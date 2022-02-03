Super Bowl LVI Proposition Bets
February 3, 2022 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story
1. Winner: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams
2. Versus spread: Cincinnati (+4½)/Los Angeles Rams (-4½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 49½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 13½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½
8. Versus spread (halftime): Cincinnati (+2½)/Los Angeles Rams (-2½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:36½
13. Winner of coin toss: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. Cincinnati to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First Cincinnati pass: complete/incomplete
21. First Los Angeles Rams pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Joe Burrow passing yardage: over/under 282½
25. Matthew Stafford turnovers: over/under 1½
26. Stafford passing yardage: over/under 297½
27. Burrow turnovers: over/under ½
28. Cooper Kupp receiving yards: over/under 98½
29. Cincinnati rushing yards: over/under 90½
30. Ja'Marr Chase receptions: over/under 4½
31. Odell Beckham touchdowns: over/under ½
32. Aaron Donald tackles+sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 4½
33. Joe Mixon receptions: over/under 3½
34. Cincinnati interception return yardage: over/under ½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½
36. Longest Kevin Huber punt: over/under 47½
37. Trey Hendrickon sacks: over/under ½
38. Cam Akers rush average: over/under 4.1½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½
40. Evan McPherson PAT conversions: over/under 2½
41. Matt Gay missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Burrow completions: over/under 25½
43. First team to score: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first Cincinnati touchdown: over/under 6½
46. Yardage length of first Los Angeles Rams touchdown: over/under 8½
47. Jersey number of first Bengals to score a touchdown: over/under 9½
48. Jersey number of first Ram to score a touchdown: over/under 10½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under ½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 25½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Gay field goal: over/under 43½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 766½
58. Von Miller sacks: over/under ½
59. Cincinnati third-down efficiency: over/under 56.66½%
60. Los Angeles Rams third-down efficiency: over/under 58.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. Cincinnati first downs: over/under 23½
63. Los Angeles Rams first downs: over/under 24½
64. Cincinnati penalties: over/under 6½
65. Los Angeles Rams penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Tee Higgins receptions: over/under 5½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 6½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 9½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½
76. Cincinnati time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. Los Angeles Rams time of possession: over/under 28:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 131½
79. Los Angeles Rams yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Jalen Ramsey passes defended: over/under 1½
81. Burrow QBR minus Stafford QBR: is number positive or negative
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
