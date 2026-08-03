Heart, Stones, and Tarik Skubal

Last Wednesday, Tarik Skubal took the mound for the Tigers, in Comerica Park, with just about the entire world deciding it was going to be his last such appearance before this year's trade deadline. Is that the way you saw it, with no room for alternative views?

If so, then boy did the Tigers do everything in their power not to prove they wanted to keep him and try to re-sign him.

Skubal did his part. It only began with fighting back from the 2-0 hole to strike Orioles leadoff hitter Tyler Ward out to open the game. That made Skubal the second-fastest pitcher in major league history to reach 1,000 strikeouts (he missed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson by one game) and the fastest in Tigers history to do it.

Then, he worked six and two thirds while his mates staked him to a 7-1 lead, scoring 3 in the third, 2 in the fifth, and 2 in the sixth. And what kind of appreciation did the Tiger bullpen show with a mission of protecting a 6-run lead with a mere three and a third innings to go, theoretically?

The Orioles absolutely trashed the Tiger pen for 2 runs charged to Skubal's jacket after he left the game and seven more to come before they came away with a twelve-inning, 10-9 triumph. The only surprise should have been Skubal not known to have demanded a ticket out of town post haste after that kind of depreciation.

Three days and nights later, Skubal was traded. No thanks for the memories, Tarik. And try not to knock those three delicious prospects — right-handed pitchers River Ryan (if that doesn't sound like a movie star's name, I'm not sure what would) and Brady Smith; outfielder Zyhir Hope — on their asses when you pass them on the way to downtown Dodgerville.

"Here comes the anti-Dodger hysteria," snarked The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal when the deal got done. "Here comes another round of small-market defeatism. Here comes the lockout, not that its occurrence was ever in doubt." Defeatism? How about small-market self-immolation? How about small-market brain impairment?

The Tigers just couldn't summon up the will or the ways to stay near the American League race fringes the rest of this season, never mind summoning up the will and the ways to think that maybe Skubal would be the anchor of a new generation of Tiger competitors. And before you all continue yapping money!money!money! and cap!cap!cap!, how about catching a breath and doing a little serious thinking for a change?

For one thing, serious thinking is embedded just as deeply in the Dodger DNA as reputedly bottomless financial resources. "Skubal to the Dodgers was not a fait accompli," Rosenthal writes, "nor should it have been."

Other contenders had big-time prospects to offer. Every team could afford the remaining $9.4 million on Skubal's contract. How is it that the Dodgers again were the ones to step up? How is it they so often pull off these kinds of moves, even when money is not the deciding factor?

. . . The Dodgers aren't just doing this with money, though their vast revenues sure help. They are the industry standard, or close to it, in scouting, developing, trading and every other aspect of a baseball operation. They also possess a singular quality that most other teams do not, a fearlessness that could help them become the first team to win three straight World Series since the 1998 to 2000 Yankees.

. . . They've exploited their ability to withhold from revenue sharing a healthy portion of their mammoth local TV deal, an arrangement that arose from a settlement in bankruptcy court between MLB and former owner Frank McCourt.

They've also exploited their signing of Shohei Ohtani, the greatest player of our generation, to an absurdly deferred $700 million deal that he offered to every club pursuing him in free agency, including his previous one, the Los Angeles Angels.

By the way, the Dodgers landing Skubal's rental isn't a guarantee that they'll get the World Series three-peat they crave. Try to remember (as Rosenthal does) that the Dodgers got knocked off in two straight division series by the Padres and the Diamondbacks, and almost lost a third straight such set to the Padres again.

And, in case you've forgotten, winning their second straight Series last fall wasn't exactly a lopsided demolition derby. The Blue Jays forced them to a seventh game, and it took fortune, surrealism, and survival for the Dodgers to win it at last.

The word around the game according to several known reports is that a number of teams including the National League Central-leading Brewers and the AL East-leading Rays weren't shy about paying Skubal the rest of the season. So how did the Damn Dodgers — who have the resources as well as the attitudes to think about extending Skubal long and handsomely — end up with the trade season's big prize?

The aforementioned fearlessness. Never mind the ancient Washington Senators in Damn Yankees singing that you gotta have heart. (And stop paying more attention to whatever Lola wants, too.) You gotta have stones, too. The Dodgers have those in as much abundance as they have heart.

"[H]ere's something else the Dodgers exploit: the risk-averse nature of so many other clubs in today's game," Rosenthal continues. " . . . [T]he dirty little secret of a salary cap and floor system is that it would not guarantee small-market teams success. Many would need to develop more of a killer instinct, an instinct the Dodgers demonstrate time and again."

They used to say that about the Damn Yankees, too. Around the turn of the century.