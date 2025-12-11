NFL Weekly Predictions: Week 15

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay (-4½)

The Falcons lost 37-9 at home to the Seahawks, who dominated in all three phases of the game. Sam Darnold hit Jaxon Smith Njigba for 2 TDs, the Seattle defense forced 3 turnovers, and the Seahawks returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

"Granted," Raheem Morris said, "we were heavy underdogs. And If you take the 'dogs' out of 'underdogs,' and add a space in just the right spot, you get 'dog S.' Enough said."

The Buccaneers' struggles continued with a surprising 24-20 home loss to the lowly Saints. It was Tampa's fourth loss in their last five games, and dropped them into a first-place tie in the NFC South with the Panthers.

"We just need to go back to the drawing board," Todd Bowles said. "I'm not even sure what a 'drawing board' is, but for my purposes, I'm going to use it to make a diagram that basically says 'You're in a division with the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons. So act like it.'"

Bucs win, 30-27.

Cleveland @ Chicago (-7½)

The Titans romped over the Browns' defense in a 31-29 Browns' loss at home. Tennessee gashed the Browns for 184 yards on the ground, and the Browns couldn't keep up, despite 364 yards passing and 3 TDs from Shedeur Sanders.

"One of these days," Kevin Stefanski said, "I'm going to have to give Shedeur a game ball. And maybe, just maybe, I'll give him the game ball on the extremely crucial, potential game-tying 2-point conversion attempt.

"We opened the practice window for Deshaun Watson. The practice window is not a literal window. If it was, I can promise you I'd push Deshaun out of it."

The Bears came up short in their first battle against the Packers, losing 28-21 at Lambeau. Caleb Williams' end zone interception with 27 seconds left sealed the win for the Packers.

"Caleb," Ben Johnson said, "as they say, 'Short-armed' that throw. Matt Lafleur short-armed our post-game handshake.

"This is a battle of teams that make their homes on one of the Great Lakes. The similarities are 'Erie,' but we're gonna find out who is 'Superior.' If you act like you like a lady but you really don't, then you're leading 'Hur-on.' If you're trying to sneak a Whizzonator through an airport, then you might be former Viking 'Ontario' Smith. My favorite Red Hot Chili Peppers song is 'Especially in Michigan.'"

Bears win, 26-17.

Baltimore @ Cincinnati (+2½)

The Bengals fell apart late in Buffalo and lost 39-34 to the Bills, a loss which all but put to bed Cincy's slim playoff hopes alive. Joe Burrow had 4 TD passes, but threw 2 interceptions in the fourth quarter, one of which was returned by the Bills for a touchdown.

"Our probability to make the playoffs is down to 8%," Zac Taylor said. "That's a small percentage, until you compare it to the probability of me returning as head coach in 2026. Then it looks like a much, much larger number."

The Ravens couldn't stop Aaron Rodgers, who led the Steelers to a 27-22 win over Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium. With first place in the NFC North on the line, the Ravens couldn't prevail, and now trail the Steelers by a game in the division.

"You're right," John Harbaugh said, "we couldn't stop Aaron Rodgers. What's most alarming, though, is that we couldn't stop a 42-year-old, ornery, nearly-crippled Aaron Rodgers.

"I don't even think Ray Lewis could fix this defense, but it can't hurt to have him come in and give this team the textbook Ray Lewis motivational speech/dance/seizure."

Bengals win, 26-24.

L.A. Chargers @ Kansas City (-4)

The Chargers beat the visiting Eagles 22-19 in overtime on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert gutted out the effect of a broken left hand suffered a week prior, and threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a crucial 66 yards.

"I thought Justin looked pretty good," Jim Harbaugh said. "And that's a testament to his own resiliency, as well as the skill of the surgeon that performed his surgery. As handjobs go, it was one of the best I've seen."

The Chiefs' postseason aspirations took another hit in a 20-10 loss to the Texans in Kansas City on Sunday night. The Houston defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes 3 times, and the Chiefs, at 6-7, are 10th in the AFC playoff standings.

"We still expect to win every game," Andy Reid said. "So, while we may be struggling, we're not lowering our standards, just our expectations."

Buffalo @ New England (even)

The Patriots had a Week 14 bye and will host the Bills with the NFC East lead on the line. Drake Maye is second in the NFL in passing yardage, and is at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

"I get the comparisons to Tom Brady," Mike Vrabel said. "Of course, Drake hasn't won a Super Bowl, much less seven. Then again, Drake hasn't had to purposely destroy his cell phone in order to get rid of incriminating evidence."

Josh Allen had 4 total touchdowns, and the Bills overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to turn back the visiting Bengals 39-34. Buffalo's defense picked off Joe Burrow twice in the fourth quarter, and returned one for a touchdown to aid the comeback cause.

"When they weren't busy giving up 34 points," Sean McDermott said, "I thought our defense played pretty well.

"To use a professional wrestling term, this game is going to be a 'steel cage match.' We may be second in the AFC East, but to use an amateur wrestling term, I kind of like the 'bottom position.'"

Patriots win, 27-26.

Washington @ NY Giants (-1½)

The Giants had a Week 14 bye and are 2-11, last in the NFC East.

"We're 0-3 since I was named interim coach after Brian Daboll's firing," Mike Kafka said. "You know the saying, 'The more things change, the more they stay the same.' That also applies to Jaxson Dart. I've urged him to be more careful. I've even put it into terms he can more easily understand. Like 'Protect yoself before you wreck yoself.' But Jaxson is quite hardheaded. But I guess he needs to be more hardheaded."

The Vikings demolished the visiting Commanders 31-0, as the Washington offense struggled despite the return of Jayden Daniels. Daniels left the game in the third quarter with an injured left elbow. It was the same elbow Daniels dislocated last month that forced him to miss three games.

"Jayden was cleared by our doctors as healthy," Dan Quinn said. "However, they didn't clear me of obvious stupidity. Can players buy insurance to cover coaching malpractice? Let me ask my good buddy Shane Steichen if he knows anything about gross mismanagement of an injured quarterback. It turns out he does."

Commanders win, 24-22.

Las Vegas @ Philadelphia (-10½)

Jalen Hurts had 5 turnovers and the Eagles lost 22-19 in overtime to the Chargers on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Philly fell to 8-5 and leads the Cowboys by 1½ games in the NFC East.

"Jalen had two of those turnovers on one play," Nick Sirianni said. "We've been waiting for Jalen to regain the form that saw him doing things no one thought possible. Well, with 2 TOs on one play, I guess he has.

"Now, our defense is in fine form. Vic Fangio has them attacking, and I'm sure that will be the plan against the Raiders' suspect offense. Vic's seen a lot of crappy offenses in his 30-plus years in the NFL. Most of them were the offenses of his teams when he was a head coach. So, he knows what to look for."

The Raiders fell to 2-11 after a 24-17 loss to the visiting Broncos. Geno Smith left the game in the third quarter with injuries to his right shoulder and hand.

"Geno is going to play," Pete Carroll said. "So, it looks like he won't miss any games. Check that. He's going to miss one game, and that is the Pro Bowl."

Eagles win, 30-14.

NY Jets @ Jacksonville (-11½)

The Jaguars overwhelmed the visiting Colts 36-19 in Jacksonville, led by an offense that piled up 350 yards on the Indy defense. Trevor Lawrence passed for 2 touchdowns and Trevor Etienne, Jr. rushed for 2 scores.

"We're 9-5 and leading the AFC South," Liam Coen said. "And I like the way Trevor is playing. I think the most important aspect of Trevor's performance is that he's not playing like a grandfather."

The Dolphins crunched the Jets 34-10 at MetLife Stadium. The loss eliminated the 3-10 Jets from playoff contention. New York has now missed the playoff for 15 consecutive years.

"You pessimists will say, 'you didn't make the playoffs,'" Aaron Glenn said. "I'm an optimist, so I say, "we made it all the way until December before we were eliminated from the playoffs.'"

Jags win, 27-12.

Arizona @ Houston (-9½)

The visiting Rams annihilated the Cardinals 45-17 at State Farm Stadium, as Arizona lost its third consecutive game.

"That's our second five-game losing streak of the year,'" Jonathan Gannon said. "I'm no fool. I know that another five-game losing streak this season will likely cost me my job. For some reason, I feel comfortable that I'll still have a job."

Houston wins, 26-14.

Green Bay @ Denver (+2)

The Packers beat the visiting Bears 28-21 and assumed the top spot in the NFC North. Keisean Nixon intercepted Caleb Williams' pass in the end zone with 27 seconds left to seal the win.

"I thought we played well in all aspects," Matt Lafleur said, "and I'm so very proud of them. I want to shout 'This team can win the Super Bowl!' In fairness, I also need to whisper, 'This team could lose to the Panthers.'"

The Broncos won their 10th consecutive game, outclassing the Raiders 24-17 in Las Vegas. Bo Nix passed for 212 yards and rushed for a score to lead Denver.

"Bo was impressive," Sean Payton said. "He does things I didn't think were possible, like completing 31 passes for only 212 yards. That kind of average yards per completion might remind people of a former Broncos quarterback who sucked. So, Bo was actually 'Te-Bo-ing.' Back in the day, if Drew Brees completed 31 passes, he passed for 600 yards."

Broncos win, 23-21.

Detroit @ L.A. Rams (-6)

The Lions whipped the visiting Cowboys 44-30 on Thursday night at Ford Field. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 3 touchdowns and had 120 total yards, as Detroit stayed in the playoff hunt.

"That was Jahmyr's 47th career TD," Dan Campbell said. "That tied him with the great Barry Sanders for most touchdowns before turning 24. Jahmyr just has a knack for scoring. He can find the front of the end zone faster than Dan Orlovsky can find the back of it."

Matthew Stafford passed for 3 touchdowns and Blake Corum rushed for 2 scores as the visiting Rams walloped the Cardinals 45-17. Los Angeles is 10-3, tied with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, with the 9-4 49ers one game back.

"The NFC West is arguably the best division in the NFL," Sean McVay said. "I add 'arguably' because the Cardinals are in the division.

"Obviously, the Jared Goff/Matthew Stafford storyline is the big one. I know Jared felt blindsided by that trade back in 2021. I can understand why he would feel that way, because he was blindsided."

Rams win, 31-28.

Carolina @ New Orleans (+3)

The Panthers had a Week 14 bye and by virtue of the Bucs loss to the Saints are now tied with Tampa at 7-6 atop the NFC South.

"We are a confident group right now," Dave Canales said. "I think this team has shown that they can beat anybody, including themselves."

Tyler Shough rushed for two scores on the ground to lead the Saints to a 24-20 upset win on the road over the Buccaneers. New Orleans improved to 3-10 and is last in the NFC South.

"We're not going to make the playoffs," Shough said, "but we are going to impact them. We might even keep some teams from going to the playoffs. And that makes a lot of sense, because if you can't beat the Saints, you don't deserve to go to the playoffs."

Saints win, 23-20.

Tennessee @ San Francisco (-13½)

The Titans won for only the second time, using a strong rushing attack to upset the Browns 31-29 in Cleveland. Tony Pollard rushed for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Cam Ward passed for 2 scores.

"If we've accomplished one thing this season," Mike McCoy said, "it's that we've ensured that there will be a head coach search once the season ends. If there's something else we've accomplished, it's that this organization is totally regretting firing Mike Vrabel."

49ers win, 27-14.

Indianapolis @ Seattle (-13½)

The Colts lost 36-19 to the Jaguars at EverBank Field, and lost Daniel Jones for the season to an Achilles injury.

"Daniel was already playing with a broken bone in his left tibia," Shane Steichen. "Then he tore the Achilles in his right leg. Should Daniel have been playing in the first place? However I choose to explain why he was, my reasoning won't have a leg to stand on."

"With our quarterback situation in shambles, we signed 44-year-old Phillip Rivers. The biggest surprise isn't that we signed Rivers; it's that he signed with us. We've got two QBs on injured reserve and another one injured."

The Seahawks easily handled Kirk Cousins and the Falcons 37-9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sam Darnold tossed 2 touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Seahawks' defense forced 3 Atlanta turnovers.

"This defense really knows how to get after quarterbacks," Mike McDonald said. "We're fourth in the league in sacks. You could say we're a lot like the Colts, because we know how to put quarterbacks in wheelchairs."

Seattle wins, 30-13.

Minnesota @ Dallas (-5½)

Dallas' playoff hopes took a huge hit with a 44-30 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Thursday night. Dak Prescott passed for 376 yards, but had 2 interceptions, and the Cowboys' defense had no answer for Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions offense.

"Our playoff probability is down to 7%," Brian Schottenheimer said. "By comparison, 7% is approximately how much oxygen gets to Jerry Jones' brain. So, it's not a lot."

Dallas wins, 27-24.

Miami @ Pittsburgh (-3½)

Aaron Rodgers passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, and also added a rushing score, to lead the Steelers to a 27-22 win over the Ravens in Baltimore. The victory lifted Pittsburgh to sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

"Aaron had been taking a lot of criticism leading up to this game," Mike Tomlin said. "Luckily, he knows how to handle it. Aaron doesn't listen to the outside noise. Much like scientific facts, logic, and reason, it goes in one ear and out the other."

The surging Dolphins stayed on the fringe of the playoff hunt with a 34-10 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami is 6-7.

"Our playoff probability is hovering around 1%," Mike McDaniel said. "'That's not much, but it is something.' I think the appropriate response to that is, 'that's what she said.'"

Steelers win, 25-17.