2024 NFL Schedule: Highlights and Lowlights

Here is who did best — and who did worst — in last week's release of the 2024 schedule.

The Magnificent Seven

Arizona Cardinals — Of the 17 warm-weather or domed-stadium teams, they are the only one that will not play a "cold-weather" game; that is, a road game at a northern, outdoor venue, in November or later in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens — Week 14 bye, plus all three second meetings within the AFC North at home. Baltimore will also play no "fatigue games" this season (11 other teams will also play no such games: Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New England, the Jets, Philadelphia, and Tennessee).

Carolina Panthers — No "pure" road games for five consecutive weeks in the middle of the season, hosting the Saints in Week 9, then taking on the Giants in Munich, then a bye, followed by home games against Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Green Bay Packers — Three warm-weather/indoor teams will have to come to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field — San Francisco, Miami, and New Orleans — in Weeks 12, 13, and 16, respectively; and one of them is in the late time slot and the other two are on prime time. Brrrrr!

Jacksonville Jaguars — Just misses having no cold-weather games this year, as the only one they have is at Philadelphia on November 3 — and their last five 2024 opponents went a combined 36-49 in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles — Besides no "fatigue games" as noted above, they're getting four of their last five games at home, with their only road game consisting of a ride on the team bus down Interstate 95 to take on the Commanders. And unlike last year, when they had to play all three second meetings vs. their NFC East rivals on the road, this time around they will be getting two out of three of them at home, including the most important one of all, a late-time-slot tilt against Dallas on December 29.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Like the Ravens, they too, will get all three second meetings within their division at home.

The Miserable Seven

Atlanta Falcons — Six prime-time games, of which five are against teams that finished above .500 last season — and Kirk Cousins is 12-20 in prime time in his career, and 16-47 against over-.500 teams (they open the 2024 season with five games in a row against such teams).

Cleveland Browns — All three second meetings within the AFC North are on the road — and their last five opponents are at Pittsburgh, vs. Kansas City, at Cincinnati, vs. Miami, and at Baltimore. Ouch!

Dallas Cowboys — Six of their first seven opponents posted winning records a season ago, and all of the pressure will be on them when they host the Eagles in Week 10, since a loss there will set them up to get swept by Philadelphia for the first time since 2011.

Indianapolis Colts — Four cold-weather games, and they're 8-15 in those badboys since 2012.

Miami Dolphins — Also four cold-weather games, including ending the year at Cleveland in Week 17 and at the Jets in Week 18 (dating all the way back to 1995, Miami is 26-56 as a visitor in cold weather). Another "blown save?"

San Francisco 49ers — Lead the entire NFL in fatigue games with four; no other team has more than two — and they're 11-18 in fatigue games since the bye era began in 1990.

Seattle Seahawks — Also all three second meetings within the division on the road — plus cold-weather forays at the Jets and Bears, both in December.