Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin missed the Mexico City race due to the birth of his son. Ryan Truex, his replacement, finished 23rd.

"I spent Father's Day being a father," Hamlin said. "Carson Hocevar spent Father's Day being called many bad names, some that included the words 'son' and 'mother.'"

2. William Byron — Byron finished ninth at Mexico City.

"All in all," Byron said, "it was a good day for the No. 24 Hendrick Chevy," Byron said. "I finished a wet race in one piece, scored a top-10 finish, extended the lead in the points, and most importantly, didn't have Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. stick his big fat head in my car after the race."

3. Shane van Gisbergen — van Gisbergen led 60 of 100 laps at Mexico City and cruised to the win in the Viva Mexico 250.

"I got some advice about braking zones and racing lines from my good friend Max Verstappen," van Gisbergen said. "Max is brilliant at tire management while also being terrible at anger management."

4. Christopher Bell — Bell started 31st at Mexico City and made a steady charge to the front on his way to the runner-up finish.

"It was great to see fans in Mexico turn out for the race," Bell said. "And it was good to see American fans make the trip South of the Border to represent. Usually, Americans only head 'South of the Border' to buy fireworks."

5. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished third in the Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City.

"Shane van Gisbergen really made New Zealand proud," Elliott said. "I'm guessing the good people down at the Dawsonville Pool Room have no idea what a Kiwi is, the fruit or the person."

6. Ryan Blaney — Blaney recorded a solid 14th-place finish in the Viva Mexico 250.

"Carson Hocevar has pissed off fellow drivers in two different countries," Blaney said. "Actually, he pissed off the same driver in two different countries."

7. Ross Chastain — Chastain started third in Mexico City and finished 16th.

"I think our colorful Wendy's paint scheme went over well in Mexico City," Chastain said. "And speaking of 'Frosty' receptions, I guess I'll be getting one from Chase Briscoe."

8. Tyler Reddick — Reddick finished 20th in the Viva Mexico 250.

"I think all drivers are in agreement that we should return to Mexico City next year," Reddick said. "And I think all drivers, and all the people of Mexico, would agree that we should leave Carson Hocevar at home."

9. Joey Logano — Logano finished 21st in the Viva Mexico 250.

"He might be getting a lot of criticism," Logano said, "but I fully support Carson Hocevar and his driving 'ability,' if that's what he calls it. It's great, because he's making people forget what a jerk I've been."

10. Chase Briscoe — Briscoe finished seventh in the Viva Mexico 250.

