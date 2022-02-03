Super Bowl LVI Proposition Bets

1. Winner: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams

2. Versus spread: Cincinnati (+4½)/Los Angeles Rams (-4½)

3. Total points (game): over/under 49½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 13½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½

8. Versus spread (halftime): Cincinnati (+2½)/Los Angeles Rams (-2½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:36½

13. Winner of coin toss: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. Cincinnati to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First Cincinnati pass: complete/incomplete

21. First Los Angeles Rams pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Joe Burrow passing yardage: over/under 282½

25. Matthew Stafford turnovers: over/under 1½

26. Stafford passing yardage: over/under 297½

27. Burrow turnovers: over/under ½

28. Cooper Kupp receiving yards: over/under 98½

29. Cincinnati rushing yards: over/under 90½

30. Ja'Marr Chase receptions: over/under 4½

31. Odell Beckham touchdowns: over/under ½

32. Aaron Donald tackles+sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 4½

33. Joe Mixon receptions: over/under 3½

34. Cincinnati interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½

36. Longest Kevin Huber punt: over/under 47½

37. Trey Hendrickon sacks: over/under ½

38. Cam Akers rush average: over/under 4.1½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½

40. Evan McPherson PAT conversions: over/under 2½

41. Matt Gay missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Burrow completions: over/under 25½

43. First team to score: Cincinnati/Los Angeles Rams

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first Cincinnati touchdown: over/under 6½

46. Yardage length of first Los Angeles Rams touchdown: over/under 8½

47. Jersey number of first Bengals to score a touchdown: over/under 9½

48. Jersey number of first Ram to score a touchdown: over/under 10½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under ½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 25½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½

56. Length of longest Gay field goal: over/under 43½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 766½

58. Von Miller sacks: over/under ½

59. Cincinnati third-down efficiency: over/under 56.66½%

60. Los Angeles Rams third-down efficiency: over/under 58.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. Cincinnati first downs: over/under 23½

63. Los Angeles Rams first downs: over/under 24½

64. Cincinnati penalties: over/under 6½

65. Los Angeles Rams penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Tee Higgins receptions: over/under 5½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 6½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 9½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½

76. Cincinnati time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. Los Angeles Rams time of possession: over/under 28:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 131½

79. Los Angeles Rams yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Jalen Ramsey passes defended: over/under 1½

81. Burrow QBR minus Stafford QBR: is number positive or negative

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no