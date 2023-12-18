For Those Who’ve Passed to the Elysian Fields…

Once upon a time, Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford stood in Yankee Stadium on an Old-Timer's Day and watched a video board presentation of former Yankees who'd gone to the Elysian Fields that year to date. Berra turned to his old battery mate and said, "Boy, I hope I never see my name up there."

Mr. Yogi went there in 2015; the Chairman of the Board, three years ago. Their ranks now serene and happy in the presence of the Lord have swollen, as inevitably if sadly they must, by several this year, including a badly haunted former teammate, a Hall of Fame third baseman, an infamous umpire, and perhaps the rarest of baseball people — a likeable, even loveable owner. Among too many others.

Brooks Robinson (86) turned third base into a black hole for hundreds of hitters while maintaining such a sterling reputation as a person that his Day's master of ceremonies told the crowd Baltimoreans didn't name candy bars but their children after The Hoover. Frank Howard (87) was traded to the second Washington Senators for lefthanded pitcher Claude Osteen after the 1964 season, in the event the Dodgers' Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax broke down into a once-a-week pitcher. The 6'7" Howard became a Washington matinee idol who hit mammoth home runs (including a heartbreaker in the final Senators game before moving to Texas), and wore a nickname entirely contrary to his friendly, gentle-giant personality. (Capital Punishment.) "By the time you learn to play this game properly," he observed as his career ended, "you can't play anymore."

"No one," George F. Will once observed, "has ever paid money to go to a major league baseball game in order to see the team's owner." The exception might have been Peter Seidler (63), who was so beloved in San Diego that Padres fans could be seen wearing team jerseys with his name on the back as often as with assorted Padres players. "He brought passion to that fan base," Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said of him, "and that's as loud a crowd as you will ever hear."

Joe Pepitone (82) was the shakiest 1960s Yankee, a haunted, self-immolating young man produced by a ferociously abusive father, a talented first baseman (three Gold Gloves and All-Star teams) whose inner turmoil and outer taste for night life and carnal knowledge helped him trash marriages, friendships, and family ties, until he finally sought and acceped the proper help late enough in life to repair most of those family relationships. A later-generation Yankee, George Frazier (68), was the last pitcher to be saddled with three losses in the same World Series (1981) and the cleverest to defend himself against charges of chicanery on the mound: "I don't use foreign substances. Everything I use is made in the U.S. of A."

Jesús Alou (80) was a serviceable utility outfielder, one of the first three brothers to patrol the same outfield as Giants, and the answer to a San Francisco graffitist's gospel trivia question. (Jesus is the Answer! What's the question? Who's Felipe and Matty's kid brother?) His immediate contemporary Vic Davalillo (84) won one Gold Glove, two World Series rings (1971 Pirates, 1973 Athletics), turned up number 32 on my own survey of the 33 best pinch hitters of all time (300+ plate appearances in the role), and married his second wife over the telephone.

Albie Pearson (88) would tell you Jesus is the answer without being pushy or obnoxious about it, waiting until someone asked him before speaking of it. Known as "The Littlest Angel" during his tenure with the original Angels ("I think he'll be an archaeological find," Angels coach Rocky Bridges said of him), the 5'5" outfielder looked good enough (he was a tough strikeout, a 1958 Rookie of the Year, and a 1963 All-Star) until back trouble shortened his career — and sent him to a second life as an ordained Baptist minister and, especially, the co-founder (with his wife) of Father's Heart Ranch in southern California, devoted to abused and abandoned boys between six and twelve.

Vida Blue's (73) reward for pitching his way onto a Time cover and into a Cy Young Award and a Most Valuable Player Award with 301 strikeouts and a league-leading 1.82 ERA 1971 was to be told by A's owner Charlie Finley, during contract talks, I know all that. And if I was you, I would ask for the same thing. [A $100,000 salary -- JK.] And you deserve it. But I ain't gonna give it to you. It yanked Blue inside-out, nearly destroyed his love of the game (despite becoming the first pitcher to start All-Star Games for each league), and left him and too many to wonder what might have been before he kicked substance addiction in retirement and became a Bay Area philanthropist.

Blue's teammate on the Swingin' A's of the early 1970s, third baseman Sal Bando (78) was considered the soul of those teams, a solid third baseman underrated for his fine defense and quick to defuse trouble whether from the front office or in his own clubhouse. (The godfather. Capo de capo, boss of all bosses ... Sal was the leader and everyone knew it. — Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.) The bad news was that, as the American League's overall player rep in 1980, Bando — eventually the Brewers' general manager — voted against including short-career, pre-1980 major leaguers in the pension plan realignment that meant full pensions after 43 days' major league service time and full health benefits after one day's service time.

Tim McCarver (81) let black Cardinals teammates (especially his eventual longtime friend Bob Gibson) teach him with wit as well as wisdom about race, became a personal favourite catcher to a pair of Hall of Fame pitchers (Gibson and, in St. Louis and Philadelphia, Steve Carlton), then became a Frick Award-winning Hall of Fame broadcaster whose own wit married to his deft analyses instructed as well as delighted several generations of fans. (Before he made his Hall of Fame speech, McCarver would remember, "I saw Frank Robinson at breakfast and said, 'I'll try to be brief.' He said, 'You?'")

Jack Baldschun (86) was Gene Mauch's favourite relief pitcher on the early 1960s Phillies, with a nasty screwball he'd learned to throw without arm stress and with excellent results ... until he wasn't, during the ill-fated 1964 season that saw the Phillies bring veteran Ed Roebuck aboard and both Mauch and general manager John Quinn lose confidence in him inexplicably. They traded Baldschun to the Orioles and he was an Oriole for 72 hours — long enough to be part of the package that brought the Orioles Frank Robinson from the Reds. His career never the same again (he suffered what he called "arm lock" while in Cincinnati and spent his final seasons in the minors except for a 1969 with the newborn Padres: "I felt like a man serving time for a crime he didn't commit"), he retired to lumber sales and family life.

Nate Colbert (76) was plucked from the Astros organisation for the 1969 expansion draft and became the Padres' first genuine star (he averaged 30+ home runs a season), tying one record and setting another with 5 bombs and 13 steaks in a 1972 doubleheader, but saw his career curtailed by chronic back trouble after five years as a Padres then two years in three towns. (Detroit, Montreal, Oakland.) He remains the franchise's career home run leader (173) and — after one dicey scrape involving fraudulent loan applications and six months in prison — reclaimed his post baseball life as a minister.

Dick Groat (92) was a slick shortstop, the National League's Most Valuable Player as a member of the World Series-winning 1960 Pirates, and eventually held the same job without winning the same award for the World Series-winning 1964 Cardinals. Bob Garibaldi* (81) resisted the personal recruitment of Casey Stengel for the Mets to sign with the Giants, pitch in 15 games over four seasons, then (after long years in the minors) become a college basketball referee. Pat Corrales (82) was a reserve catcher, major league manager (the first Mexican to have such a job), and well enough respected as a man that, when his first wife died giving birth to their fourth child in 1969, Frank Robinson ordered all the fines collected by his kangaroo court in the Baltimore clubhouse to be given to him instead of used for the usual season-ending party. (Corrales remarried happily soon enough.)

Wayne Comer* (79) was a 1968 Tiger (usually a late game replacement for outfield star Willie Horton; he got a base hit in his lone World Series plate appearance), a 1969 Seattle Pilot (his 3.2 wins above replacement tied for the team lead), a 1970 Brewer, and a respected high school baseball coach in his native Virginia. He was also the subject of a hilarious attempted game ejection in the minors: an umpire assumed Comer was giving him the business from the team bullpen and ordered him ejected, whereupon the team's manager told the arbiter, "You're going to have to yell louder. We sent Comer to Detroit this morning."

Dennis Ribant (81) was the first Mets pitcher to finish in the National League's ERA top ten (in 1966) and with a winning season's record. (11-9, also 1966.) His reward was being traded after that season — to make room for a kid named Seaver. His ill fortune resumed in 1968, when — reduced to journeyman relief work by then — he was one of only three Tigers who was actually native to Detroit (catcher Bill Freehan and outfielder Lenny Green were the others) ... but he got little enough work and was traded to the White Sox late that July. After several more seasons of being traded and put into the minors at once (he was once traded for legendary pitcher-playboy Bo Belinsky), the right-hander who once admitted "experimenting" with a spitball despite learning a good changeup from Hall of Famer Warren Spahn retired to life insurance, living in Newport Beach, and (with his daughter, Tracy) winning the Equitable Family Tennis Championship at Forest Hills in 1983.

Willie Hernández (69) won the American League's 1984 Cy Young Award and MVP as the World Series-winning Tigers' relief king with his 1.92 ERA. Two years later, he blew his popularity in Detroit during a struggling season when a critical Mitch Albom column provoked Hernández to dump a bucket of ice water over Albom's head. Elbow trouble put paid to his pitching career before he had a second successful act as the owner of a steel construction business and cattle ranch in his native Puerto Rico, before his health (including multiple strokes) hit bottom.

Tim Wakefield (57) was a class act, a good knuckleball pitcher (his floater was tough enough to inspire one of his catchers to use a first baseman's mitt behind the plate), who picked himself up, dusted himself off, started all over again after surrendering a pennant-losing home run (to Aaron Boone in 2003), and became a key to the Red Sox's 2004 drought-busting triumph at last. Beloved in Boston, Wakefield and his wife were also done dirty by a 2004 Red Sox rotation mate who decided their choice to fight two insidious diseases together out of the public eye wasn't their choice to make.

Ken MacKenzie (89) was the first Mets pitcher who could call himself a Yalie. An Original Met, the bespectacled MacKenzie was once brought into a deep jam with manager Stengel telling him, "Now, just pretend you're pitching against Harvard." (As a Yale pitcher, MacKenzie's record against Harvard was 6-0.) Roger Craig (93) turned ignominy as an Original Met (an 18-game losing streak in 1963 despite often solid pitching) into a later life as a messenger of the split-fingered fastball and a World Series-winning manager. (The "Hum Baby" 1989 Giants.) Their Original Met battery mate (for a short while), Hobie Landrith (93) landed me two crates of oranges for winning a sports radio trivia contest long after he performed his greatest service to those Mets: being traded for Marvelous Marv Throneberry.

Yet two more Original Mets — Frank (The Big Donkey) Thomas (93) and Joe Christopher (97) factored in a couple of classic Metsian mishaps: Christopher had to tell Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn how to holler "I got it!" in Spanish to keep shortstop Elio Chacon from plowing into him on short flies to the shallow outfield. The first time Ashburn hollered Yo la tengo, yo la tengo, Chacon backed away ... but Thomas, the Mets' first home run king (34 in 1962), running in from left field, plowed into Ashburn instead. The passings of Christopher, Craig, Landrith, MacKenzie, and Thomas leave only nine men standing at this writing who served sentences as Original Mets and still live to tell about it.

Don Denkinger (86) developed a sense of humor about his hour of infamy, blowing the call at first base in the top of the ninth of Game 6, 1985 World Series. (He called the Royals' Jorge Orta safe when everyone in the ballpark and watching on television saw Orta was out by a full step plus.) He also proved a better man than most calling for his prompt execution: he not only owned the mistake but, in due course, advocated powerfully enough for the proper resolution: replay review in the postseason.

His umpiring career went forward with little enough controversy. And, with distinction: he was behind the plate for Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan's sixth no-hitter, Hall of Famer Jack Morris's 1991 World Series jewel, and Kenny Rogers's 1994 perfect game. (Having also called Len Barker's 1981 perfecto, he's the only ump to call the pitches for two perfect games.)

But Denkinger showed baseball and the world the right way to atone for a grievous error. (And, no, it wasn't his fault the Cardinals went from the Game 6 loss to imploding completely in Game 7 either.) It's a lesson only too many umpires, owners, managers, players, and non-baseball people, for that matter, could stand to learn, and re-learn.

* Bob Garibaldi and Wayne Comer were two of the now 500+ short-career major leaguers denied pensions in the 1980 pension realignment.