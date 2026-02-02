The Offseason Ending With Bangs? Whimpers? Both

Confession: I'm not sure whether the January portion of the Hot Stove League offseason ended with more bangs than whimpers. I'm willing to wager that not too many others are, either. So, the news as the end arrived . . .

Sale? What Sale? Dept. — It's been speculated often enough that Padres general manager A.J. Preller is somewhat hamstrung making offseason moves with the team's pending sale and its attendant Seidler family squabbling. Preller would like us to know that such speculation is slightly exaggerated.

"You get to this point, and obviously you get the opportunity to hopefully get some players that are motivated, that want to be here, and get some deals that we feel like line up for us from a price standpoint and what we get in the player," he told the Padres FanFest. "Hopefully we're going to look to add some guys here in the next couple of weeks that help us a lot."

In other words, Preller hopes to make some moves this month. Padres fans can only reply, "We hope!"

Jacob's Ladder Dept. — The ladder goes further up with the Sacramento Athletics of Las Vegas via Oakland. The A's and their All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson have agreed on a seven-year, $70 million contract with a team option for an eighth season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"With exceptional bat-to-ball skills, Wilson stamped himself as a likely future batting champion last season and spent much of the year atop the AL batting average leaderboard," Passan wrote. "His power output surprised evaluators, who were concerned Wilson's desire for contact — he struck out just 39 times in 523 plate appearances last year — would limit his home runs."

The Wilson deal means the A's have 2025 Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, Wilson, designated hitter Brent Rooker, and outfielders Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler locked down until at least 2030, according to Passan. Wilson and Soderstrom will be under team control through 2033, Butler through 2022, and Rooker through 2030, he added.

Translation: the somewhat loaded offense the A's have been building without big fanfare is aimed squarely at making sure the A's have more than just their presence and their uniforms to offer Las Vegas when they finally move there in 2028. If only the maneuverings making the move possible were done a) on the square; and, b) on owner John Fisher's entire own dollars and not too many of those of Nevada taxpayers, without c) screwing Oakland in the bargain.

Insurance Running Dept. — You may or may not have noticed, but a rising number of major league stars aren't going to be playing in the World Baseball Classic after all. That's because MLB's chief insurer is taking a tougher line on insuring players for the international tournament. So much so that Puerto Rico is considering pulling out of the tournament . . . because as many as ten of their team, including Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, are denied coverage.

The concern is comprehensible. The affected players have incurred injuries either in the most recent seasons or in the WBC itself. Perhaps the most notorious was relief pitcher Edwin Díaz, who missed the entire 2023 major league season after he was injured during a WBC celebration in that year's tournament. The Athletic says WBC injuries to Díaz and Astros star Jose Altuve that year prompted MLB's insurers to toughen up approval for play outside MLB.

Aside from Altuve and Lindor, Puerto Rico's non-cleared players also include Astros third baseman Carlos Correa, Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos, and Twins catcher Victor Caratini. Puerto Rico's team operations manager Joey Sola told The Athletic they'd have to withdraw entirely if they can't find substitutes.

Pohlaxed Dept. — The departure of Twins general manager Derek Falvey disturbed a good many people who watch the Twins closely — except for Falvey himself. The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman reported this weekend that, if anything, Falvey now seemed like a man with tons of weight removed from his head.

"It's been a challenge at times," Falvey told Gleeman. "I'd be lying to say anything else. Everyone is going to have different limitations or challenges they have to navigate through. I do think for us over the course of certainly the last 16 or 18 months, those were ratcheted up." Falvey seems to have a future as an understatement expert.

"Those" included the Polhads dropping the Twins payroll by $30 million in 2024 and by another $30 million this offseason, the non-reward for Falvey taking a $165 million 2023 payroll and shepherded it to the American League Central title and the end of the team's two-decade-long postseason winless streak. Gleeman said the Twins' projected $100 million 2026 payroll "left Falvey with few appealing options to improve a 92-loss team that needs all kinds of help following last year's trade-deadline fire sale and second-half ineptitude."

Good luck with all that. As Gleeman pointed out, the Twins' owning family "pushed out Joe Pohlad as the executive chair in December, replacing him with older brother Tom Pohlad, who has since repeatedly made it clear he expects the Twins to be competitive this season without actually giving the front office the resources to add impact talent."

That's something along the line of American Airlines demanding its pilots fly Dreamliner jets across the Atlantic with their fuel tanks an eighth full.

There is Good News This Morning Dept. — As I wrote those words, it was only eight days, two hours, and 51 minutes before pitchers and catchers begin reporting for spring training. They'll be almost as happy to escape this winter's cruel lash across the upper and eastward regions of this nation as baseball fans will be to welcome them back.

The 20th century New York Times writer/outdoorsman Hal Borland once observed, "No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." Now hear this, Mr. Borland, serene in your perch in the Elysian Fields: For those nine words alone, the reading of which baseball fans are grateful beyond expression, you should have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize.