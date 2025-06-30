Dave Parker, RIP: Presence

Dave Parker almost lived long enough to take the Cooperstown podium for his Hall of Fame induction. A long-enough battler with Parkinson's disease, there had been a time when Parker wondered whether it was his own fault he hadn't or wouldn't be elected to the Hall.

The Classic Baseball Era Committee elected him last December. The Cobra died at 74, 29 days before he'd have been up on that stage.

Even before his notoriety during the 1985 Pittsburgh drug trials, Parker could have caused a lot of people to wonder the same thing. Power hitter though he might be, he also played with the attitude of scrappy little middle infielders.

On the bases he thought infielders plus catchers were nothing more than papier-mâché walls through which to run. not living breathing humans liable to stand just as strong against him as the linebackers against whom he played as a high school running back. Describing him as a Sherman tank running on high test would not have been inaccurate.

Those caused him injuries that got in the way of his performance more often than not as time went on. His admitted cocaine use at the drug trials surely did, too. He might apologize for having been a fool, but Parker never once shied away from taking responsibility for his own self.

That classic prankish-looking face and that classic wisenheimer smile — invariably, he resembled a man unable to mask that he'd just detonated a ferocious prank somewhere within the vicinity — married his jaw-dropping power at the plate to make Parker looks as though he couldn't wait to carve his autograph into a hapless pitcher's cranium and make the poor sap laugh his fool head off over it.

His self-worth was bottomless and unapologetic. He wasn't even close to kidding when he told a fan trying to get the best possible angle for a cell phone camera shot, "It wouldn't take much to make me look good." But what made him look better was his reputation for team leadership wherever he played.

In Pittsburgh and in Oakland, he was part and parcel of World Series winners. In between, he had a memorable stop in Cincinnati, where his manager was Pete Rose and he sat on deck one fine day in Wrigley Field, about to close a road trip out, awaiting manager Rose's decision on what player Rose would do at the plate — and whether player Rose would take a final shot at passing Ty Cobb on the all-time hit list in the bargain.

Parker's presence helped Rose make his decision. Manager Rose knew his Reds had only the slimmest shot at staying in the 1985 pennant race and that nobody batting behind Parker was liable to deliver the clutch hit. A sacrifice bunt would have left first base open and the Cubs liable for malpractice if they pitched to Parker rather than put him on to go for the weaker pickings behind him.

Never mind every Red fan on the planet plus their (shall we say) mercurial owner Marge Schott demanding Rose bunt and save the big hit for the home folks. Manager Rose ordered Player Rose to swing away knowing that would give his team just enough more chance to win — but he struck out. It was the most honorable strikeout of Rose's life. Maybe the most honorable play of it, too. Imagine if Parker wasn't on deck.

Once he cleaned up from his cocaine issue, Parker's clubhouse leadership came back to the fore. Making him the kind of guy who had big value to his team even when he slumped. Your clubhouse might be a lot more fun but it would also become a lot more baloney-proof.

As a matter of fact, that clubhouse value shone brightest when the Cobra left Oakland after their 1989 Series triumph, but the Athletics got swept out of the 1990 Series — by a Reds team picking itself up and dusting itself off after Rose's violations of Rule 21(d) cost him his professional baseball career.

Stop snarling and let Thomas Boswell (who will be in Cooperstown that July weekend accepting his Career Excellence Award induction) explain, as he did in a sharp post mortem analysing just how those mighty A's could have been humbled by those underdog but hardly modest Reds:

Where is Dave Parker when you need a clubhouse enforcer? The A's always knew, sooner or later, they'd need Big Dave to quell a cell-block riot, just as the '77 Reds desperately missed Tony Perez after they traded him. In '88 [Jose] Canseco popped off about beating the Dodgers in five games. The Dodgers won in five. In '89 Parker promised to clean, stuff, and mount Jose if he spoke above a whisper. The A's swept. Now Dave's gone, Jose predicted a sweep. General manager Sandy Alderson makes a lot of good moves, but saving money on Parker may have cost him a world title.

"He's one of the greatest teammates I've ever had," said Parker's Oakland teammate, pitcher Dave Stewart, a man who looked like six parts commando and half a dozen parts assassin on the mound. "He had such a presence when he walked into the room."

"He used to say, 'When the leaves turn brown, I will be wearing the crown'," said Keith Hernandez, who played against Parker as a Cardinal and a Met and saw Parker win the National League batting title back to back. "Until I usurped his crown in '79. He was a better player than me. RIP."

Until his illness made it difficult if not near impossible, Parker's post-playing days included working as a special batting instructor for the Pirates. Longtime Pirates star Andrew McCutchen was one of those who learned a few things from the Cobra.

"It was rough to see him go through that," said McCutchen in a formal statement. "I just hope now he's in a better place and not having to worry about that stuff anymore . . . He was probably Superman to a lot of people when he played."

Parker's kryptonite turned out to be Parkinson's. "I'm having good days, bad days, just like everybody else," he told a Pennsylvania radio station four years ago. "My bad days, you just got to play the hand that's dealt. And I know that it's something that I got to deal with for the rest of my life."

One of his ways of dealing with it was setting up the Dave Parker 39 Foundation (39 was his uniform number), raising money to continue research into finding a cure for the disease whose other famed victims have included actor Michael J. Fox, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, singer Linda Ronstadt, and Pope John Paul II.

Pirates middle infielder Nick Gonzales wears number 39 today. He said Saturday, learning Parker had just passed, "It just meant a little more playing today with that number. Personally, I think it should be retired. I think I should get a new number, honestly."

That kind of tribute would be one of two Parker might appreciate from his new eternal perch in the Elysian Fields. The other was the Pirates doing just what they did Saturday, thumping the higher-flying Mets 9-2 a day after they thumped them 9-1. And the Cobra didn't have to promise to clean, stuff, and mount anyone to make it happen, either.