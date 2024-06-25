Panthers Not Ready For Prime Time

Only one NFL team — hardly surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers — will not appear on prime time, or, for that matter, in any nationally-televised game, in 2024 (unless they are "flexed" into such a game, which is highly unlikely in view of the fact that not only did they finish two games behind the next-worst teams in the league in 2023, but also mortgaged their top pick in the 2024 NFL draft for a quarterback who has the weakest arm the NFL has seen since Eddie LeBaron).

But how did the other 31 teams fare when it comes to prime-time appearances?

Here is the list of how many times that each NFL team will play either on prime time or on national television, ranked in order of how often they will be playing therein:

Dallas (who else?) — 6 (plus a Thanksgiving Day game, which is nationally televised)

N.Y. Jets — 6

San Francisco — 6

Baltimore — 5 (plus a Saturday afternoon game, and a Christmas Day game)

Kansas City — 5 (plus a Friday afternoon game, a Saturday afternoon game, and a Christmas Day game)

Detroit — 5 (plus a Thanksgiving Day game)

Buffalo — 5

Cincinnati — 5

L.A. Rams — 5

Miami — 5

Houston — 4 (plus a Saturday afternoon game, and a Christmas Day game)

Pittsburgh — 4 (plus a Saturday afternoon game, and a Christmas Day game)

Green Bay — 4 (plus a Friday night game)

Philadelphia — 4 (plus a Friday night game)

Atlanta — 4

Cleveland — 4

Seattle — 4

Tampa Bay — 4

Chicago — 3 (plus a Thanksgiving Day game)

N.Y. Giants — 3 (plus a Thanksgiving Day game)

L.A. Chargers — 3

New Orleans — 3

Denver — 2

Jacksonville — 2

Minnesota — 2

Washington — 2

Las Vegas — 1 (plus a Friday afternoon game)

Arizona — 1

Indianapolis — 1

New England — 1

Tennessee — 1

Carolina — 0