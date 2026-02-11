The World’s Earliest Week 1 College Football Preview

This is an annual column which is always made possible by the incomparable MattsarzSports.com. I do believe that this year is the earliest he has posted next year's schedules.

We don't have times yet, for any of these, and only a single network confirmed, and that will be Notre Dame traveling to Lambeau to take on the Badgers on Sunday, September 6 on NBC. I feel like if you are going to schedule a special game in Lambeau, it needs to be at a time of year where driving snowstorms are at least possible.

Another note is that there are no P4 vs. P4 matchups scheduled for the Thursday before the first Saturday yet, or even any intriguing G5 vs. P4 matchups (sorry, Akron at Wake Forest and UMass at Rutgers). Those, however, are definitely coming, and some of the games I have highlighted on Saturday will, you can be sure, moved to Thursday.

Most years, Week 1 is a bit of a dud, with most big games reserved for Week 2. Three years ago, there was a big honkin' exception, and last year wasn't bad either. This year, it's back to mostly duds, I would say.

I always look forward to FCS powerhouses (by which I mean, schools with "Montana" or "Dakota" in their names) taking on FBS foes in the first week, but there's only one such matchup this year on Week 1 — South Dakota State vs. Northwestern, at Martin Stadium. This raises the question, "why on earth is this game being played at Washington State?" but no, Northwestern has a Martin Stadium, too.

(Speaking of FCS powers, Bobby Hauck, who is a god at Montana thanks to not one, but two very successful tenures there, has apparently decided that being genuflected to isn't for him, as he is moving on to become the defensive coordinator at Illinois. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off.)

On Friday, September 4, we do have a confirmed P4 vs. P4 matchup: an ACC battle between Miami and Stanford, and I still forgot until moments ago that they are in fact in the same conference. Obviously, Miami will be a favorite, but Stanford won at USC in 2007 as a 41-point underdog, so the program has that magic in 'em. Their quarterback that day, Tavita Pritchard, is now their head coach.

We also have our annual ACC Labor Day matchup set, with SMU, who has acquitted themselves very well in their young ACC life, travelling to Florida State.

The rest of these are on Saturday the 5th for now, but again, bank on some of these being moved to Thursday.

Clemson at LSU — This is the headliner of the day. Call it the Coaches Impossible to Root For Bowl. I think Clemson just rotates between opening up vs. LSU and Georgia at this point.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss at Nashville — Ole Miss has looked great in the brief post-Lane Kiffin era, but will it continue next year? They won't have time breathe before they find out.

Baylor vs. Auburn at Atlanta — It will be interesting to see which team gets ranked after winning this game before ending the year 5-7.

Colorado at Georgia Tech — Year four of Deion, who is hard to clock. His three years at Colorado have gone good/excellent/disastrous (yes, year one was good, considering how bad Colorado was the year before). I'm not gonna bet against him.

UCLA at Cal — This isn't a conference game anymore!

Wyoming at Colorado State — This isn't a conference game anymore!

Washington State at Washington — This isn't a conference game anymore! Also, playing a big rivalry game in Week 1 is uh, something.

Boise State at Oregon — Boise State usually schedules strong in Week 1, good for them here. And if they pull of the upset, and a Duck RB punches a Boise State linebacker in the face right after, it will be only the second time that has happened.

Boston College at Cincinnati — I felt obligated to mention this one since it's P4 vs. P4 but ... yikes. These programs have seen better days.