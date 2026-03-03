NFL’s 10 Most Wanted Wide Receivers

On Saturday, the NFL's future wide receivers strutted their proverbial stuff at the combine in Indianapolis.

Below are their 40-yard dash times, plus their height and weight, and what college they attended.

(Not every wide receiver can be Calvin Johnson — 6-5, 239, 4.35 — but hey, whatever.)

As you can see, the 2026 draft crop at wide receiver not only has abundant depth at wide receiver but also abundant speed — an important fact because the two teams that went to Super Bowl LX — the Seahawks and Rams — ranked first and second, respectively, in yards gained per completion in 2025, while the Jets, Titans, Raiders, and Browns who went a combined 14-54 in 2025 — were the four teams that just happened to have gained the fewest yards per completion, proving that not only does speed kill in the NFL, but the lack of it also kills, which has been the case ever since the "chuck rule" was implemented in 1978.

So any team that needs a wide receiver who can stretch the field and provide "blitz control," as Terry Bradshaw likes to say, shouldn't have any trouble picking one up in the 2026 draft.