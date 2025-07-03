The Dawn of a New Era

Life, and history, are defined by eras. From the macro of music and Government to the micro of personal trends and small business, society sections off time by the rise and fall of popular movements. Sports lines up perfectly in this discussion. Baseball appears to be the truest definition of this trend (the Segregated Era, the Dead Ball Era, the Steroid Era, etc.). However, basketball is right there when it comes to distinctive periods of time.

The best way to define eras is through how the players and innovations were cast in starring roles. The 24-second shot clock was a revelation when it came to providing more pace and action to a sport where, previously, a team could hold the ball for minutes on end without relinquishing possession. The three-point line has continuously expanded the court, making post play less relevant and shooting prowess a potentially bigger reward. But the best way to see the progression is through the squads of their time.

Growing up, I started really paying attention to the NBA at the end of the 1980s. While the style of play was all over the map (compare the 80s Boston teams to, let's say, the '80s Nuggets), the physicality was unmistakable. Foul aggressors that would be given Flagrant 2 penalties today stayed on the court in those days. That physicality spread into the 1990s. However, the scoring prowess slid a bit. In my mind, it was a bit rough getting through the slogfest era during that decade. I guess we didn't suffer too much for it, though.

Now, it's always been true that multiple all-star players provide the greatest opportunity to lift one (or potentially multiple) titles. This seemed to be emphasized heavily over the last 15 years. Once LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh formed the "Heatles" in 2010, several franchises maneuvered their rosters to form the best "Big Three" that they could. Whether it was through the draft or in free agency, getting the most potent duo or trio was the goal of title contention.

As the new century has crept along, analytics have grown to encompass much of the Association thought process. When done well, dynastic results can occur (Golden State from 2015-2022). When overexposed, it can be ... disappointing (Houston's Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals). Front offices have been constructed to institute the newer numbers approach in every facet of the organization's on-court representation. Now, another factor has come into play when it comes to the numbers with a dollar sign attached.

With the introduction of the Association's Second Apron luxury tax in April of 2023, the league put their foot in the mud to dissuade excess spending for any of the franchises (no matter market size or brand hierarchy). This punitive tax could be seen as a limit on the player empowerment movement that's grown in stature since LeBron's "Decision" back at the beginning of the last decade. It provides more of a financial-fear-based template that shifts some of the power back to the upper management and ownership. However, regarding player movement, the impetus seems to be thrusted into hyperdrive.

Since the end of the NBA Finals, names including Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis have been traded. More are exploring their other options during free agency. Now, none of this shuffling is new. The key difference in this cycle appears to be the speed and frequency of the transactions. (Oh yeah, and the complete salary dump of an injured star such as Damian Lillard is pretty rare.)

I don't remember ever hearing about such a flurry of movement surrounding the Draft and the start of free agency. The management of money, along with the balance of when to push chips into the center of an "All In" decision promise to be fascinating. Plus, a stress on drafting and developing the right talent to, at the very least, deepen roster talent should be very enlightening. This is why we are entering a new era in the world of the NBA. Previous champions have gone the route where multiple superstars didn't envelope the roster. For my money, the 1994 Houston Rockets, 2004 Detroit Pistons, and 2021 Milwaukee Bucks fir versions of this mold. This may, though, become a new "somewhat normal." The superstar-laden teams will never go out of style, but the Second Apron appears to limit the potential.

For me, in this moment, the discussion of an era change seems appropriate. My time with Sports Central will end with the last period of this column. Over the years, founder Marc James has graciously allowed me to be among the group of rabble-rousers screaming their opinions to the sky. I'm extremely grateful for the honor. And to anyone that's read a word or two of my babble during the past two decades, I wholeheartedly thank you, as well. For those reading this post, I implore you to keep visiting and sampling the opinions of all the writers on this site. It's been a pleasure to share the argument of the good debate regarding the athletics we appreciate so much. As for me, who knows how my next personal era will develop. One thing's for sure, though. I won't need to test Second Apron limitations to search it out.

So, keep hoopin', skatin', chuckin', swingin', kickin', or however you consume your sports fandom. And, most importantly, be well.