The Microbet Scandal: Don’t Let it Get to Congress

When freshly-resurrected slugger Roy Hobbs was introduced to jaded bookmaker Gus Sands, in the novel and film The Natural, some slightly awkward conversation turned to Hobbs's sterling doubleheader performance: 5 hits in the opener, 4 in the nightcap. "That'll cost me a pretty penny," Sands said. "I was betting against you today, slugger."

Hobbs thought it meant against his team, the New York Knights, but Sands corrected him, saying, "Just you." This surprised Hobbs. "Didn't know you bet on any special player," he said.

"On anybody and anything," Sands continued. "We bet on strikes, balls, hits, runs, innings, and full games. If a good team plays a lousy team we will bet on the spread of runs. We cover anything anyone wants to bet on." Sands's example was a World Series game during which he bet $100,000 on three pitched balls.

The film showed the late Robert Redford looking somewhere between bemused and befuddled. "How'd you make out on that?" he asked. "Didn't," Darren McGavin's smug Sands replied with a fatalistic smile out of which he could and did shift on the proverbial dime.

"But the next week," Sands perked up, "I ruined the guy in a different deal." Pausing for a sigh somewhere between extravagant and feigned, Sands went on. "That's the way it goes," he began. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't. Today I lost on you. Some other time, I'll clean up double."

How would he do that? Hobbs inquired. "When you're not hitting so good." How would he know when? "The Magic Eye," Sands replied, pointing to the glass eye with the larger iris. "It sees all."

From there, the novel had it, Hobbs and Sands wagered on a few small things that led to Hobbs performing some impromptu magic tricks that amused their restaurant show's MC, befuddled the sports columnist who'd introduced his running mate Sands to Hobbs in the first place, and left Sands himself somewhere between embarrassed and infuriated.

Bernard Malamud may have known the wherefores of sports bookmaking in and before his time, even whether a Gus Sands would describe his game-within-the-game bets as microbets. He couldn't have predicted that betting on anybody and anything, including individual pitches, would ooze into the scandal now bedeviling a major league baseball team and the sport's governors alike.

If only this could be resolved by yanking tablecloths out from under undisturbed table settings or tweaking a snide bookmaker's nose to produce several silver coins (tricks Malamud described Hobbs as pulling upon Sands before their evening ended).

MLB went into its marketing relationships with assorted legal gambling businesses certain enough that it was only to reach sporting fans. It didn't necessarily believe that the relationship would lure players or other team personnel into cooperative gambling behaviors that might or might not have a direct effect upon a game itself.

The disabusement began externally if no less dismayingly, when there came to light over a few seasons various players receiving death threats over certain game outcomes. It wasn't just frustrated fans pouring their grief out aboard social media, it was frustrated fan bettors ready to horsewhip or hacksaw this or that player for costing them assorted volumes of money.

That was serious enough. But we have had Tucupita Marcano, Padres infielder, banished for life last year for betting on major league games with or without his own team. We have had four other players (Michael Kelly, Jay Groome, José Rodríguez, Andrew Saalfrank) suspended for a year apiece for betting on major league games in which they weren't involved.

And now we have Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase under scrutiny, fire, and arrest for pitch rigging the better to enrich gamblers betting Sands-like on particular pitches. Ortiz was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn over a week ago; Clase surrendered for arraignment last Thursday. The Guardians are understandably not entirely certain how to proceed from there.

Both pitchers were lost to them last July when the pitch rigging came to light and they were placed on administrative leave. It's not entirely untoward to suspect that one critical reason Guards manager Stephen Vogt earned a second straight Manager of the Year award was that he succeeded in keeping his team on message and striking to snatch the American League Central title in spite of the pall created by losing two key pitchers for reasons not associated with the injured list.

"We arguably played our best baseball after they left," said Guards general manager Chris Antonetti last week. "It's one of the things I'm most proud of our team for." Which is understandable thinking and magnanimous praise from the man who also admitted, not long after Ortiz and Clase were dry-docked, "In the GM manual that I read, they left these chapters blank."

Ortiz and Clase are accused of enabling gamblers to bet on certain pitches for what totaled six-figure dollar amounts and of receiving kickbacks for their parts in the plots. Since their arraignments, MLB has arranged with a good number of its authorised sports book advertisers to restrict gamblers' microbets to $200 per and bar making such bets parts of parlays.

It may not be enough. Not since Marcano. Not since Groome, Kelly, Rodríguez, and Saalfrank. Not since Ortiz and Clase.

However tricky was the original idea of baseball taking ad revenues from legal sports books, we had the knowledge that it was strictly for the fans and that players, coaches, managers, front office personnel, clubhouse workers, and other team people were still governed by Rule 21. Governed by it, and wholly obedient to it.

"Why do we need the ability to bet on every pitch?" asked The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, who answered promptly. "The correct answer is because of how much revenue prop bets generate, but abolishing the concept of micro-bets in sports is the only true way to eliminate the uncertainty of whether a player is on the take."

No argument from über-agent Scott Boras, who waxed affirmative on banning microbets when he wasn't going Dr. Seuss discussing this or that man among his major league clientele at the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas last week.

"You have to remove those prop bets to make sure the integrity of the players isn't questioned," he told Lloyd. "There's going to be all forms of performance questions given now to pitchers when they throw certain pitches to the back of the screen or situationally, and really, we don't want any part of it. We don't want the players' integrity to ever be questioned."

He might have added that we don't want players' integrity being questioned when they offer at certain pitches, when they don't, what type of pitches they're hankering to hack, what type they'll pass upon, that kind of thing.

Maybe it's time at last for baseball to rethink the soundness of allowing even legal sports books to advertise around the ballpark or on the baseball air. Rethink it before Congress, so often interested more in perp walks than proper policymaking, goes from merely demanding MLB "demonstrate how it is meeting its responsibility to safeguard America's pastime" to ordering MLB onto such a perp walk up Capitol Hill.