Super Bowl LX Proposition Bets

1. Winner: Seattle/New England

2. Versus spread: Seattle (-4½)/New England (+4½)

3. Total points (game): over/under 46

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 11½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 12½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 11½

8. Versus spread (half-time): Seattle (-2½)/New England (+2½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 8½

10. Will the word "defer" be used after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:27½

13. Winner of coin toss: Seattle/New England

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. Seattle to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 5½

20. First Seattle pass: complete/incomplete

21. First New England pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Drake Maye passing yardage: over/under 250½

25. Sam Darnold turnovers: over/under ½

26. Darnold passing yardage: over/under 256½

27. Maye turnovers: over/under ½

28. Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards: over/under 85½

29. Seattle rushing yards: over/under 102½

30. Stefon Diggs receptions: over/under 4½

31. Darnold total touchdowns: over/under 2½

32. Seahawks sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 9½

33. Rhamondre Stevenson receptions: over/under 2½

34. Seattle interception return yardage: over/under½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½

36. Longest Patriots punt: over/under 49½

37. Leonard Williams sacks: over/under½

38. Kenneth Walker III rushing yards: over/under 73½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½

40. Jason Myers PAT conversions: over/under 2½

41. Andy Borregales missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Maye completions: over/under 25½

43. First team to score: Seattle/New England

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first Seattle touchdown: over/under 6½

46. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 4½

47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 13½

48. Jersey number of first Seahawk to score a touchdown: over/under 9½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under ½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 24½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:58½

56. Length of longest Myers field goal: over/under 47½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 745½

58. Ernest Jones IV tackles: over/under 7½

59. Seattle third-down efficiency: over/under 50.33½%

60. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 45.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. Seattle first downs: over/under 23½

63. New England first downs: over/under 24½

64. Seattle penalties: over/under 3½

65. New England penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Hunter Henry receptions: over/under 4½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 3½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 10½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 4½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½

76. Seattle time of possession: over/under 28:01½

77. New England time of possession: over/under 31:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 128½

79. New England yards per play (game): over/under 4.6½

80. Will a touchdown be nullified due to a penalty? (yes/no)

81. Maye QBR minus Darnold QBR: over/under 11.2½

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no