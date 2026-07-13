The Break, the Breaks, and …

'Twas the day before the All-Star Break. And all through baseball's house . . .

The Big Skenes of Things Dept. — That was prior to July 7: the Pirates lost 9 straight starts by Paul Skenes, hanging him with the loss in 6 of those games, and leaving him out to dry in 5 of the games during which he pitched well enough to be credited with a win.

This was a second straight Skenes start, Sunday afternoon, in which the Pirates won with double-digit scoring while their man pitched well enough to get credit for a win: a 14-5 blowout of the Brewers, during which Skenes surrendered a mere 2 earned runs while striking 7 out in five and a third innings' work.

The Pirates did it despite hitting only one into the seats, DH Marcel Ozuna's leadoff blast in the fourth that ignited a 10-run inning. Everything else came on RBI singles, doubles, one RBI triple, one bases-loaded walk, and a bases-loaded hit batsman preceding that walk.

Skenes was picked for the National League All-Star team, but won't pitch in the game thanks to starting Sunday. Rest assured. He may be complaining only a little bit.

Les Mis-sing in Action Dept. — Would the Pirate blowout have gone differently if Jacob Misiorowski had pitched Sunday? We'll never know for certain. But the Brewers rested him after he turned up with what the team called "fatigue."

Box office watchers should take heart: the Brewers and the Pirates meet for four in August and three in September, meaning Skenes and Misiorowski could have a showdown in either set.

But those watching the development of young, lively, even larger-than-life pitching arms have cause for alarm if the Brewers fear Les Mis didn't recover as normal from his last start. The sprout has busted a few pitching speed marks already, but it's an open question whether that might mean a busted arm, elbow, or shoulder down the road.

Like Skenes, Misiorowski has already been replaced on the NL All-Star team.

Cam the Fan Dept. — The American League's ERA leader will be at the All-Star Game . . . as a fan, not a pitcher. Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler elected not to pitch in the Game despite it falling on his normal throwing day between starts.

"Just feels like, on his recovery day, to go back out there throwing one hundred miles an hour is something that he felt a little apprehensive about," said Yankee manager Aaron Boone to reporters Sunday "Certainly support that decision and obviously he understands what's at stake here in the second half for us and for him."

Fifth Wheel Dept. — Phillies right-hander Zach Wheeler was so offended by his initial all-star snub that he declined a later invitation to join in the fun. "Maybe I didn't earn it from the get-go, but maybe just second choice," he told NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday. "Once I feel like they kind of messed that up, I'm out."

As if to continue proving how wrong his snub was, Wheeler squared off against Tarik Skubal of the Tigers Sunday and pitched 6 scoreless with 10 strikeouts while his Phillies mates waxed Skubal's and his relief Keider Montero's tails, 5-0.

In fairness: it wasn't all Skubal's fault. He surrendered only one earned while in the game, but after leaving following Bryce Harper's leadoff single in the sixth, Montero surrendered an infield hit, a sacrifice bunt, and an intentional walk — before Tigers all-star Kevin McGonigle's throwing error enabled 2 runs scoring behind Harper on J.T. Realmuto's RBI double.

Realmuto came home on Bryson Stott's infield hit after that.

Coming five days after he flattened the Reds by tying his career high with fourteen punch-outs, Wheeler certainly slammed an exclamation point upon his unwarranted snub.