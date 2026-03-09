So That Was the Weekend

Just another weekend of spring training and World Baseball Classic? Well, not exactly...

Have Mercy Dept. — The Dominican Republic's 12-1 rout of the Netherlands in Sunday's Group D WBC game stayed at that score only because of the WBC's mercy rule. The third WBC contest to end that way this time around, the most serious demolition was 4 home runs, courtesy of Juan Soto (Mets), Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (Blue Jays), Junior Caminero (Rays), and Austin Wells (Yankees).

Don't be shocked if you hear the Dominican Republic pining to have more of their teams making loanDepot Park their home playpen: their WBC team has outscored their opposition, 24-4, in their two games there thus far.

Olympian Task Dept. — The Dominicans and a few other teams are playing for more than national pride at the WBC this time around: for them and others, it's their final shot to qualify to send teams to the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. The World Baseball Softball Confederation's procedures say so.

Or, as The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly says, "Team USA receives an automatic bid as the host nation. The next two highest finishers in the WBC among nations from the Americas will clinch two more places in the Olympic field. They will become the first qualified teams across all sports on the 2028 Olympic program."

Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela are the teams from the Americas with shots at Olympics qualification. "But those nations have to qualify first. Only two will succeed," Baggarly says. "And here's the important (and quixotic) part: After the WBC, there will be no second chance. That's because the WBSC has designated the 2027 Premier 12 tournament, to be held at the Tokyo Dome, as the qualifier for the highest-placed Asian team and the top team from Europe or Oceania."

Should I Stay or Should I Go Dept. — Tarik Skubal first planned only one WBC start for Team USA . . . but then he helped beat the British, and now he's pondering another turn in the tournament.

Yes, he stands to look a huge payday in the eye at the end of the 2026 season, when he hits free agency for the first time. And, yes, there's certain pressure in him not risking his season by risking a WBC injury. But temptation isn't mild when you've just shone on the WBC stage, and Skubal knows it.

He has at least one powerful ally: Athletic writer Ken Rosenthal:

Whatever Tarik Skubal decides, I don't want to hear it.

Don't want to hear it from anyone who might criticize Skubal for leaving Team USA when he is potentially nine months away from signing a $400 million free-agent contract.

Don't want to hear it from Skubal's major-league club, the Detroit Tigers, or his agent, Scott Boras, if the ace left-hander ultimately chooses to make one more start for his country.

This decision is intensely personal. It should be Skubal's alone. And in a social media obsessed society often reduced to a cacophony of complaints, the back-to-back American League Cy Young award winner should be spared the cynicism that, regardless of his choice, is certain to come his way.

For the record, Skubal also admitted he received no long-term extension offer from the Tigers during the offseason, not even after winning a second Cy Young Award in their silks. And he's left the ball in their court, preferring to concentrate on pitching and not contract during the season to come.

Beat L.A. Dept. — Spring training shocker: two squads of Athletics beat both Los Angeles teams in spring training action Sunday. One squad beat the Angels, 7-4; the other beat the world champion Dodgers, 11-7. This while another squad of Angels beat the Rangers, 10-7. Small wonder there are times when split squad spring games equal splitting headaches.

Watch Your Step Dept. — LHP Joey Wentz (Braves) took an awkward step covering first against the Rays Sunday . . . and stepped onto the injured list. The actual injury isn't known at this writing, but Wentz — expected to compete for a rotation spot with a few key Braves arms including Spencer Schwellenback and Hurston Waldrep (both elbow surgery, both out for part of the season) missing — was able to walk into the clubhouse after being carried off the field, according to ESPN.

Wentz is due to be evaluated again Monday. The Rays ended up winning the exhibition game, 9-8, after scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth to overthrow an 8-7 Atlanta lead. Trevor Martin struck out the side in the top of the ninth to secure the win.