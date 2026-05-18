Some Rivalry Weekend Ups and Downs

Don't look now, but the Mets and the Phillies didn't exactly finish what was ballyhooed as Rivalry Weekend on the wrong side of the ledgers. We're not quite ready to pronounce them fully resurrected, but we're not exactly ready to write them off entirely either. Yet.

I'm not entirely sure who thinks the Braves and the Red Sox are rivals, unless someone with a perverse historical appreciation decided that the Braves having originated in Boston counts the Red Sox as their rival. The Giants and the Athletics, of course, had a regional rivalry upended by the shenanigans leading to the A's ditching Oakland.

Well, Sacramento is only an hour and a half from San Fran, if you want to be technical. Otherwise . . .

Fancy Running Into You Here Dept. — You may or may not have noticed that the Mets have had some, shall we say, issues this season. We'll be kind and not review them here. Not while we're about to notice that, since they ended their notorious 12-game losing streak, they've gone 13-10.

The way they got number 13 was almost classic. The whom against whom they got it was even more classic, taking their second of three from the Yankees Sunday afternoon. Now, for the whackadoodle part: the Mets didn't so much walk it off as the Yankees bumped it off for them.

Tyrone Taylor tied it for the Mets with a 3-run bomb in the ninth to send the game to extras in the first place. With two on in the 10th, shining Mets rook Carson Benge bounced one up the middle in the 10th . . .

Who did Yankee left fielder Max Schuemann (at the infield's back in a five-infielder defense) and shortstop Anthony Volpe think they were — he 1962 Mets? They bumped into each other behind the mound going for Benge's bouncer, enabling Marcus Semien to shuffle home with the winning run.

Maybe that's one reason why Yankee fans might see that their pets are 14-10 in their last 24 games and still wonder when the earth's going to give way beneath their feet.

Not that Mets fans are without anguish just yet. Especially not after pitcher Clay Holmes (himself a former Yankee) entered the injured list for "a long time," in manager Carlos Mendoza's words, after Holmes incurred a fibula fracture from Spencer Jones's low liner in the fourth on Friday. Holmes tried to pitch on but came out after walking Jazz Chisholm, Jr. in the fifth.

Until the injury, Holmes was the Mets's best starter, posting a 1.86 ERA.

Philly Phlog Dept. — Do you know how the Phillies have done since Rob Thomson's execution and Don Mattingly's acceptance of the interim bridge? How does 14-4 strike you?

It probably strikes Phillies fans almost as joyously as the Phillies struck against the Pirates this weekend. They swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh, including mayhem from Bryce Harper, who followed up his jolting Saturday home run off the batter's eye behind the PNC Park center field fence with another bomb into the bullpen Sunday.

Sunday's game had more than Harper going for it, of course. Zach Wheeler pitched a gem for seven innings, striking eight out, walking one, and coming away with a 1.99 earned run average since he came off the injured list. And the Phillies slapped Paul Skenes a little silly on the afternoon and the Pirate pen a little silly, winning 6-0 to finish the sweep.

"I thought we just fought him. And that's what you have to do against guys like him," said Mattingly postgame about manhandling Skenes. "He's going to get his outs; he's going to make pitches. But you've got to keep fighting and just keep fouling off, trying to fight just to get something. And I thought we did that kind of up and down the order."

Kind of. This keeps up and "interim" may not be part of Donnie Baseball's job title very much longer.

On the other hand, both the Phillies and the Pirates finished Sunday at 24-23. The Pirates are 14-12 at home, 11-10 on the road; the Phillies are 12-11 on the road and dead even at 12 each at home. There's still a long road to go, but neither team should feel too horrible right at this moment.

Oblique Strategies Dept. — The struggling, injury-battered Astros could use some after their franchise face, Jose Altuve, landed on the injured list with an oblique strain. The veteran second baseman was unable to run after grounding one to third base against the Rangers in the eighth Saturday, and the strain was the net result shown on an MRI.

The former ogres of the American League West look like a clinical waiting room now: fourteen on the IL entering Sunday, though Jake Meyers (CF), Jeremy Pena (SS), and Nate Pearson (RP) were expected to be re-activated come Monday, when the 19-29 Astros open a set with the Twins.

The good news: the Astros have a small drop of momentum to take into that set: they spent Rivalry Weekend taking two of three from the Rangers in Houston, the Rangers deciding Sunday that a sweep just wasn't in their planning and bopping the Astros, 8-0.

Lucky Thirteen Dept. — By battering the Red Sox, 8-1, on Sunday, the Braves — currently the comfortable owners of the National League East's lead — won their 13th series out of 15 on the season thus far.

Austin Riley and Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Braves while Grant Holmes pitched 6 scoreless. Riley's 3-run shot opened for the Braves in the first; Yastrzemski went solo in the fourth; and, the hot 'Lanta Lads scored otherwise on a bases-loaded walk and run-scoring ground out in the second; an RBI single in the fifth; and, a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The lone Red Sox score came by way of a Kevin Sogard RBI double in the ninth, the only blemish upon a Braves bullpen that kept the Red Sox in check otherwise for the final three innings. The Red Sox are now 19-27: 11-13 on the road; 8-14 at home.

Is it any wonder Red Sox Nation might be tempted to switch from warbling Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" to the Kinks's "Where Have All the Good Times Gone?"

Ill Wind Dept. — Well, it was an ill wind for the Las Vegas Athletics of Sacramento via Oakland on Sunday. For the visiting Giants, the wind was more than welcome, when Harrison Bader hit one into the wind with the pillows full and, this time, the wind delivered it over the right field fence for the grand slam that slammed exclamation points upon the Giants' 8-run eighth.

It was a grand way to climax a rally begun by Bader himself when he reached on a fielding error to open the inning. It was also Mother Nature repaying Bader for having stolen a grand slam from him the day before, blowing the ball back in when it looked to one and all as though headed behind the fence.

The hapless A's let three fielding mishaps help define their Sunday doom, the final 10-1, Giants. The good news, sort of: the A's still hold first in the AL West . . . with a 23-23 record. The Giants remain a National League West basket case at 20-27.

But on Sunday afternoon, what was blowing in the wind was the Giants playing more than a little bit over their own heads: they matched their most runs in a single game (10, on 17 April) and improved their season's record in blowouts to 7-9. They also improved their road record to 10-15. The A's fell to 5-6 in blowouts and 10-12 at home.

Roki and Roll Dept. — Roki Sasaki's struggles have been a Dodgers subplot this season thus far. But you wouldn't have known that watching him Sunday. He gave up only 4 hits and one run, struck out 8, and walked none, while Shohei Ohtani continued shaking off his batting slump with a 3-for-5/2 runs batted in afternoon. That led the Dodgers to a 10-1 rout of the Angels and finished the Dodgers sweeping their I-5 rivals.

Did I mention that the Dodgers out-scored the Angels 31-3 over the weekend? That put the Dodgers at a five-game winning streak. But what will it say about how the rest of Sasaki's season goes: will the Dodgers continue to keep him in the rotation, or will they revive him as the reliever he was with success in last year's World Series-winning postseason?