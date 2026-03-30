So This Was Opening Weekend …

Opening Weekend. The most certain sign that we've survived winter.

Netflix Loss Dept. — The Yankees and the Giants started it last Wednesday night. The game happened to air on Netflix. The game turned out to be secondary to practically everything, but especially a pre-game show that seemed mostly to be about the rest of Netflix's broadcast/streaming schedule and offerings.

But there was a game. And the Yankees shut the Giants out 7-0 to open, despite Aaron Judge striking out 4 times for the first time on any Opening Day in his career. It only began with the Yankees slapping Logan Webb silly for 5 in the second.

Double Zero Dept. — That Opening Night shutout was just the beginning. Cam Schlittler followed Max Fried's splendid work with some splendor of his own: a 70-pitch limit not stopping him from striking 8 out in five and a third innings, en route the Yankees' franchise-first back-to-back season-opening shutouts.

Judge Not Dept. — Judge shook off those Opening Night strikeouts with a pair of home runs over the rest of the set, in which the Yankee shutout streak was broken by their winning 3-1 Saturday.

Trout Time Dept. — Mike Trout spent Opening Weekend uninjured . . . and doing Mike Trout stuff: he led the weekend in plate appearances and walks (6, all unintentional) while bopping 2 home runs and scoring 4 runs, as his Angels went 2-1 against the Astros to open.

Piracy Dept. — Opening Day: Paul Skenes opened his Cy Young Award defense Thursday by getting destroyed for 5 Opening Day runs and having to leave the game in the bottom of the first in Citi Field. He had help, alas: a pair of Oneil Cruz outfield miscues left room for Mets infielder Brett Baty's 3-run triple into right.

The Mets won that one, 11-7, then took the second game in extras, 4-2, thanks to Luis Robert, Jr.'s 3-run homer in the bottom of the 11th. The Pirates up and won the third of the set Sunday, this time in 10, when the Mets allowed a pair of RBI singles in the top of the frame, but couldn't get more than one back in the bottom — Juan Soto's RBI double turned into an out when Francisco Lindor was thrown out at the plate, and that was all the Mets could summon.

But starting 2-1 in the tough NL East isn't exactly starting from weakness.

Saturday Fright Live Dept. — C.B. Bucknor is somewhat notorious for, shall we say, fluctuating accuracy rates, but Saturday the veteran ump found himself called out seriously by the new automated ball-strike system: working behind the plate for the Red Sox against the Reds, Bucknor had 8 pitch calls challenged and 6 overturned.

"The Red Sox blew all their ABS challenges early against the always horrible CB Bucknor," posted veteran sports observer Bill Simmons, "and now he's running amok like Jason Voorhees. I like ABS it's a brand-new way to get aggravated during a baseball game."

Referencing Alex Cora, Red Sox manager, hustling out to protect his batter Trevor Story on a check swing call (Story asked Bucknor to get help from first base; Bucknor kinda sorta declined) and getting himself tossed for his trouble. All that because the Red Sox spent all their challenges early and often.

The Reds eventually won, 6-5, in 11 innings. Which seemed forgotten, almost, amidst the controversy whipped up by the Bucknor overthrows.

Friday Night Frights and Lights Dept. — The Las Vegas Aviators opened their Pacific Coast League championship defense rather emphatically on their Opening Night: they destroyed the Salt Lake Bees, 12-1, the big drop a 7-run fourth in which Colby Thomas hammered a 3-run homer high over the center field fence.

Then followed a season-opening fireworks show, the first of six such Friday shows scheduled for the year. A splendid time was had by the sellout crowd, which including your correspondent and his son, who attended his first game at Las Vegas Ballpark since moving to Las Vegas over two years ago.

The Aviators went from there to sweep the Bees over the weekend. Already they look like potential repeat champions.

The Parent Trap Dept. — Oft-beleaguered Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm destroyed Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the fifth last Thursday at Citizens Bank, sending a 2-0 service for a 3-run homer helping the Phillies to a 5-0 shutout.

The day before he made Eovaldi a personal piñata, Bohm revealed he's suing his parents for a figure described only as "millions," accusing them of turning "a sizeable amount" of his money to themselves for their own use.

It may yet prove tough for Bohm to play ball with that to bother him. The Phillies went from their Opening Day triumph to a setback or two, losing the next two to the Rangers, 5-4 (in 10 innings) and 8-3.

Bobbleheads Up Dept. — In the middle of the Dodgers' season-opening sweep of the Diamondbacks, catcher Will Smith:

* Had his bobblehead night.

* Had his wife and two little daughters heave the ceremonial first pitch to him to start that night.

* Hit what proved the game-winning home run on that night.

As Jayson Stark would say, because . . . baseball.

Three-Bomb Blues Dept. — Two rookies bombed their ways into the record books: Munetaka (White Sox) and Chase DeLauter (Guardians) spent Opening Weekend each hitting 3 home runs in their first three ever major league games.

They join Trevor Story and Kyle Lewis as the only other rookies to deliver that kind of three-peat to open their major league careers.

Interesting observations in Rob Shandler's 2026 Baseball Forecaster:

On Murakami: "If he can hit an MLB fastball and keep his strikeouts within reason, his ceiling might be a poor man's Kyle Schwarber. Let's just hope his floor isn't a rich man's Daniel Vogelbach."

On DeLauter: "[C]ontinues to be injury-prone and hasn't reached 250 plate appearances in any of the last three seasons . . . With an elite knowledge of the strike zone and big power and hit tools, he is a good bet to succeed."

And to think, the season has a mere 159 games to go!