NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Charlotte ROVAL

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Larson — Larson led a dominant 62 laps and handily won the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

"I clearly outdrove Shane van Gisbergen," Larson said. "So I've downgraded him from being in my league to being in Max Verstappen's league. I feel like I'm in a league of my own; they're in a league of their own, which is not in my league."

2. William Byron — Byron finished third at Charlotte.

"I had already advanced to the Round of Eight," Byron said, "so I really didn't have to stress about a solid finish. So, since I was 'locked in,' I didn't have to be 'locked in.'"

3. Christopher Bell — Bell challenged up front at Charlotte and finished second.

"Hall of Famers Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards gave the 'Start your engines' command," Bell said. "It was pretty cool, and maybe the first time the 'start your engines' command made someone flinch. Of course, only Matt Kenseth felt that way."

4. Alex Bowman — Bowman won Stage 2 and finished 18th but failed post-race inspection and was eliminated from the playoffs.

"It's sad for the four drivers that were eliminated," Bowman said. "That includes me. That's too bad, and this is 'two' good: goodbye and good riddance."

5. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished fifth at Charlotte and advanced to the Round of Eight.

"It was close," Elliott said, "but I made it to the next round. I'm sure the fine people down at the Dawsonville Pool Room are celebrating responsibly by not driving, but only because they no longer have drivers licenses."

6. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin started 18th at Charlotte and finished 14th.

"I'm involved in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR," Hamlin said. "Any Denny Hamlin fan would define 'antitrust' as the opposite of what they should feel about my ability to win a championship."

7. Ryan Blaney — Blaney finished a solid 10th and easily advanced to the Round of Eight.

"Charlotte's ROVAL was reconfigured with some modifications to a few corners," Blaney said. "I'm just thankful NASCAR told us about them beforehand."

8. Tyler Reddick — Reddick rebounded from early trouble to force his way into the Round of Eight with a 11th-place finish.

"I owe it all to my 23XI Racing team," Reddick said. "And to team co-owner Michael Jordan. Michael has always had faith in me, and has sometimes had money on me, and in stature has about 13 inches on me."

9. Joey Logano — Logano finished eighth at Charlotte and was initially eliminated from the playoffs. But Alex Bowman's disqualification meant Logano advanced.

"There was a camera on the floorboard of my No. 22 Ford," Logano said. "That was so viewers could see my feet work the pedals. It's kind of like watching a race at Kansas Speedway — it's cool for about 30 seconds, then it gets incredibly boring."

10. Kyle Busch — Busch finished 13th in the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

"Even though I wasn't a playoff driver," Busch said, "you could feel the tension in the air. You could also smell the tension. Maybe it wasn't tension you could smell, but it smelled like cheap beer, unhealthy snacks, beer-infused jerky, smelly truck stops, and dog food, or pretty much anything advertised on the cars."