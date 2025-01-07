NFL Strength of Schedule: 2024 vs. 2025
January 7, 2025 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
NINERS FARE BEST — COMMANDERS BETTER HANG TOUGH
The following chart shows the winning percentage of each team's 2024 opponents, and that of the opponents each team is scheduled to play in 2025.
TEAM--------------------------2024---------------2025...................Diff
San Francisco----------------.564----------------.415..................+149
New Orleans------------------.505----------------.419...................+86
Arizona-------------------------.536----------------.457...................+79
Tennessee---------------------.522----------------.450...................+72
New England------------------471----------------.429...................+42
Carolina------------------------.498----------------.457...................+41
Atlanta--------------------------.519----------------.478....................+41
Las Vegas---------------------.540----------------.502....................+38
N.Y. Jets-----------------------.495----------------.460....................+35
Seattle-------------------------.498----------------.474.....................+24
Tampa Bay--------------------.502----------------.481.....................+21
Cleveland----------------------.536-----------------519....................+17
L.A. Rams---------------------.505----------------.491....................+14
Jacksonville-------------------.478----------------.467....................+11
Buffalo--------------------------.467----------------.467......................0
Houston------------------------.481----------------.481..................... 0
Denver-------------------------.502----------------.505.....................-3
Baltimore----------------------.529----------------.533.....................-4
Indianapolis-------------------.457----------------.464.....................-7
Chicago------------------------.454----------------.571....................-17
N.Y. Giants--------------------.554----------------.574....................-20
Pittsburgh----------------------.502----------------.526....................-24
Green Bay---------------------.533----------------.557....................-24
Cincinnati----------------------.478----------------.509....................-31
Kansas City-------------------.488----------------.522....................-34
Dallas---------------------------.522----------------.557....................-35
Miami---------------------------.419----------------.474....................-55
L.A. Chargers-----------------.467----------------.522...................-55
Detroit--------------------------.516----------------.571....................-55
Minnesota---------------------.474----------------.557....................-83
Philadelphia-------------------.453----------------.561..................-108
Washington-------------------.436----------------.550...................-114
