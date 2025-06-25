NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Pocono

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin started on the pole and finished second at Pocono.

"They call Pocono Raceway the 'Tricky Triangle,'" Hamlin said. "They also call the parenting of three children the 'Tricky Triangle.'"

2. William Byron — Byron finished 27th at Pocono.

"I started at the back of the field after crashing in qualifying," Byron said. "So, I basically took myself out of the race before it even started."

3. Chase Briscoe — Briscoe won Stage 2 and saved enough fuel down the stretch to hold off Denny Hamlin to win the Great American Getaway 400.

"We almost blew it on our final pit stop," Briscoe said, "by not getting enough fuel in the car. I guess we had more fuel than we were letting on. That would be called 'tanking.'"

4. Chase Elliott — Elliott charged late to finish fifth at Pocono.

"Kurt Busch served as the race's grand marshal," Elliott said. "Kurt will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2026. I can't wait to hear Kurt's speech. I'll be much like Kurt before his 2006 surgery: all ears."

5. Ryan Blaney — Blaney, last year's winner at Pocono, finished third in the Great American Getaway 400.

"Even though I started at the back," Blaney said, "I still put myself in position to win the race. And at Pocono, 'position to win' means 'waiting for someone to run out of gas.'"

6. Chris Buescher — Buescher came home fourth in the Great American Getaway 400, posting his third top-five of the season.

"Sunday's race was delayed for two hours due to weather," Buescher said. "That means even Mother Nature didn't want to watch this race."

7. Ross Chastain — Chastain finished 26th in the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

"Like many," Chastain said, "I've had my issues with Carson Hocevar. So I can understand Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.'s frustration. If I could put myself in Ricky's shoes, I would use his shoes to kick Hocevar's butt."

8. Christopher Bell — Bell struggled at Pocono, his day slowed when he was caught up in an accident on lap 84. He finished 17th.

"On the plus side," Bell said, "I've got three wins this season. On the negative side, you'd be hard pressed to believe that given my performance at Pocono."

9. Alex Bowman — Bowman just missed out on his ninth top-10 finish with an 11th-place finish in the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

"Let's be honest," Bowman said. "The real 'Great American Getaway' was Carson Hocevar getting out of Mexico City alive."

10. Joey Logano — Logano finished 16th at Pocono.

"I appeared on 'First Take,'" Logano said, "where I was interviewed by Stephen A. Smith. That was a bucket list item for me. Now, I never have to speak to Stephen A. ever again."