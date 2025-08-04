On Harper Telling Manfred Where Not to Go

Once upon a time, when John Glenn's Mercury space flight ran into a brief postponement, then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson all but demanded he be sent through the phalanx of press outside Glenn's home to have some television time with Glenn's wife, Annie. Rebuffed before the postponement, Johnson now thought it'd be just the thing if he could "console" Mrs. Glenn over the airwaves.

Mrs. Glenn wanted no part of Johnson's publicity hounding. NASA, as Tom Wolfe phrased it so deftly in The Right Stuff (the book, not the movie, you miserable pudknockers), wanted no part of Mrs. Glenn's demurrals: "There's John, covered with sweat, drawn, deflated, beginning to feel very tired after waiting for five hours for 367,000 pounds of liquid oxygen to explode under his back . . . and the hierarchy of NASA has one thing on its mind: keeping Lyndon Johnson happy."

You remember the film version, no? John, we've got a problem with your wife, said NASA's program chief to the astronaut. Oh, no you don't, Glenn said, figuratively, when replying to his wife that, if she didn't want Johnson or the networks coming in, "then that's it, as far as I'm concerned, they are not coming in — and I will back you all the way, one hundred percent, on this, and you tell them that . . . you tell them astronaut John Glenn told you to tell them that."

NASA program chief to Glenn: John, it's the vice president!! Glenn to NASA chief: You are way out of line here! NASA chief: Yeah? Well, I'm thinking of changing the order of flight assignments! Six other Mercury astronauts, not all of whom thought as highly of Glenn as the nation would after his orbital flight and gutsy re-entry, five of whom might well have given their left testicles to be the first American into full orbit (the first two Mercury flights were up to the wild blue yonder, a brief kiss of space, then right back down to the ocean), said that's what you think: oh, yeah, who you gonna get?

Now: if one astronaut could tell a pushy vice president where not to go and get away with it, why on earth couldn't one baseball player tell a pushy commissioner — whose tricks and rhetoric stand athwart the good of the game he professes to have first on his mind — where to go and get away with it.

I'm not going to repeat the names of the philistines who've called for Bryce Harper's suspension or at least formal and loud enough reprimand after last week's confrontation with Rob Manfred. The one in which Commissioner Pepperwinkle visited the Phillies clubhouse (as he does with all major league clubhouses each year) with his economic agenda to discuss, and Harper — one of the game's most intelligent as well as talented and accomplished players — told him flatly that if he wanted to talk salary cap, "you can get the [fornicate] out of our clubhouse."

Manfred subsequently said that he and Harper shook hands near the end of the meeting. Other reports suggested Manfred tried to contact Harper the following day but Harper declined. To reporters afterward, Harper said, only, "Everybody saw the words and everything that happened. I don't want to say anything more than that. I've talked labor and I've done it in a way that I don't think I need to talk to the media about it . . . I've always been very vocal, just not in a way that people can see."

Perhaps the worst kept secret in baseball right now has been Manfred's subtle-as-a-jellyfish-sting push to put a salary cap onto the negotiating table for the next collective bargaining agreement, though he doesn't use the specific phrase "salary cap" and prefers now to use such language as baseball's "economics." The lesser volume of talk involving the far more necessary (and viable) salary floor — a requirement that baseball's owners whose teams aren't named the Dodgers, the Mets, the Phillies, or the Yankees, among an extremely few others, should either spend a negotiated minimum on player payroll or sell to ownerships more than willing to spend — tells you all you need and more than you want.

Manfred thinks he's baseball's grand protector and preserver. But for every one smart thought or plan he devises (smart and thoughtful: the universal designated hitter; the Field of Dreams Games) he devises numerous dumb and dumbers: the free cookie on second base to open each half inning; the continuing City Connect uniform abominations; abetting the Oakland Athletics' abandonment of a fan base who loved them, in favor of an owner who let the team and their old park go to seed absent "public financing" [read: public fleecing]; NASCAR-like ad patches on uniform jerseys; redefining "permanent" as "lifetime" regarding the late, flagrant Pete Rose; and, the Speedway Classic (please don't say you couldn't see this one coming), in which a baseball field was implanted and a baseball game was played inside a NASCAR track, all sit as evidence for the prosecution.

Did you really love looking at the sentence linking to ESPN's story of the Speedway Classic game between the Braves and the Reds, pushed to Sunday when the rain washed it out in the first inning Saturday? After red flag, [Eli] White's 2 HRs let Braves lap Reds. See if you can tell where such a sentence as that fits better, especially since no major league team is named for either cars or curs: the Daytona 500, or the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Should Bristol Motor Speedway have sent a home run pace car around the track after every homer . . . or a pack of greyhounds?

Don't tell me about the Speedway Classic crowd breaking a major league attendance record. American immunity to novelty didn't end with the pet rock, the Garbage Pail Kids, the Macarena, Beanie Babies, Furby, Pogs, and Fidget Spinners. The good news, otherwise: it broke a major league attendance record. The bad news, further: Bristol Motor Speedway ran out of food and drink on Saturday night; stories abound about motorists stopping at convenience stations and being crowded by Braves and Reds fans allowed to bring their own provisions Sunday.

Maybe a player making nine figures on a 13-year deal with six years and $153.2 million yet to come, playing for a team whose owner actually does operate as though the common good of the game isn't solely to make money for himself*, isn't quite the ideal man to speak up. But Barnum's Law has yet to be repealed, and Manfred has proven himself one of its least apologetic supplicants.

* * *

* Hark back to spring training 2019, when Bryce Harper signed his 13-year/$330 million deal with the Phillies, after talking directly with Phillies owner John Middletown and all but ordering his agent Scott Boras to sit down and keep his big trap shut. After impressing Middleton with his knowledge of the game's play and its history, not to mention asking how Middleton himself made a long, happy marriage work, Middleton had this to say to Boras:

Scott, I want to tell you something, I'm not interested in talking about marketing dollars, ticket sales, billboards, concessions. There's only one reason I'm talking to you, and that's because I believe this guy can help us win. I've made enough money in my life, I don't need to make more. My franchise value has risen dramatically over the last 25 years. I don't need it to rise more. If it does, fine. I'm here to win, and I think your guy can help me win.

You want to know why players think owners and even commissioners lie whenever their lips move? Middleton is the rare contemporary MLB owner who speaks as a man who's in it for the love of the game and behaves as though it's not a mere platitude, whether in Philadelphia or Pudknock. (For the record, too, Harper as a Phillie has more than lived up to his end of the bargain, a few injury disruptions notwithstanding.)