Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Shane van Gisbergen — Van Gisbergen won Stage 2 and went on to take an easy win in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

"I've dominated in races all over the globe," van Gisbergen said. "Now there's another country to add to the list — 'wine' country."

2. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin finished 20th in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

"I really wasn't happy with my performance," Hamlin said. "And I can't stop thinking about it. And the last thing I need now is something else keeping me up at night."

3. Tyler Reddick — Reddick finished a strong sixth at Sonoma, and advanced to the semifinals of the in-season tournament.

"I think it was really cool to have Chumba Casino sponsorship on a car co-owned by Michael Jordan," Reddick said. "There's nothing like winning a race for Michael, except maybe winning a bet for Michael."

4. William Byron — Byron started third and finished 8th.

"Carson Hocevar finished 32nd," Briscoe said, "in the race, and in the hearts of his fellow drivers."

5. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished third at Sonoma.

"I thought I could catch SVG with new tires," Elliott said. "But when the rubber met the road, my rubber met the dirt, and I lost all the momentum."

6. Chase Briscoe — Briscoe battled Shane van Gisbergen all day at Sonoma, but had to settle for second as SVG was just too good.

"SVG is in a class by himself," Briscoe said. "In fact, he's a professor in a class by himself."

7. Joey Logano — Logano finished ninth in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

"I'll gladly take a top-10 finish at Sonoma," Logano said. "For me, that's a reason to celebrate, as well as a reason to confront Ross Chastain, not that I need one."

8. Alex Bowman — Bowman finished 19th at Sonoma.

"Shane van Gisbergen is miles ahead of the competition on road courses," Bowman said. "Maybe he's not on another planet where road course talent is concerned, but he's at least on another continent."

9. Ryan Blaney — Blaney finished 36th, four laps down, at Sonoma.

"I made contact with Chris Buescher on lap 62," Blaney said, "and got spun into the dirt. It was totally Buescher's fault, and I will exact my revenge at some point. You could say I plan to 'torpedo' the Build Submarines car."

10. Ross Chastain — Chastain won Stage 2 at Sonoma and finished 24th.

"My Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez won't be with the team next year," Chastain said. "I'm not sure where he's going, but there's a lot of drivers that wish I'd follow him there."