NFL Odds For 2023
August 22, 2023 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
Damon Runyon famously said, "The race isn't always to the swift of the battle to the strong — but that's the way to bet." With that in mind, here are the odds for each team to win their division, and to win Super Bowl LVIII. Odds courtesy of Caesar's for the Super Bowl, and by the average consensus of five different sportsbooks for the division odds.
AFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Buffalo-----------------------------3-4---------------------9-1
N.Y. Jets---------------------------5-2--------------------16-1
Miami-------------------------------3-1--------------------25-1
New England---------------------8-1--------------------60-1
AFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Cincinnati--------------------------8-5------------------10-1
Baltimore---------------------------2-1------------------18-1
Cleveland--------------------------7-2------------------35-1
Pittsburgh--------------------------9-2------------------60-1
AFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Jacksonville-------------------------3-5------------------28-1
Tennessee---------------------------3-1----------------100-1
Indianapolis--------------------------6-1----------------125-1
Houston------------------------------8-1-----------------200-1
AFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Kansas City------------------------1-2-------------------6-1
L.A. Chargers----------------------3-1-----------------22-1
Denver-------------------------------6-1-----------------40-1
Las Vegas-------------------------20-1-----------------45-1
NFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Philadelphia----------------------4-5-------------------15-2
Dallas------------------------------9-5-------------------15-1
N.Y. Giants------------------------8-1------------------40-1
Washington---------------------15-1-------------------80-1
NFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
Detroit--------------------------------7-5-------------------22-1
Minnesota---------------------------3-1-------------------40-1
Chicago------------------------------4-1-------------------50-1
Green Bay--------------------------4-1--------------------50-1
NFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl
New Orleans------------------------6-5-------------------35-1
Atlanta--------------------------------2-1-------------------70-1
Carolina------------------------------4-1-------------------75-1
Tampa Bay--------------------------8-1-------------------80-1
NFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl
San Francisco--------------------3-5---------------------9-1
Seattle------------------------------2-1-------------------35-1
L.A. Rams-----------------------10-1--------------------70-1
Arizona---------------------------25-1------------------200-1
Odds quoted for "Super Bowl" are to win Super Bowl.
