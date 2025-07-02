NFL Odds For 2025

Now that the draft is over, and free agency might as well be over, these are the odds for each of the NFL's 32 teams to win their division, and to win the Super Bowl.

Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet.

AFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Buffalo------------------------------ -275-------------------+700

New England-------------------------- +500------------------+7500

Miami-------------------------------- +700------------------+7500

N.Y. Jets----------------------------+1400-----------------+20000

AFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Baltimore---------------------------- -145-------------------+700

Cincinnati----------------------------+225------------------+2000

Pittsburgh----------------------------+550------------------+4000

Cleveland----------------------------+3000-----------------+20000

AFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Houston------------------------------Even--------------------+2500

Jacksonville-------------------------+300------------------+10000

Indianapolis-------------------------+350-------------------+10000

Tennessee-----------------------------+750-------------------+25000

AFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Kansas City----------------------- -125-------------------+750

L.A. Chargers----------------------+300----------------+2500

Denver------------------------------+360----------------+3000

Las Vegas--------------------------+1500----------------+10000

NFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Philadelphia--------------------- -145-------------------+650

Washington------------------------+225------------------+2000

Dallas----------------------------+600------------------+5000

N.Y. Giants-----------------------+3000-----------------+20000

NFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Detroit-------------------------------+135-----------------+900

Green Bay-----------------------------+260----------------+2200

Minnesota-----------------------------+360----------------+3000

Chicago-------------------------------+450----------------+4000

NFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Tampa Bay--------------------------Even-----------------+3000

Atlanta-------------------------------+225----------------+7500

Carolina------------------------------+400----------------+1500

New Orleans-----------------------+1200------------------+30000

NFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

San Francisco-------------------+150--------------------+2000

L.A. Rams-----------------------+175--------------------+2200

Arizona-------------------------+450--------------------+5000

Seattle-------------------------+550--------------------+6000