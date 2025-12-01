I hate to admit it, but Álex Rodríguez is right. There is a mountain of hypocrisy in former commissioner Bud Selig's membership in the Hall of Fame. Especially when you marry it to A-Rod's, Barry Bonds's, Roger Clemens's, and Mark McGwire's lack of Hall memberships.

If the Baseball Writers Association of America is keeping Rodríguez, Bonds, Clemens, and McGwire (among others) out of Cooperstown for their actual or alleged use of actual or alleged performance-enhancing substances, there should have been no reason why that Today's Game Committee elected their prime enabler.

Have you ever read Coupmissioner Selig's Hall of Fame plaque? It's a minor masterpiece of a mealy-mouthful. What was then the Today's Game Committee that elected the Brewers owner-turned-coupmissioner should have been ashamed.

It only begins with omitting that his coupmmissionership began with the "acting" tag after he and enough of his fellow owners of the time strong-armed Commissioner Fay Vincent into resigning before they could fire him.

From 1990 through 1992, you had to be deaf, dumb, blind, and limbless not to know that Vincent's execution papers began with his futile but full-bodied efforts at making owners and players partners instead of combatants. The Lords of Baseball were anything but thrilled at being seen as a little bit lower than lords.

The bad news was limited. Unfortunately for Vincent, the owners weren't amused when a) he refused to surrender his authority when it came to labor matters; and, b) he actually played fair (the horror) about expansion spoils and division/league realignment. Then drug-addicted, self-destructive relief pitcher Steve Howe — whom Vincent magnanimously allowed an umpteenth chance — followed a magnificent comeback with the Yankees by stepping in it yet again.

After which Vincent himself stepped in it. Howe's relapse prompted three Yankee personnel including manager Buck Showalter into facing an official hearing and character witnessing for the drug-battling right-hander. Vincent tried strong-arming the Yankee trio into changing that character witnessing. It took press outrage to get Vincent to back off, but it gave those Lords so predisposed room to denounce as dictatorial a man who normally preferred discussion, debate, and reason.

"Formally named [commissioner] by unanimous vote of all 30 owners in 1998," Coupmissioner Selig's plaque continues. That's like handing Kim Jong-un a loving cup for stable, unanimously-acclaimed leadership but forgetting to mention the thousands of bodies whose owners's extermination made it so.

"Presided over an era of vast change to the game on the field while extending its breadth and depth off it." So the dilution of championship, the advent of the wild card era with three-division leagues, the birth of regular-season interleague play were just think-nothing-of-it participation trophy-mongering hardly worth losing your sleep over, eh?

"Fostered an unprecedented stretch of labour peace..." The achievement of which took the season-killing, World Series-ditching, near-ruinous 1994 players' strike that should have been called an owners' strike for the manner in which Coupmissioner Selig and his allies all but forced. The only thing the 1994 strike proved, other than how easy it was to manipulate the sporting press of the time into swallowing the owners' side without investigating the recipe, was that no former owner should ever be allowed to hold the office Selig helped to besmirch.

So much for "acting" commissioner. It's alleged that the owners spent six years searching for a permanent commissioner. Then, they decided to just remove "acting" from Coupmissioner Selig's title.

"Under his leadership, umpiring was centralized and replay review was established" Umpiring became worse enough after its centralization that replay review, which should have been established well before, became all but mandatory.

What the plaque also leaves off, of course, is that Coupmissioner Selig and enough of his fellow owners looked the other way long enough as actual or alleged performance-enhancing substances poured into the game. Looked the other way and never once sought to investigate the whys. Looked the other way until Capitol Hill decided to fashion player perp walks and threaten to spank the game's bottom unless it moved. Fast.

Did some players take the actual/alleged PEDs up simply believing others doing it meant they needed to catch up, regardless of whether their chosen substances actually did enable that? Of course they did. Did other players take them up believing they'd help faster injury recovery? Of course they did. (Yes, you can look it up.)

Did Selig and his fellow owners make even a cursory effort to determine who did what and why before Capitol Hill roared? Did they make even a cursory effort to investigate when enough players did speak about the injury reasons they took up the stuff? No to both.

Enough of the players who tried the substances were and still are pilloried, with or without real, hard evidence. The coupmissioner who averted his gaze before Crapola Hill forced his and the owners' hands into beginning and securing testing has a plaque in Cooperstown. A plaque that also looks the other way at his role in the owners' flagrant salary-suppressing collusion of the mid-to-late 1980s that ended up costing them $280 million.

The should-be Hall of Famer who was caught red-handed indulging in Biogenesis-provided substances, and threatened to sue baseball's heads off over it before accepting his precedent-setting suspension, has been a changed man since that suspension ended.

"Once I put myself in therapy, and the year suspension was two years into that, and it took me, and I'm still in therapy," A-Rod told Stephen A. Smith. "It's important to explain to the young people, not just to share, hey, here are my great stats and my home runs, but here's how I screwed up."

He even compared himself to Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame shortstop who was once one of his best friends before an ill-considered remark sullied that friendship and his arrival to the Yankees compelled a reconciliation strained at first.

"Not only the ego but the lack of self-awareness and understanding my place in the clubhouse, understanding my place in the world," A-Rod went on. "You know, the truth is, Derek is a phenomenal guy. I first met Derek when he was 17. I think I'm catching up to Derek at 17, now at 50. Now we're pretty much on the same level at 17. I mean, Derek's never made a mistake in his life, and I've made every mistake in the book. And I love myself for that. I love myself for the good, the bad and the ugly."

I've looked around. Rodríguez doesn't have a book for sale.

Maybe it's time to think about enshrining a man who really did try to save baseball from itself, the one who made only one or two mistakes trying, the man about whom Thomas Boswell once wrote that, "perhaps more than any other commissioner, took his mandate seriously."

He came to believe that he really should try to act independently in the "best interests of baseball." Like [predecessor and best friend A. Bartlett] Giamatti, he viewed baseball as an institution that was both indestructibly strong and constantly vulnerable. Nobody could kill it. But plenty of people, from Pete Rose to narrow-minded, dollar-obsessed owners, could tarnish it.

Maybe we can't purge Coupmissioner Selig from Cooperstown. But we ought to think hard about prodding to have Vincent enshrined. His plaque won't look half as ill-placed.