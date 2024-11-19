Lions Just Want to Have Fun

It is hard to call the Cowboys "America's Team" anymore — at least not with a straight face.

But it is easy to call the Lions "Cyndi Lauper's Team" — because these dudes just want to have fun.

And what is their idea of "fun?"

We all saw the first clue in Week 6, when Detroit jolly-stomped Dallas 47-9 at Jerry World.

Running trick plays in the second half with a huge lead? That brings to mind those Edmonton Oilers teams of the Wayne Gretzky era, who were infamous for swarming the net with 5-goal leads in the third period.

And Amon-Ra St. Brown, who, in a manner of speaking, "walked like an Egyptian" (just couldn't resist!) after scoring a touchdown that produced the game's final score?

As they used to say on ESPN, c'mon, man!

Two weeks later, the Lions hosted the hapless Tennessee Titans.

Detroit led 49-14 with 1:08 left in the third quarter. Yet apparently head coach Dan Campbell found it "necessary" to send Jake Bates out there to try a 51-yard field goal.

When it succeeded, it gave the Lions a "fiftyburger" — which must have been what their objective was.

But to paraphrase Vanessa Williams, Campbell saved the worst for last three weeks later.

With a 49-6 lead on current 2025 first overall pick "leader" Jacksonville and less than eight minutes remaining, Campbell had Bates try a 54-yard field goal — a 54-yard field goal!, which, when made, put the Lions over the half-century mark for the second time in four weeks. They also gained 645 total yards in the game.

Not surprisingly, the Lions lead the entire NFL in scoring, with 33.6 points per game, putting them on pace to become the third highest-scoring team in NFL history. Never mind that they had to run up a couple of scores along the way. Will Dan Campbell go for the record — the 606 amassed by Denver in 2013? That team was the only NFL team ever to score 600 or more points in a season.

Suffice it to say that Campbell is making a lot of enemies in the NFL — never a good idea.

Just ask George Allen.