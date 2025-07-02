NFL Odds For 2025
July 2, 2025 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
Now that the draft is over, and free agency might as well be over, these are the odds for each of the NFL's 32 teams to win their division, and to win the Super Bowl.
Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet.
AFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Buffalo------------------------------ -275-------------------+700
New England-------------------------- +500------------------+7500
Miami-------------------------------- +700------------------+7500
N.Y. Jets----------------------------+1400-----------------+20000
AFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Baltimore---------------------------- -145-------------------+700
Cincinnati----------------------------+225------------------+2000
Pittsburgh----------------------------+550------------------+4000
Cleveland----------------------------+3000-----------------+20000
AFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Houston------------------------------Even--------------------+2500
Jacksonville-------------------------+300------------------+10000
Indianapolis-------------------------+350-------------------+10000
Tennessee-----------------------------+750-------------------+25000
AFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Kansas City----------------------- -125-------------------+750
L.A. Chargers----------------------+300----------------+2500
Denver------------------------------+360----------------+3000
Las Vegas--------------------------+1500----------------+10000
NFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Philadelphia--------------------- -145-------------------+650
Washington------------------------+225------------------+2000
Dallas----------------------------+600------------------+5000
N.Y. Giants-----------------------+3000-----------------+20000
NFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Detroit-------------------------------+135-----------------+900
Green Bay-----------------------------+260----------------+2200
Minnesota-----------------------------+360----------------+3000
Chicago-------------------------------+450----------------+4000
NFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Tampa Bay--------------------------Even-----------------+3000
Atlanta-------------------------------+225----------------+7500
Carolina------------------------------+400----------------+1500
New Orleans-----------------------+1200------------------+30000
NFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
San Francisco-------------------+150--------------------+2000
L.A. Rams-----------------------+175--------------------+2200
Arizona-------------------------+450--------------------+5000
Seattle-------------------------+550--------------------+6000
