Super Bowl LX Proposition Bets
January 29, 2026 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story
1. Winner: Seattle/New England
2. Versus spread: Seattle (-4½)/New England (+4½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 46
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 11½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 12½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 11½
8. Versus spread (half-time): Seattle (-2½)/New England (+2½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 8½
10. Will the word "defer" be used after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:27½
13. Winner of coin toss: Seattle/New England
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. Seattle to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 5½
20. First Seattle pass: complete/incomplete
21. First New England pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Drake Maye passing yardage: over/under 250½
25. Sam Darnold turnovers: over/under ½
26. Darnold passing yardage: over/under 256½
27. Maye turnovers: over/under ½
28. Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards: over/under 85½
29. Seattle rushing yards: over/under 102½
30. Stefon Diggs receptions: over/under 4½
31. Darnold total touchdowns: over/under 2½
32. Seahawks sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 9½
33. Rhamondre Stevenson receptions: over/under 2½
34. Seattle interception return yardage: over/under½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½
36. Longest Patriots punt: over/under 49½
37. Leonard Williams sacks: over/under½
38. Kenneth Walker III rushing yards: over/under 73½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½
40. Jason Myers PAT conversions: over/under 2½
41. Andy Borregales missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Maye completions: over/under 25½
43. First team to score: Seattle/New England
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
44. If you're reading this, leave comment: over/under 17½
45. Yardage length of first Seattle touchdown: over/under 6½
46. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 4½
47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 13½
48. Jersey number of first Seahawk to score a touchdown: over/under 9½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under ½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 24½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:58½
56. Length of longest Myers field goal: over/under 47½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 745½
58. Ernest Jones IV tackles: over/under 7½
59. Seattle third-down efficiency: over/under 50.33½%
60. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 45.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. Seattle first downs: over/under 23½
63. New England first downs: over/under 24½
64. Seattle penalties: over/under 3½
65. New England penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Hunter Henry receptions: over/under 4½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 3½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 10½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 4½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½
76. Seattle time of possession: over/under 28:01½
77. New England time of possession: over/under 31:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 128½
79. New England yards per play (game): over/under 4.6½
80. Will a touchdown be nullified due to a penalty? (yes/no)
81. Maye QBR minus Darnold QBR: over/under 11.2½
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
