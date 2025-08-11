Way to Go, Jen

Ladies, gentlemen, and miscellaneous, a woman worked as a third base and then a first base umpire Saturday, then as a home plate umpire Sunday afternoon, all three games in Atlanta's Truist Park, all featuring the Braves and the Marlins. Would you like to know what didn't happen over those two games?

The world did not stop turning.

The flora did not shrivel up into cold death.

The fauna continued leaping, charging, swimming, lunging, diving, and gorging. (Sometimes upon nuts, berries, and vegetation; sometimes, upon each other.)

The sun rose on schedule and set on schedule; the Aurora Borealis auroraed.

t

And, the Braves won all three of those games.

It would be untoward for the Braves to believe Jen Pawol some sort of good luck charm after she suited up and took her positioning after they dropped the first game of the weekend to the Fish. But they did do her the courtesy of retrieving the ball thrown for the first pitch by Sunday's Braves starting pitcher Joey Wentz and, upon authenticating it, giving it to her.

A cynic could snark with unfortunate accuracy that Wentz's opening fastball went far enough inside to fly a drone between the ball and the plate, but that Pawol called it a strike. The same cynic could also snark that the Marlins might also have thought to send her a message, namely, "It's okay, young lady, this won't be the first pitch you blow, and it may not be the last, but just keep it consistent."

Having proven that a woman can blow a call behind the plate at least as well as a man, there was but one thing for Pawol to do: pick herself up, dust herself off, start all over again.

If she thought to herself that she'd opened by blowing one, she kept it to herself. Perhaps the inner dialogue went something like this: Shake it off. One blown call doesn't make you Angela Hernandez. You worked your tail feathers off to get here. Now show both sides how you're made.

She continued her Sunday assignment honorably. Her 91+ percent accuracy full game score wasn't great, but you could certainly think of far worse. Pawol's often radiant confidence and appreciation for where she was, was certainly contagious. (Truist Park fans greeted her both days by wearing and waving umpires' masks, many hollering or showing signs saying, "Way to go, Jen.")

She could also be forgiven because she did call the inside strike fairly and evenly to (or against, depending upon your point of view) both teams. She also seemed to call upon her earlier life's calling on behalf of her umpiring work. Art teachers such as Pawol always appreciate painting the corners, as well as the main plots, and she did call just about all borderline pitches correctly.

"I think Jen did a really nice job," said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, obviously not steaming over a mistaken game-opening call against his leadoff hitter Xavier Edwards. "I think she's very composed back there. She handled and managed the game very well. And big day for her. Big day for Major League Baseball. I congratulated her again on that because it's quite the accomplishment."

Marlins starting pitcher Cal Quantrill seemed nothing but impressed by Pawol's cool. "I'm sure she was well prepared," he said. "And like I said I think, you know, part of the game moving forward is that if this is normal then we're going to treat it normal, too. So, you know, I thought it was fine. I think she did she did a quality job . . . And yeah, I think she'd be very proud of herself. And, you know, it's kind of a cool little thing to be part of."

Pawol certainly thinks so. "The dream actually came true today," she told reporters Saturday "I'm still living in it. I'm so grateful to my family and Major League Baseball for creating such an incredible work environment . . . I'm just so thankful." If she was tempted to include a playing of that vintage soul oldie, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels's "Jenny Take a Ride," you'd tell her, cheerfully, "Play it!"

She returns to the major league umpires' rover ranks, the umps on call to fill in post haste. You may yet see Pawol out on the major league field again before this season ends. You will surely see her in spring training next year as this year and last year. And you will surely see her in the Show more than a time or two next regular season.

They may or may not make another fuss over Pawol's next Show time. But unless they're among the misogynistic contingent, they won't put on their Chicken Little costumes, either. Way to go, Jen.