An Unthinkable Loss For Former Yankee OF

Not even Brett Gardner's 14-season career as a Yankee outfielder could have prepared him for this: his son, Miller, dying at 14 last Friday, after a short illness. The boy apparently contracted whatever the illness was (the family has yet to disclose it at this writing) while on vacation with other family members.

There are no words other than those the Gardners themselves issued through the Yankees in a formal statement Sunday:

With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14-years-old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

The Yankees themselves continued:

Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace.

And may his parents and family find comfort and peace even through the most terrible loss of all, the loss of a child.

Meanwhile, elsewhere around the horn...

Battery Disconnect Dept. — Julio Urias's no-contest plea last May to misdemeanor charges around domestic battery has helped get the former Dodgers left-hander from administrative leave to suspended through this year's All-Star Break. Urias owned up to shoving his lady against a fence during an argument outside a Los Angeles soccer stadium in September 2023.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in announcing the suspension that, while the L.A. city attorney declined to file felony charges, "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate."

As was the case with long-gone former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, the joint domestic violence policy drawn up by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association allows Urias and other players found violating the policy to be punished whether or not criminal charges are filed legally or whether or not those charges go to trial.

A New Day Yesterday Dept. — The good news for Ian Anderson, right-handed pitcher: his spring ERA is 2.68. The bad news: he's walked 18 batters in seventeen innings' spring work. Thus did his battle for a spot in the Braves' starting rotation end with his trade to the Angels, for veteran left-hander Jose Suarez.

Anderson hasn't seen regular-season major league hitting since he underwent Tommy John surgery in early 2023. Suarez has gone from an Angels rotation mainstay between 2021-2022 to struggling enough in 2023 that he's since traveled between the rotation, the bullpen, and the minors. This deal — the fourth between the Braves and the Angels this offseason/spring season — could prove to be what they call a change-of-scenery exchange.

Tommy John Dept. — Long ago, Tommy John himself was a valuable White Sox pitcher, until traded to the Dodgers for Hall of Famer Dick Allen. Now, the surgery bearing his name as its maiden patient is running rampant among John's former team itself.

Right-hander Drew Thorpe is the latest White Sox pitcher going on the shelf. Tommy John surgery. Gone for the season. The roll he joins includes: Mason Adams (elbow trouble, TJ surgery an option, but not a given yet), Prelander Berroa (TJ surgery looming), Juan Carela (TJ surgery also in the offing), and Ky Bush (underwent elbow surgery in February).

Coming off their record-setting losses last season, this was among the last things the White Sox needed entering 2025.

When the IL is Good News Dept. — That would be for Rays ace Shane McClanahan, whose arm issue turns out to be an irritated left tricep and not something far worse. He'll start the season on the IL, with Ryan Pepiot taking his place as the Rays' Opening Day starter. But as manager Kevin Cash has said, "We've got to just let it calm down. Obviously, he aggravated it enough to come out and need some extra treatment. But I don't think we have a timeframe quite yet."

McClanahan is a two-time all-star returning from Tommy John surgery he underwent in August 2023.