tuesday, Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh.

"There are two words that need to be said," Rodgers said. "Those two words are 'so long.' And those two words are part of a phrase that needs to be said to Woody Johnson. That phrase is, 'what took you so long?'"

"And if ever there was an appropriate time for a hug between me and Robert, this is the most appropriate."

Jets win, 26-23.