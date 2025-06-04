Pacers’ Unexpected Rise: From Underdogs to Finals

The Indiana Pacers were not expected to advance this far so quickly. After a slow 10-15 start to the season and more than 20 years since their last NBA Finals appearance, expectations for the team remained low. Yet, the Pacers have defied the odds and now stand on the verge of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Their surprising rise has transformed the perception of the franchise, turning a season once marked by inconsistency into one defined by resilience and renewal.

Rather than simply becoming placeholders and making an appearance, the Pacers have emerged as genuine contenders. This team is reshaping long-held narratives and writing an exciting new chapter in Indiana basketball history.

Lessons From Last Year's Collapse

Fifty-three weeks ago, the Pacers were swept by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics. That four-game exit wasn't just a loss; it was a glaring reminder of how far they still had to go. They allowed 133, 126, 114, and 105 points across the series -- numbers that underscored their defensive fragility. That bitter ending became their wake-up call, emphasizing the need for transformation.

In short, they weren't ready in 2024. But 2025? A different story entirely.

What sets this year's team apart isn't just personnel -- it's maturity. Tyrese Haliburton, the team's young floor general, perhaps said it best: "We got to the same spot last year, fell short, and we just worked our tails off to get back here."

That work manifested in subtle but critical improvements. Defensively, they climbed from 24th to 14th in efficiency. Offensively, they accepted a dip from second to ninth in order to bolster their defense -- a sacrifice few fast-paced teams are willing to make.

The Defensive Overhaul

Indiana's transformation wasn't accidental. Coach Rick Carlisle prioritized defense, and the team embraced it. The early 2024 acquisition of Pascal Siakam added the two-way presence they needed. Myles Turner anchored the interior with shot-blocking, while Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard effectively shut down elite scorers.

This defensive shift was clear in their Eastern Conference Finals win over the Knicks. Despite Nesmith's ankle sprain, Nembhard harassed Jalen Brunson with 14 points, 8 assists, and 6 steals in Game 6. The Pacers pressed full court and maintained relentless pressure -- showing grit uncommon for a young team.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson, whose No. 1 seed Cavaliers fell in five games, said it plainly: "The duration of their intensity ... They never stop. It's extreme ball pressure." That pressure didn't just rattle Cleveland. It unraveled their home-court advantage entirely. Indiana swept all three games in Cleveland's arena. From that moment forward, the "underdog" label began to wear thin, and Pacers odds to win the title started gaining traction.

The Blueprint of Balance

While most Finals-bound teams rely on a single star, Indiana's strength lies in distribution. Seven players average double figures. When Haliburton scores 20 or more, the Pacers are 25-3. When Siakam hits that mark, they're 26-16. Even role players like Nesmith and Nembhard tilt games when they contribute modestly on the scoreboard. The offense is democratic by design -- rare in a league defined by ball-dominant scorers.

This versatility stems from Carlisle's adaptive approach and Haliburton's playmaking. They don't just run fast--they run smart. The result? A stylistic throwback to the Pacers' ABA roots, with modern spacing and explosive tempo. It's entertainment, but it's efficient, too.

Yet the offensive flair only resonates because of the defensive substance. That's the trade-off Indiana finally embraced. No longer trying to outscore opponents in every shootout, the Pacers imposed structure without sacrificing speed.

Rewriting History

This Finals berth ends Indiana's 25-year drought since their 2000 run, which was halted by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two decades since have been marked by misfortune, including the Malice at the Palace brawl, injuries, and unpopular trades.

The resurgence began in 2022 when President Kevin Pritchard traded Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton, a move that proved transformative. Pascal Siakam arrived later in a trade, sending Bruce Brown to Toronto, and Aaron Nesmith was acquired for Malcolm Brogdon, forming a strong, balanced core.

A State That Breathes Basketball

In Indiana, basketball isn't just a pastime -- it's a cultural identity. That weight, both inspiring and a heavy burden to carry, fuels this team's pursuit. "There's a lot of fans who have never seen success from this organization," said Haliburton. He wasn't alive when Reggie Miller led Indiana to its only other NBA Finals appearance. Now, he's the one making history.

This run means more than numbers. It's validation for a market often overlooked, for players counted out, and for a franchise that's fought for relevance. Indiana was never supposed to be a destination. Yet here they are, making themselves one.

They're not just playing for a trophy. They're chasing redemption -- exorcising decades of disappointment, from missed opportunities in the '90s to the physical and emotional fallout of the 2000s.

Eyes on Oklahoma City

The road doesn't get easier. Oklahoma City, Indiana's Finals opponent, enters with the best record since January 1 and boasts home-court advantage. According to the latest NBA team reports, metrics, oddsmakers, and history all favor the Thunder. But the Pacers have long since stopped caring about what others think they can't do.

FanDuel odds list Indiana as the clear underdog. That's fine by them. It mirrors Siakam's mindset -- someone who won a title with Toronto and thrives on being overlooked. "People look down on us as an underdog," he said. "That's my style. I like that."

So while the Thunder may check more boxes on paper, they can't replicate Indiana's momentum -- or their hunger. Since the new year, the Pacers are 46-18. In the playoffs, they're 12-4. There's no statistical model for resilience. No algorithm for chemistry. But that's what Indiana has -- abundantly.

Carlisle, who led Dallas to a title in 2011, understands the magnitude of this opportunity. "Getting to the NBA Finals is an accomplishment. But if you start looking at it that way, you'll go into it with the wrong mindset."

He's right. The goal isn't to get here. It's to finish.

What Happens Next is Everything

The Pacers aren't content. They're not just happy to be included. Their journey to the Finals might read like a fairy tale, but inside the locker room, it's been anything but. It's been methodical, gritty, and built on second efforts -- diving for loose balls, locking down full court, rotating without complaint.

In an NBA era where stars drive narratives, Indiana has built something rarer: a team whose strength lies in collective buy-in. These Finals mark a chance not just to win a title, but to change the way people see the Pacers.