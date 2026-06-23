Song For My Father

I'm more than certain I have other things about which to write. Such things as the season-long plate of interleague games, right down to the regular season's final days, begging the question of why beside the sponsorship dollars and contracted-for participants' bonuses are we still bothering with the All-Star Game at all?

Such things as, if we must have the All-Star Game still amidst the protracted gimmickry of in-season interleague play, why do the fans still have an All-Star vote they've proven time and again to cast wrongly? Why has the Game all but become what FanSided's Zachary Rotman describes, "which fan base has the strongest labor organization?"

Such things as, why is every approach to every season's trade deadline an exercise in exposing just which teams simply refuse to even try keeping their best players in honest efforts to compete? (And, concurrently, why isn't the Major League Baseball Players Association being as stubborn in demanding the owners open their books to prove their financial hardships as the owners in demanding salary caps?)

Such things as, why do we continue tolerating the ridiculous free cookie on second base to begin each extra half-inning of play, as if the better rule changes such as the pitch clock (yes, I was wrong to oppose that) and the universal designated hitter (I'll die on the hill once identified by George F. Will, a convert long before I: "Only serious batters shall hit") haven't turned elongated game times into exceptions?

(If not that hill, then I'll die on the hill claimed by Thomas Boswell in February 2019: "It's fun to see Max Scherzer slap a single to right field and run it out as if he thinks he's Ty Cobb. But I'll sacrifice that pleasure to get rid of the thousands of rallies I've seen killed when an inning ends with one pitcher working around a competent No. 8 hitter so he can then strike out the other pitcher. When you get in a jam in the AL, you must pitch your way out of it, not 'pitch around' your way out of it."*)

But today it'll be a song for my father, because Monday was 60 years since my father passed to the Elysian Fields. (Don't ask what he thought of the Horace Silver vintage which lent its title to mine here: my father was so sternly vanilla he made Lawrence Welk resemble Lawrence Ferlinghetti.)

The last time I addressed him was five years ago, approaching the first Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and the White Sox. This year's game, August 13, will feature the Twins against the Phillies. Didn't I just wonder why on earth we still bother with an All-Star Game when regular-season interleague play now goes down to the season's final weekend?

That was then: I wrote the following . . .

Father and son in Field of Dreams were estranged by disputes including the one in which the son chastised the father for worshipping a badly tainted baseball hero. Father and son in my case were estranged by contradictions that would be called child abuse today, followed by the 10-month battle against cancer that my father lost in 1966, when I was 10 and he, 39.

My parents were foolish enough to believe nothing but physical discipline, with no concurrent attempt at real teaching, applied to mere human childhood mistakes the same as to real misbehavior or disobedience. Confirmed decades later by an unimpeachable source (my father's sister), my parents wanted children in the worst way possible — only to have no patience for children merely being children.

My father, alas, was even more foolish for believing the way to teach a son who didn't know how to fight was to beat him even more violently, accompanied by every demeaning insult he could throw. The thought that a son needs to be taught to defend himself, that it isn't knowledge with which you're born, was never programmed into his software.

My father's death stole any hope of eventual rapprochement in this world from me. Fantasy thought it is, the rapprochement between John and Ray Kinsella to conclude Field of Dreams was and remains something I envied every time I watched the film. The few things I had in common with my father included baseball. (And, in fairness, music, my interest in and facility for which my father encouraged but my mother rejected.)

I don't remember whom he declared to be among his baseball heroes, other than his having been a Dodgers fan since their Brooklyn years. He spoke of various players without singling one out as a particular favorite, at least within my earshot, while I had as heroes assorted hapless 1962-66 Mets plus Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, Juan Marichal, Henry Aaron, and Bob Gibson, among others.

But I do remember numerous catches, a few trips to the Polo Grounds and then Shea Stadium to see those embryonic Mets, and, in one fathers-and-sons game, my ripping a line drive off his crotch when he deliberately lifted his glove above it because (he admitted it later) he didn't want to be the reason I made a hard out.

For all the contradictions and abuse, whenever I watch the Field of Dreams climax I'd give whatever I have to give to see my father walk toward me one more time, whether or not he wore a baseball uniform, and slip a baseball glove onto his left hand when I slip mine on and say, "Dad, want to have a catch?"

This is now:

Before he passed, Dad managed to find and give me my first guitar. I try to believe that it was his way of trying to say he was sorry for the damage he'd done. Enough so that I don't know what I'd love to do first if he could walk toward me again, pick up a guitar and play for him now . . . or slip my Rawlings glove onto my left hand and say, "Dad, want to have a catch?"

* MLB's designated hitters entered Monday's play with a cumulative .746 OPS and a .244 batting average for the season to date. From the end of the dead ball era's final decade through the last day a pitcher not named Shohei Ohtani batted in a major league game, the pitchers posted a .344 OPS and a .162 batting average.