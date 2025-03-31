Barrels of Fun

They resemble elongated bowling pins upon first glance, those new and legal Yankee bats, perhaps the kind that would be spotted on a bowling lane . . . built for Paul Bunyan. Don't laugh. Wielding those curious new bats on Saturday against the Brewers, the Yankees resembled a gaggle of Bunyans at the plate. It began (ahem) right off the bat against former Yankee Néstor Cortés.

Three pitches. Three long enough solo home runs. Two outs later, another solo smash. That was just in the bottom of the first, against the guy they traded to make a Yankee out of postseason Brewers victim Devin Williams.

Okay, let's get more detailed. After the Brewers did nothing with a one-out walk to Christian Yelich from newly-minted Yankee starter Max Fried in the top of the first, Paul Goldschmidt — erstwhile Diamondback and Cardinal, now manning first base for the Yankees and leading off, of all things — watched a first-pitch, four-seam fastball travel well enough into his wheelhouse to drive it to the rear end of the bullpen in left center field.

One pitch, one bomb, one run.

Newly-minted Yankee Cody Bellinger — erstwhile Dodger and Cub, who hasn't really been the same since a shoulder injury during the Dodgers' 2020 run to the World Series title — watched another first-pitch, four-seam fastball rising in the middle of the zone, but not high enough that he couldn't yank it into the right center field seats about six rows past the bullpen wall.

Two pitches, two bombs, two runs.

Aaron Judge — the Yankees' bona-fide Bunyan, all 6'7" of him, beginning his 10th season in the sacred pinstripes — watched Cortés switch things up a little, having learned the hard way abour first-pitch fastballs not always obeying orders. The left-hander opened with a cutter. It got even more into Judge's wheelhouse than that fastball got into Goldschmidt's. And it disappeared into the left center field seats.

Three pitches. Three bombs. Three runs. Who knew the Yankees were just getting warmed up? (And, did Goldschmidt feel even a small kind of déjà vu all over again, since he'd once hit three out against the Brewers by himself, as a Cardinal?)

Cortés then showed the Brewers what they thought they'd traded for when he struck (All That) Jazz Chisholm, Jr. out looking and got Anthony Volpe to ground out right back to the mound. Up stepped Austin Wells, who'd opened the Yankee season with the first known leadoff bomb ever hit by any major league catcher last Thursday.

Wells was kind enough to wait until Cortés opened up with a pair of cutters off the inside part of the plate for a 2-0 count before Cortés threw him a fastball and he drove it over the left center field fence. It took back-to-back walks and a called punch-out on Trent Grisham to stop the bleeding. The tourniquet proved unable to contain it for very long.

From there, after Fried almost handed the Brewers a quick enough tie on the house, what with a one-out hit batsman, an RBI single, a run scoring on an infield error, another base hit, and a run scoring when Fried threw Yelich's grounder offline, the Yankees had more treats in store.

They began with Volpe, who turned out to have been the inspiration for those new elongated bowling-pin bats. Yankee fans watching the broadcast on television got the skinny from broadcast institution Michael Kay when Chisholm batted in the first:

The Yankee front office, the analytics department, did a study on Anthony Volpe, and every single ball it seemed like he hit on the label. He didn't hit any on the barrel, so they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label, so the harder part of the bat is going to actually strike the ball. It'll allow you to wait a little bit longer.

The woofing and warping began aboard social media (cheaters! cheaters!) until someone, who knows whom, slipped into the bellowing the fine and legitimate point that the rule book doesn't quite outlaw such bats. I give you Rule 3.02: The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length. The bat shall be one piece of solid wood. You might note that it says nothing about just where the thickest allowance must be.

You might also note that there do remain baseball traditions immune to change. Suspecting the Yankees of crime is one of them. But you don't have to be a Yankee cultist to wonder why it was (and is) that nobody else thought of creating such bats within the rules before the Yankees got the a-ha!

You might also note, further, that Cortés wasn't exactly unfamiliar to the Yankees, since he'd been one of them fo five of the past six seasons. "Nestor (had) been here for years," said Judge postgame. "He's one of the best lefty pitchers in the game. He's going to go out there and throw strikes and attack you. We just tried to go out there and be aggressive in our zone. Goldy and Belli, they were aggressive and got things going there. This place was rocking once I got up there."

So. When Volpe batted the second time in the bottom of the second, he had Judge and Chisholm aboard and two out. This time, he waited until he had a full count before swinging and hammering a Cortés cutter over the left field fence. Now the game was 7-3, Yankees. And the party wasn't even close to being over.

Fried survived a miniature jam in the top of the third, but Cortés didn't survive walking Yankee designated hitter Jasson Domínguez to open the bottom. Connor Thomas came in to pitch. Grisham singled Domínguez to second, Thomas plunked Goldschmidt, Bellinger beat out an infield hit to send Domínguez home and load the pillows for Judge — who sliced salami on a 2-1 up-and-in cutter.

Then Chisholm wrung his way up from a few fouls to hit a 1-2 service into the right field seats. Making it 13-3, Yankees, which turned to 16-4 (erstwhile Phillie Rhys Hoskins poked an RBI single in the top of the fourth) in the bottom of the fourth, when Bellinger sent Grisham home on a sacrifice fly after Goldschmidt doubled him to third, but Judge followed with a two-run homer over the center field fence.

Judge's third major league 3-bomb day and his first since 2023. Eight home runs on the day for the Yankees so far, tying a franchise record they'd break when pinch-hitter Oswald Peraza hammered Brewers reliever Chad Patrick for a 1-out, 2-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Making it 20-6 (the Brewers scored 2 in the sixth); the Brewers had at least an RBI double (Jake Bauers) and a 2-run homer (Brice Turang) in them before the carnage finally ended.

"You think you've seen it all in baseball," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy postgame, "and you haven't because we saw it today — 3 pitches, 3 homers. Usually, you wake up from that. You go, 'Wow. God. That can't ever happen.' It just did."

The game was so disastrous for the Brewers that Murphy finally sent Bauers forth to pitch the bottom of the eighth, hoping to spare his pitching staff any further humiliation. The first baseman didn't do any worse on the mound than the real pitchers, either. He shook off a 2-out hit batsman and followup walk with a pop out for the side. He'd even gotten Judge to fly out in the eighth, an inning after Judge's bid for a four-bomb day came up short enough in the sixth that he settled for a double.

He had to settle for becoming the fourth Yankee ever to have three 3-bomb days, joining Hall of Famers Lou Gehrig (he had four of them) and Joe DiMaggio, plus third baseman Álex Rodríguez. "Anytime you get mentioned with those guys and what they've done in the game, and the careers they've had," Judge said postgame, "it's pretty special."

Not that the Yankees were perfect on the day. Their five errors, which weren't half as disastrous as their Game 5 fifth inning in the World Series, hung Fried with 4 unearned runs, among the 6 he did surrender on the day. Still.

"What a performance," Yankee manager Aaron Boone summed up. "Kind of a weird, crazy game." Kind of a crazy way to describe a massacre, too.