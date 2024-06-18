2024 NFL Opening Odds
June 18, 2024 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
Now that free agency is pretty much in the books, the draft is totally in the books, and the schedules are out, it's time look at each team's odds to win their division, and to win Super Bowl XLIX.
Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet.
AFC EAST----------------Division----------Super Bowl
Buffalo------------------------+175----------------+1400
N.Y. Jets----------------------+185----------------+2500
Miami--------------------------+200----------------+2500
New England---------------+2500--------------+20000
AFC NORTH---------------Division----------Super Bowl
Baltimore----------------------+135-----------------+900
Cincinnati----------------------+150---------------+1300
Cleveland---------------------+600----------------+3500
Pittsburgh---------------------+750----------------+5000
AFC SOUTH---------------Division----------Super Bowl
Houston-----------------------+105------------------+1600
Jacksonville------------------+275------------------+4000
Indianapolis------------------+325------------------+6000
Tennessee--------------------+900----------------+15000
AFC WEST----------------Division-----------Super Bowl
Kansas City------------------ -250-------------------+550
L.A. Chargers----------------+350-----------------+5000
Las Vegas-------------------+1000-----------------+7500
Denver-----------------------+1800----------------+15000
NFC EAST----------------Division-----------Super Bowl
Philadelphia-----------------+115-----------------+1400
Dallas-------------------------+130-----------------+1600
Washington------------------+900---------------+15000
N.Y. Giants-----------------+1000---------------+15000
NFC NORTH---------------Division-----------Super Bowl
Detroit---------------------------+145----------------+1100
Green Bay---------------------+185-----------------+1800
Chicago------------------------+300-----------------+3500
Minnesota--------------------+1000---------------+10000
NFC SOUTH---------------Division-----------Super Bowl
Atlanta------------------------- -115-------------------+2500
Tampa Bay-------------------+300-------------------+6000
New Orleans-----------------+350-----------------+10000
Carolina-----------------------+1100----------------+25000
NFC WEST----------------Division-----------Super Bowl
San Francisco-------------- -200--------------------+600
L.A. Rams--------------------+325------------------+3500
Seattle-------------------------+800------------------+7500
Arizona-----------------------+1300----------------+10000
