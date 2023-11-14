2023 Australian Open Men’s Preview

With the 2022-23 tennis season drawing to a close with the season-ending ATP Tour Finals, the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to finish strongly heading towards the New Year. Djokovic endured a frustrating start to the year, with Alcaraz firmly on top, but the experienced Serbian has fought his way back to No. 1 in the world, and will fancy his chances of claiming the ATP Tour Finals title, although the likes of Alcaraz and home favorite Jannik Sinner could push him close if at their best.

Djokovic won the U.S. Open and French Open and Australian Open this season, but missed out on the clean sweep after Alcaraz defeated him in a hugely entertaining five-set thriller at this year's Wimbledon. Djokovic did recently win a tournament in Paris, as he saw off the likes of Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, and in-form Grigor Dimitrov to claim the title in France heading towards the ATP Tour Finals.

Alcaraz is likely to be the biggest danger to Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open, especially if he can replicate the consistency we saw from him during Wimbledon. The young Spaniard has found it tough to consistently win titles in recent months after Wimbledon, with Alcaraz falling short in his efforts to win titles in Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, and Cincinnati since winning that final on grass at Wimbledon during the summer.

Another player that is more than capable of challenging the top-two in the world is Jannik Sinner, who seems to only be getting better and better as the season progresses. The young Italian won a tournament in Vienna recently, which caught the eye for the right reasons, having beaten the likes of Ben Shelton, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev into winning that title. Sinner has a great range to his game, and if he can stay injury-free, then it really wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see him coming out on top in Australia in the New Year.

If you're a keen tennis bettor, then you'll be intrigued to know that experts at MyBettingSites have revealed that Sinner is priced at 16/1 on Betway to win the 2024 Australian Open. Below, you'll find the rest of the betting odds with this operator for the title next year.

* Novak Djokovic @ 5/4

* Carlos Alcaraz @ 9/4

* Daniil Medvedev @ 9/2

* Nick Kyrgios @ 8/1

* Rafael Nadal @ 12/1

* Holger Rune @ 16/1

Odds displayed are correct as of Tuesday November 14, 2023. Odds are subject to change.

The Best of the Rest

Alex De Minaur

De Minaur has shown glimpses of his quality over the years, but is another player that has lacked consistency. He's playing in his home country in Australia next year though, and he could be a tempting bet for some punters to get behind for the season-opening major, especially when priced as high as 120/1 with Unibet.

De Minaur reached a career-best fourth round in the Australian Open in both 2022 and 2023, and will be looking to cause a few upsets in the 2024 tournament, which he's more than capable of, but he'll have to be at his best on a consistent basis, which is something we've not seen from the 24-year-old in recent months in the lead up to Australian Open.

Jack Draper

Draper is a player that has struggled with injuries throughout the early stages of his career, but he's showing some much-needed consistency in his performances of late. If the Brit can stay clear of his previous injury woes, then he could be a shock contender for the title in Australia.

He has been dominating plenty of Challenger Tour events, but followed that up by reaching the final in a recent tournament in Bulgaria, where he was narrowly beaten by world No. 25 Adrian Mannarino, who has been playing some of his best tennis in recent months.