What’s Next For Eagles?

It may be in bad form to ask about next year when discussing a team that has just won the championship this year.

But for the Philadelphia Eagles, such a discourse is not at all irrelevant.

First off, the "tush push" could go the way of the penny (thank you, Mr. President!), as at least one team (Green Bay) is expected to call for its abolition at next month's owner's meeting in Florida. Now that the Eagles have actually won a Super Bowl, a tush push ban has a much better chance of happening.

Second, by the time you even read this, Kellen Moore, heretofore Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, could be named the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints (the "Dennis Allen Experiment" having been the most "ignoble experiment" since Prohibition).

And third, several Eagles players, most notably linebacker Zack Baun (who had an interception in the Super Bowl), could be heading out of town in free agency.

Hopefully neither Jeffrey Lurie nor Howie Roseman will even think about making a disastrous quick-fix trade for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett — instead, according to this item at least, Garrett might be destined for the former San Diego and now Los Angeles Chargers (former Chargers general manager Bobby Beathard used to make trades like this all the time) (but many Eagles fans, presumably those who are not old enough to remember Mike McCormack's "Amazin' Mess" of the '70s, and how it cost Dick Vermeil, McCormack's successor, at least one Super Bowl ring while Vermeil was in Philadelphia, actually want Lurie and Roseman to do a ruinous trade for Garrett).

With not a single NFL team having traded away their first-round pick in the 2025 draft, there will be no excuse for any team not to improve themselves in the upcoming offseason — not even the Eagles, who sorely lack a genuine deep threat at wide receiver — a DeSean Jackson 2.0, as it were. Maybe then Jalen Hurts won't get sacked as often as he has been getting sacked (the supposedly best offensive line in the NFL ranked 20th in pass protection, with 45 sacks allowed in 2024) because, as Terry Bradshaw likes to say, they lack the "blitz control" that such a receiver provides).

The top speed receivers expected to be available in the 2005 draft include Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State, Isaiah Bond of Texas, and Tez Johnson of Oregon. The annual combine in Indianapolis — to run for four days starting on February 27 — will go a long way toward deciding how high these receivers will go in the draft.

In free agency, however, the proverbial cupboard appears to be bare, with the oft-injured D.J. Chark and the superannuated Brandin Cooks (who the Eagles missed getting the chance to select by one pick in 2014) heading the list.

The Eagles have yet to score 500 or more points in a single regular season in franchise history. Adding a legitimate speed option at wide receiver could help them end that drought — and also give them a better chance to surmount a daunting 2025 schedule and repeat as Super Bowl champions.