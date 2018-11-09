NHL Player Power Rankings

2018 has already had some crazy ups and downs in NHL. Many players are rising in the ranks, some are falling short and even Stanley Cup winning coaches like Joel Quenneville have been replaced. It goes without saying that anything can happen both on and off the ice, but these guys have performed above and beyond the rest.

Here are the top 10 players by position for the NHL in 2018.

Top Centers

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — For the second year in a row, McDavid comes in first for top centers with 108 points. A winner of the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, this 21-year-old has been killing it on the ice. He probably won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — Winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy and contributing a whopping 89 points between 29 goals and 60 assists, Crosby has not only improved on his face-offs, but has also helped his team win the Stanley Cup for two years now. They're on a 5-game losing streak right now, but he's been their best player.

3. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins — At a close third with his teammate Crosby, Malkin scores a minimum of 33 goals for half of the 12 seasons he's played. Even after a bad game last night, he'll be just fine.

Top Wings

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — This right-wing has scored a minimum of 30 goals in each of the past three seasons and made seven goals with 10 assists in 17 Stanley Cup playoff games last season. At 100 points, Kucherov is sitting pretty with 39 goals and 61 assists.

2. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — Left-wing and captain of his crew, Ovechkin barely missed his 50-goal season for the eighth time by one point. He leads the league with a booming 355 shots on goal and has had a minimum of 300 per season for all 12 seasons played.

3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — This Olympian has been skating strong since he was drafted in 2007. He has won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Conn Smythe Trophy. He should also get a perfect attendance award — he hasn't missed a game in the last three seasons.

Top D-Men

1. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning — Winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy last season, Hedman was voted as the best defenseman in the NHL for the first time. He scored 17 goals and hit a career high of 216 shots on goal. At a toppling 6-feet-6 inches, it makes sense that he's a beast to get through.

2. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks — Burns had a rough start but polished up nicely with 67 points. He has maintained at least 60 points in the past four seasons and has given Kane a run for his money by also not missing any games during that time. He won the Norris in 2016-17 and followed close behind Ovechkin for shots on goal at 332.

Top Goalies

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning — Anyone else think it's strange that a team from Tampa Bay is so good on ice? Vasilevskiy is a 24-year-old goalie that tied for the lead in both wins and shutouts last season. He had a .920 save percentage and 2.62 GAA.

2. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators — Nothing is thicker than blood — Rinne has played all 12 seasons with the Predators and won the Vezina Trophy last season. With 8 shutouts and a .927 save percentage, he's protected his team well throughout the years and finally got some love for it.

3. Connor Hellebuyk, Winnipeg Jets — With 64 wins, Hellebuyk maintained a .924 save percentage and ranked among the top 10 goalies last season. He was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy and had six shutouts for the season. For playoffs, he was 9-8 with a 2.88 GAA and two shutouts to help his team make it to the Western Conference Final for the first time.

Honorable Mention

Although he didn't make the top ranks for centers, Brian Boyle deserves some attention. As a center for the New Jersey Devils, he scored his first hat-trick during a Hocker Fights Cancer game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The best part?

It was one week after his cancer had gone into remission — showing that some successes are far beyond points and numbers. Nicely done, sir.

Ice, Ice, Baby

With the new season starting, there's plenty of time for these players and their teammates to really grow and show the world what they've got. Whether they're up-and-coming or have been running the show for years, it's safe to say that many of these players have a lot to show for, and this next season should be a good one.