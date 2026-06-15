Slaughter on Sunday: The Mets and Nats

Don't look now, but one pair of National League East teams don't look quite as beaten down now as their season openings left them. No matter what their fans might tell you.

I give you the Nationals. At the end of April: 15-17. Since the first of May, including Sunday: 22-18. They're two games over .500 as I write. Even if they're 10 games out of first place, they're not exactly the most grotesque thing in the nation's capital, either. (For starters, they never thought of having UFC cage matches outside Nationals Park for an added distraction.)

Now, I give you the Mets. At the end of April: 10-21. Since the first of May, including Sunday: 22-18. They're still eight games below .500, but they're not exactly the most grotesque thing in New York anymore, either. For now. Why, there but for the disgrace of that twelve-game losing streak in April might they be fully equal to the Nats. Might.

Both teams acquitted themselves more than admirably Sunday afternoon. Matter of fact, both their opponents could accuse them of human rights violations. The Mets bushwhacked the Braves, 8-1, handing the NL East leaders their second series loss of the year. The Nats might be called in front of the Hague for the 10-1 sinking they laid upon the Mariners.

Each team had to shake off first-inning trouble, though the Mets might have had the slightly tougher time of it. The Nats only surrendered a single run by way of an outfield bobble; Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta had to wrench, twist, and turn his way out of a bases-loaded jam, escaping with no damage worse than a sacrifice fly.

From there?

Nats pitcher Mike Mikolas pitched 7 shutout innings after taking over for opener P.J. Poulin. Peralta went forth to throw 4 shutout innings before four Mets relievers pitched 4 more to finish the Braves. They didn't have even close to all the fun.

The Mets dropped a 4-run bottom of the first on Braves, including and especially A.J. Ewing hitting one of the most unusual RBI doubles you're likely to see. Not because of how he hit it, but because of how Braves left fielder Mike Yastrzemski's play on it developed.

Yastrzemski retrieved the ball cleanly and threw in, but the ball escaped him and rang off the netting pole behind the third base line, allowing Young (RBI single) and Juan Soto (safe on a previous fielder's choice bunt) to score. One out later, Ewing came home on Brett Baty's single.

Except for James Wood abusing Mariners starter Emerson Hancock with a bottom of the first-opening homer, the Nats were quiet at the plate until the fourth. Then rap-bang-bang-crack-bang! Dylan Crews — eadoff double. C.J. Abrams — base hit up the middle, first, and third. Kiebert Ruiz — RBI base hit, first, and second. Daylen Lile — RBI double, second, and third. Nasim Nuñez — 2-run single.

Five straight hits and the fun wasn't quite done. Nuñez ended up on third thanks to a throwing error on a pickoff attempt and came home when Jorbit Vivas grounded out to first.

The Mets tore another pair out of Braves starter Bryce Elder in the fifth when Ewing and Marcus Semien homered back to back to open the inning. Then, they took another pair out of Braves reliever Molina when Soto slashed a 2-run single up the pipe. The Nats had an eighth-inning dance yet to come, a pair of RBI doubles and a run-scoring groundout.

What was it all about? The Mets were written off as such a Mess you'd have thought games such as this would be the kind in which they were the battered and not the battering. The Nats have been hitting tons as a team for much of the season, but their pitching wasn't exactly striking fear into the hearts of opposing lineups.

Come Sunday, the Nats' pitchers posted an ERA of 1.00 for the day while their batters partied like it was 2019. A team whose pitching took a 4.88 fielding-independent pitching rate into Sunday's game needed and got a big-game performance up and down the staff. Especially considering how brittle their bullpen really looked after blowing their way to a walkoff 11-10 loss to the sad-enough-sack Giants last Wednesday.

The Mets were pitching only slightly better entering Sunday while their team hitting made a lineup of Bob Ueckers resemble a lineup of Willie Mayses. But their pitching on Sunday, too, showed a game ERA of 1.00. And their hitters posted a .371 game batting average. If only they could lather, rinse, repeat all that most of the time from here.

If only.

Things are intriguing enough in their division right now, especially with the Braves learning the hard way why Spencer Strider hasn't looked his normal self on the mound (elbow inflammation and an injured list stay) and having to continue compensating for Ronald Acuña, Jr.'s health. (Hamstring; injured list.) And, with the gang from Philadelphia being 26-13 since the first of May and 8-3 so far in June.

The Phillies have dates to play the Mets and the Nats this month. The Mets still have a lot farther to go before they can say they're anywhere near past the worst of it. The Nats are better off than the Mets but still vulnerable on the mound. These Phillies might struggle even in second place, but they're not yet in the pushover class.

Meanwhile, there are those fellows down Miami way. Through the end of May, the Marlins were 26-34. Their June, so far? 10-2, after they outlasted Paul Skenes and the Pirates. But they, too, have more of a question mark than an exclamation point over their heads.

Bank on it. Even with the Mets and the Nats resembling threshing machines on Sunday, there are gears turning in both front offices. And those in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and even Miami won't necessarily take breathers just yet.