Thoughts on Release of 2026 NFL Schedule

While we have already known for four months as to which teams will be playing which other teams in the upcoming NFL season, now we know who has gotten helped and who has gotten hurt from the actual dates of the games.

Below are the highlights — or lowlights — for many teams:

Buffalo Bills — Three-game home stand in Weeks 2 through 4 after opening the season at Houston.

Miami Dolphins — No prime-time games for them in 2026. When was the last time that happened to them? They also get four cold-weather games this season — and dating all the way back to 1995 they're 28-61 straight up and 37-51-1 against the line in such games.

N.Y. Jets — Only games not starting at 1:00 Eastern time on Sunday are at the Chargers and Cardinals, both at 4:05 (not 4:25) — meaning that only those in the Greater New York area will ever get to watch them.

Cincinnati Bengals — They're the only team in the entire NFL to get the second meeting against all three of their division rivals at home.

Cleveland Browns — Five straight weeks without a road game — vs. Houston, followed by a bye week, then vs. the Raiders, Bengals, and Falcons — in Weeks 10 through 14. But they are only one of three teams who will have to play all of their second meetings within their division on the road.

Houston Texans — Lead the NFL in cold-weather games (i.e., games played at northern, outdoor venues in November or later) with five, among the teams play either in warm-weather or indoor venues at home — and since 2005, Houston is 14-26 straight up and 15-22-3 against the line as a visitor in cold weather.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Three-game road trip — at Baltimore, at Tennessee, and at the Giants — in Weeks 9 through 11.

Tennessee Titans — All 17 games on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs — Three straight road games — at the Bills, Raiders, and Bengals — in Weeks 12 through 14. And their Week 5 bye is the NFL's earliest (along with Carolina).

Las Vegas Raiders — Three straight home games — vs. Chargers, Broncos, and Titans &mdash' following Week 13 bye. No prime-time games — and they're 7-26 straight up and 12-20-1 against the line since 2012 in cold-weather games, and they will be playing four of them in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys — Three straight home games — vs. 49ers, Titans, and Eagles — in 11 days, followed by game at Seattle 11 days later, a bye week, then at the Rams. That stretch could be when they get penciled in as NFC East champs.

Philadelphia Eagles — Three straight home games — vs. Colts, Seahawks, and Texans — in Weeks 14 through 16. But like Cleveland, all three of their second meetings vs. division rivals are on the road. They also have to play four "fatigue games" — tied (with the Chargers) for the most of any NFL team.

Chicago Bears — Three-game home stand in Weeks 2 through 4 — vs. Vikings, Eagles, and Jets — after opening at Carolina.

Detroit Lions — All three second meetings within the NFC North are on the road; not only that, but their last two games are at Chicago and at Green Bay. Burrrrr!

Green Bay Packers — Their last three home games are against Miami (December 20), Houston (January 4), and Detroit (January 11) on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

Atlanta Falcons — Three-game home stand — vs. Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco — in Weeks 5 through 7.

Carolina Panthers — Four of last five games are at home — but they, like the Chiefs, have their bye in Week 5.

New Orleans Saints — Open on the road at Detroit and Baltimore — but then it's a three-game home stand vs. the Raiders, Falcons, and Vikings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — After opening at Cincinnati, they host Cleveland, Minnesota, and Green Bay.

Arizona Cardinals — Hit the proverbial jackpot, with only one road game in the last seven weeks (they have a bye in Week 14, and they're at New Orleans in Week 16). Could be the surprise team in the NFL this season.

San Francisco 49ers — Won't play on the road until Week 5 at Seattle — a mirror image of when the Jets were forced to play on the road early in the season in the 1960s and early '70s (and the Giants had to do it, as well, when the opening of the Meadowlands was delayed). A fast start could mean that they will never look back: after taking on the Rams in Australia, they host the Dolphins, and Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks — Three-game home stand vs. the Chiefs, Bears and Cardinals in Weeks 7 through 9.