BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot: Reviewing the Holdovers

The Baseball Writers Association of America's Hall of Fame ballot for 2026 includes 15 return engagements. One of them remains a bit troublesome because of something foolish and illegal by baseball's rules he did in his final season as a player. His voting support has increased since his first turn on the BBWAA ballot. Will all be forgiven this time?

I'll address the ballot newcomers soon enough. For now, the holdovers...

Carlos Beltrán

Before the exposure of the Astro Intelligence Agency's illegal, off-field-based, electronic sign-stealing operation of 2017-18, Carlos Beltrán figured to have ended his playing career (as the Astros' 2017 designated hitter) looking forward to accepting a plaque in Cooperstown. That and managing in the major leagues.

The No. 9 center fielder of all-time (according to Baseball-Reference) who'd been respected as a student of the game and managerial material in the making found himself having to yield the bridge of the Mets (for whom he'd once starred as a player) — before he had the chance even to manage a spring training exhibition.

Though Commissioner Rob Manfred handed all 2017-18 Astro players immunity from discipline in return for spilling AIA deets, Beltrán was the only player Manfred singled out by name in his Astrogate report. It was Beltrán who suggested the Astros needed to "upgrade" from mere replay room reconnaissance, prompting then-bench coach Alex Cora to arrange the long-infamous real-time camera feed to an extra clubhouse monitor for sign deciphering and the long-infamous trash can transmissions.

That was despite Manfred's September 2017 warning against using replay room reconnaissance and other such off-field chicanery, after the Red Sox (eventually using their own Rogue Sox Replay Room Reconnaissance in 2018 regardless) and the Yankees were caught trying a few tricks from the dugouts.

Beltrán landed the Mets' managing job twelve days before Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich (in The Athletic) dropped the first full Astrogate revelation in November 2019. Within 72 hours of Manfred's January 2020 report, all three incumbent managers named in the Rosenthal-Drellich exposure — Beltrán, Cora (who managed the 2018 Red Sox to a World Series championship), and the Astros' A.J. Hinch (who acted feebly at best when catching onto his AIA cheaters) — were out.

Hinch was fired by Astros owner Jim Crane in hand with general manager Jeff Luhnow, but after sitting out his Manfred-imposed season's suspension and some very contrite interviews, he found new life on the Tigers' bridge. Cora sat out his Manfred-imposed season's suspension, gave a few interviews in which he expressed genuine remorse for his Astrogate role, and was brought back to manage the Red Sox.

Beltrán said little about his Astrogate culpability until he returned to baseball as an analyst for the Yankees' YES cable television network. There, he owned up in an interview with YES colleague Michael Kay:

Looking back now — yes, we did cross the line. I made my statement about what happened in 2017, and I apologized . . . This happened in such an organic way for ourselves. We all did what we did. Looking back today, we were wrong. I wish I would have asked more questions about what we were doing, I wish the organization would have said to us, "What you guys are doing, we need to stop this." Nobody really said anything — we're winning.

Seemingly, Beltrán either didn't know or chose not to know that "the organisation" as headed by Luhnow was in it up to its kishkes, having deployed the Codebreaker sign-stealing algorithm despite its creator's warning that it was legal to use only before or after games but not during.

Had Astrogate never happened, Beltrán would have been a very likely first-ballot Hall of Famer. He played 20 seasons, and his peak with the Royals, the Astros (the first time, helping them reach a postseason with his second-half term there), the Mets (helping them to the 2006 postseason), and the Cardinals (two postseasons) was all-star caliber or better. (He was actually a nine-time all-star.)

He earned 67.6 wins above replacement-level (WAR) from his first full Kansas City season through the second of two with the Cardinals. That was despite missing significant time due to injuries in his final Met seasons. "Had he not missed substantial portions of three seasons, he might well have reached 3,000 hits," Jay Jaffe (The Cooperstown Casebook) has written, "but even as it is, he put up impressive, Cooperstown-caliber career numbers. Not only is he one of just eight players with 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases, but he also owns the highest stolen base success rate (86.4%) of any player with at least 200 attempts."

Beltrán is the number seven center fielder all-time for run prevention above his league average with +104. He was rangy, smart on the fielding lanes, and was a top of the line reader of batted balls from his position before Father Time finally began to exact a penalty.

Until Astrogate, of course, Beltrán had only one genuine black mark against him, especially so far as Met fans were concerned: frozen solid by an Adam Wainwright curve ball for strike three called — with the bases loaded, the Mets down 2 runs, and the pennant on the line in the bottom of the ninth — in Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series.

You know something? It happens. Even to Hall of Famers. Beltrán wasn't the first superstar to get himself tied up at the last minute of that critical a postseason set, and he won't be the last. That's not enough to damage a man's Hall case. No 11th-hour shortfall should have been. Not even for Babe Ruth.

You want to continue condemning Beltrán for that? How about The Big Fella getting himself caught stealing on a likely busted run-and-hit play to end the 1926 World Series in the Cardinals' favor — with Bob Meusel at the plate and Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig on deck?

How about Willie McCovey — with second and third, two out, and the Giants down only 1-0 — hitting a howitzer shot speared by Bobby Richardson to end the 1962 Series in the Yankees' favor instead of sending the tying and maybe winning runs home?

How about Carl Yastrzemski fouling out with two out and the Red Sox down a single run to end the 1975 Series in the Reds' favor?

How about Mariano Rivera surrendering a Series-losing base hit to Luis Gonzalez in 2001 or — after Dave Roberts stole second off a leadoff walk — an RBI single to Bill Mueller to tie the game at 4 when the Yankees were only 3 outs from a 2004 ALCS sweep?

None of those fatalities kept Ruth, McCovey, Yastrzemski, or The Mariano out of Cooperstown when their time eventually came. Getting frozen solid by a great pitch shouldn't keep Beltrán out, either.

But it's entirely realistic to suggest that, had Beltrán not gotten himself into the thick of the 21st Century's worst major league cheating scandal, in his final season as a player, he'd probably be looking at unvarnished, uncontroversial first-ballot Hall of Fame election. Right now, we don't know how many Hall-voting BBWAA writers will hold it against him enough to make him wait until after his third ballot appearance — or more.

Yes to Anyone Else?

Andruw Jones — He's the most run-preventive center fielder who ever played the game. He was a whale of a hitter as a Brave, too; injuries (and the sour attitude that emanated from them) once he left Atlanta turned him into a sadly declining shell of his former self. But those great Braves seasons should have been more than enough to enshrine him long before this. Yes.

Chase Utley — Maybe the most underrated middle infielder of his time. Deserved several Gold Gloves that he didn't win. Hit with brains as well as skill and handled himself on the bases even more so. He was worth almost twice as many defensive runs as his Philadelphia double play partner Jimmy Rollins. His peak value is above the Hall standard; his career value only slightly below it, but Utley does deserve the honor. Yes.

The Rest of the Holdovers

Bobby Abreu — He's a lot closer to being a bona fide Hall of Famer than you think or remember. He was a disciplined five-tooler and few of his time were as good as he was for wearing pitchers down. And he was a good, above-average defensive right fielder. But I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't remain on the BBWAA ballot.

If not, a future Contemporary Era Committee just might give Abreu a review. His peak WAR is just too close to the Hall of Fame peak average. Maybe.

Mark Buehrle — He was a good pitcher who touched greatness occasionally; a no-hitter and a perfect game prove that. He used a deft off-speed mix and ground balls to thrive. He was also an excellent fielder. But the traditional and advanced numbers don't get Buehrle through the gate, and his postseason record doesn't help him. Neither do four league leaderships in most hits surrendered.

The number 79 starting pitcher overall, and still beloved on Chicago's South Side, Buehrle still might linger on the ballot awhile. No.

Félix Hernández — King Felix pushed the door open that said a pitcher's won-lost record was probably the least sensible way to judge his work. His heavy early workload took a toll on him; his questionable conditioning caught up to him his final four seasons.

He was a terrific pitcher for a good while, the best in the American League for five seasons. But it wasn't enough to make him a peak value case, and losing both his fastball and his deadly changeup hurt too much. No.

Torii Hunter — He was good enough to play 19 seasons. He was a decent hitter, but not as run preventive a center field defender as you might have guessed. (Hunter earned nine Gold Gloves the last eight of which may have been off the rep he established in his one plus-run prevention defensive season.)

He's also remembered as a good clubhouse guy whom teams almost couldn't wait to add when he was available. But as employable as he was for 19 years, he's short enough of a plaque. No.

Dustin Pedroia — Career killed by injury, taking him out before he could finish solidifying the Hall case he was certainly making before that. P.S. You can also stop blaming Manny Machado for the end; by his own admission, Pedroia was foolish enough to try playing through that one and put paid to his career before it should have happened.

Regardless, he's still the best second baseman in the history of the Red Sox, even if he's barely the number 20 of all. Maybe.

Andy Pettitte — Jaffe says it better: Pettitte was a plow horse, not a race horse: [B]ased upon both traditional and advanced metrics, Pettitte would represent a rather weak choice for the Hall of Fame — and I say that as somebody who had a considerable emotional investment in his career as a fan and would like nothing more than to find a rationale for electing him . . . although he's probably not a fit for Cooperstown, flags fly forever, and he'll always be fondly remembered in the Bronx. No.

Manny Ramirez — Pettitte's hGH dalliance (to recover from an elbow injury) happened during the so-called Wild West Era, when the game and the world looked the other way. (So did the reputed indulgences of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.) Manny Being Manny included two failed tests for actual/alleged performance-enhancing substances after baseball started testing in earnest.

How foolish could you get? Not even at gunpoint or under presidential threat, whichever comes first.

Álex Rodríguez — Dubious as MLB's handling of Biogenesis probably was, that didn't mitigate A-Rod's using their wares or threats to sue baseball to death to escape punishment, until he was slapped with that massive suspension. He's rehabilitated his public image to a certain extent since, but I'm not convinced that's enough to clear his way to Cooperstown yet. P.S. His ranking as a shortstop is almost entirely in his bat; Ozzie Smith he wasn't. No.

Francisco Rodríguez — From his embryonic super-splash in the 2002 postseason through the rest of his Angels years, K-Rod looked like the very essence of a Hall of Fame reliever who wasn't named Mariano Rivera, and it wasn't just his saves count, either.

After he left the Angels, his career was stained when he became involved in a couple of unsavory domestic violence incidents, one of which (as a Met) injured his thumb when he punched his girlfriend's father repeatedly, and another (as a Brewer) in which he attacked his then-fiancée. (Case dismissed when she and a household staff member who saw the incident returned to Venezuela, according to numerous reports.)

After his major league life faded, he tried coming back via the independent and Mexican leagues before calling it a career. It's a question of whether his domestic violence issues will block him, the way they may keep blocking Omar Vizquel. (Andruw Jones pleaded guilty without fuss, paid a hefty fine, and no other such incident seems known of him.) For me, being multiple, they do. No.

Jimmy Rollins — The goods: solid shortstop defense and speed on the bases. The bads: a 95 OPS+; a .330 on-base percentage that isn't quite what you should find in a Hall of Fame leadoff hitter; and, his basepath larceny didn't make him a Lou Brock Hall of Fame lookalike. Not to mention that his +38 defensive runs at shortstop are 53rd all-time.

You loved watching him play in his prime even if he was trying to beat you, though, and he was one of those trash talkers who made you laugh instead of scream. But still. Not quite.

Omar Vizquel — He may have been the outstanding defense-first shortstop of the 1990s, but 1) his highlight reels in the advent of widespread cable television masked that he wasn't quite as good defensively as Cal Ripken, Jr., never mind Ozzie Smith; and, 2) splendid as his defense was, Vizquel still shakes out as the number 42 shortstop ever.

That's not a Hall of Famer, and that's not counting subsequent issues of domestic violence and sexual harassment that may keep him unemployed in the game. No.

David Wright — He's the Mets's version of Don Mattingly and Dale Murphy: A character-to-burn guy whose Hall of Fame case was snuffed by injuries. He was the heart and soul of the Mets before the injuries began blocking him, but they'll never forget that 2015 World Series home run that surely qualifies as the biggest blast of his past.

Yes, Wright deserved better. His uniform number retirement should amplify that. No, with regret.

Some portions of this essay have been published previously.