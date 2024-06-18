2024 NFL Opening Odds

"Rory [McIlroy] is one of the best to ever play. Being able to fight against a great like that is pretty special. For him to miss that putt, I'd never wish it on anybody. It just happened to play out that way. . . . I was just trying to land it pretty much where I landed it and run it out to the right. I remember Payne [Stewart]'s putt and how it broke up there, and I knew that was obviously huge to get up and down to win this prestigious championship that will be the highlight of my life. I still can't believe it. It's unbelievable." — Bryson DeChambeau on U.S. Open