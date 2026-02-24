With the Russian "cats" away, America's "mice" thought they would "play" at the 25th Olympic Winter Games in northern Italy.

But the Norwegians had other ideas.

Norway won the most gold medals in the just-concluded Winter Games for the fourth time in a row, banking 18 golds to Team USA's 12, and winning 41 total medals to America's Team's 33.

Even if an eminently logical format of awarding 3 points for each gold medal, 2 points for each silver medal, and 1 point for each bronze medal was observed, the outcome would still have been the same, with Neutrogena's Team scoring 89 total points on 18 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals, with Bruce Springsteen's Team (Born in the USA — get it?) garnering 69 points, on 12 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

So no matter how you slice it, Norway won the 2026 Winter Olympics — even though such a thing is not officially recognized.

(In the event that two or more countries finish tied in points, most gold medals would be the first tie-breaker, followed by most silver medals. If two countries finish tied, medal for medal, duplicate medals — see below — would be awarded.)

One would suppose that it was some consolation for Team USA that they "golded" in both men's hockey and women's hockey (the latter did not become an Olympic event until 1998 — and the men's gold was the USA's first since the "Miracle On Ice" in 1980). But would they have done either if the big, bad Russians weren't banned for trying to take back their own territory — Crimea, the Donets Basin, Luhansk, and Kharkiv — which is rightfully theirs? All four of these locales are at least 75 percent Russian.

(And not for nothing, but Donald Trump is a picture-play hypocrite for backing Israel's continued occupation of Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and the Golan Heights — when the Arabs who, like the Ukrainians, enthusiastically collaborated with the Nazis during World War II, helping them murder six million Jews, 1,750,000 Roma — The People Formerly Known As Gypsies — and 25 million Russians. Trump must be really touched in the head if he honestly believes that the Russians should simply forgive Ukraine for what was done to them during "The Great Patriotic War," as it is known in Russia.)

An official point system would, once and for all, debunk the myth that the Olympic Games are supposed to be a "friendly competition among nations" — something that hasn't been the case since at least 1948; and at the closing ceremony, overall medals — gold, silver and bronze — should be awarded to each nation so placed, including the flags of the three countries being raised and the national anthem of the winning country played. Each nation can select which athlete should stand on the podium at this ceremony — or have the respective presidents of their Olympic Committees do the honors.

The late Morton Downey, Jr. was absolutely correct when he castigated the "pablum pukers" of his time (Downey, a heavy cigarette smoker, died of lung cancer in 2001 at the age of 68) — and it is long past time to junk the "participation trophy" mentality that has taken hold of our cultural landscape.

Whether the Woke Left likes it or not, "nationalism" — "Christian" and otherwise — is making a huge comeback, and our society and culture needs to reflect that.

And are we going to have to go through this again in two years — when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics?