We Can’t Have Nice Things Too Long

How tempting is it to define the present era as the one that tells us we can't have nice things? And, the one that delivers the message more brutally after each of the rare nice things we get.

Baseball just delivered us a postseason for the ages, even if you don't hold with the wild card system. Put that to one side a moment and admit it. The game we love spent a month showing us that, any time we care to write the game off as a self-immolating bore, it'll be more than happy to disabuse us.

Think about it. When you get seven postseason sets ending with winner-take-all games, you've been blessed to the 10th power. When you get more than one extra-inning postseason hair raiser without the disgrace of Manfred Man (who's not allowed anywhere near the postseason — yet), you've been blessed that big again.

When you get utter cream-always-rises defiance against the wild card system, putting nobody in either League Championship Series except teams whose butts were parked in first place at season's end, you've been blessed above and beyond whatever it was you had the right to expect.

When you get Shohei Ohtani spending one postseason game striking 10 out from the mound and hitting three out at the plate, then spending World Series Game 3 reaching base 9 times — 5 with the near-complete consent of the Blue Jays ,who seemed to prefer death to Ohtani's singular controlled mayhem — your cups runneth over.

When you get a postseason seeing regular-season supermen continue their feats of derring-do and damage (can we forget Cal Raleigh crowning a 60-homer regular season with five intercontinental ballistic missile launches while the Mariners were in the postseason? Freddie Freeman's 18th-inning walk-off?), and heretofore dismissible Clark Kents turning into assorted breeds of Supermen (Addison Barger, Miguel Rojas, call your offices), your bowls, barrels, vats, and tanks runneth over, under, sideways, down, and back.

In other words, this postseason couldn't have been more entertaining, exciting, and exemplary if it had been coordinated, produced, and directed by Bill Veeck, Casey Stengel, Kevin Costner, and The Chicken.

No, that beyond good deed couldn't go unpunished, could it? Can we have (demand) this Sunday back?

First there came the should-be-frightening revelation that, according to a popular podcast, Bryce Harper — he who told commissioner Rob Manfred firmly enough to get the you know what out of the Phillies clubhouse if he wanted to talk salary cap, though the two shook hands and shook it off later on — was threatened by "one of Manfred's deputies," who said, supposedly, "Don't ever disrespect [the Commish] like that again. That's how people end up in a ditch."

"If this threat is true," wrote Yardbarker's David Hill, "the next labor stoppage could get ugly fast." If that threat is true, we don't have to wait for a lockout or a strike to get ugly fast. It's just become ugly fast.

And how about the ugly-fast-enough revelation that two Guardians pitchers, relievers Emmanuel Clase and starter Luis Ortiz, on administrative leave since late July on pitch-rigging suspicions, have just graduated from suspicion to formal charges of fraud, conspiracy, bribery, and money laundering? Charges "stemming," as the federal indictment out of Brooklyn says, "from an alleged scheme to rig individual pitches that led to gamblers winning hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to an indictment unsealed by federal prosecutors Sunday."

The U.S. Attorney's Eastern District office in Brooklyn said Sunday that Clase's involvement in the pitch-rigging plot goes back to May 2023, with Ortiz joining up last June. It didn't exactly cripple the Guardians's season to lose the pair, especially when they ended up snatching the American League Central from the unexpectedly rising/unexpectedly sputtering Tigers.

But then came the postseason. The Tigers nudged the Guardians out of the picture in a wild card series. From there, aside from the usual offseason doings, undoings, maneuverings, and meanderings, the question around the Guards became when the other shoes would drop around Clase and Ortiz.

They dropped Sunday, all right. The indictment says Clase arranged with a gambler to throw particular pitches for ball counts so the bettor could bet on those pitches (it's called proposition betting) and reap the financial reward. The indictment says further that gamblers won almost half a million betting on pitches thrown by the Guardians pair, while the pitchers themselves earned kickbacks for helping the bettors clean up.

Clase and Ortiz, said Eastern District U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr., "deprived the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball of their honest services."

They defrauded the online betting platforms where the bets were placed. And they betrayed America's pastime. Integrity, honesty and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports. When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us.

"While the pervasiveness of legalized gambling has upended the sports world, the allegations against Clase and Ortiz are the most severe for the sport since Pete Rose agreed to a lifetime ban for betting on baseball in 1989," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote. "MLB's rules against gambling on the sport are strict, and Clase and Ortiz could face lifetime bans similar to the one delivered last year to San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, who placed nearly 400 bets on baseball.

Nocella's office described Clase as the scheme's mastermind, saying he'd throw balls instead of strikes and sliders instead of cutters on first pitches, with gamblers betting on each pitch to be called balls or traveling under specific speeds. The indictment said further that such proposition bets would be stacked in parlays often as not, meaning bigger winnings.

But the indictment also charges that Clase gave money to gamblers to bet on his own behalf, texted with them while games were in progress, and was joined up by Ortiz after he came to the Guards in a winter 2024-25 trade, Passan said.

Among others, Clase helped gamblers win $27,000 apiece on one Clase pitch faster than 94.9 mph in an interleague game with the Mets. "Weeks later," Passan said, referring to the indictment, "bettors added a leg to a parlay for a pitch to be a ball slower than 94.95 mph — and won $38,000 when Clase spiked a slider at least five feet in front of home plate."

By last April, Clase asked for and got kickbacks for throwing specific pitches. He even asked one winning bettor to send kickback money to his native Dominican Republic "for repairs at the country house." Last June, Ortiz joined the scheme by agreeing to be paid $5,000 to throw a first second-inning pitch for a ball call, with Clase getting $5,000 himself for arranging it, the indictment charges.

The same month, Ortiz agreed to open the third inning with ball one for $7,000. The indictment also says bank security cameras caught Clase withdrawing $50,000 cash, $15,000 of which went to one bettor in a group who placed $18,000 on that pitch.

Ortiz's attorney denied in a formal statement that his client would do anything to influence a game improperly, "not for anyone and not for anything."

Clase was making $4.9 million for 2025 and stood to make $6.4 million for 2026, with a pair of team options for 2027 and 2028 at $10 million each. Ortiz wasn't near six figures yet so far as I could determine, but he wasn't exactly impoverished, either. Why on earth would either man slide into a shady side profession that could end their baseball lives if convicted and banished?

Maybe we shouldn't ask. Maybe it won't matter, at least until the case goes to trial, barring any for-now-unknowable chance of one or both pitchers coming to take plea deals and then throwing themselves upon the mercy of the courts of law and public opinion.

Maybe it won't mean a thing until or unless baseball decides to take a second, third, and fourth look at its cross-promotion deals with legal sports books. Yes, those were supposed to encourage fan betting alone. Baseball's prohibitions against players, coaches, managers, and team personnel betting on the sport remain stringent.

Oops. Manfred took a presidential gumshoe in the gluteus to declare Rose's "permanent" and wholly justified banishment applied only while he was alive on earth — thus making Rose eligible to appear on the Hall of Fame's next Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot.

But five months after Ohtani's original interpreter Ippei Mizuhara went to the federal calaboose for stealing $17 million of Ohtani's money to support an out-of-control gambling habit, it might be wise to review and perhaps repel those cross-promotions. Which might require the kind of spine this commissioner displays very selectively.

When an uppity player told Manfred where he can take his salary cap talk, the commissioner's office ironed up to slap him down. But when an uppity president behaving like the school bully crooked his finger and demanded Rose be sent to Cooperstown as soon as last week, regardless that Rose earned his banishment, Manfred's spine went Vaseline.

The stove isn't the only thing that's hot. It won't shock me if baseball tempers get a little hot for a good while. That's the risk whenever baseball's witless remind us that we can't have nice things for very long.