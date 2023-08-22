NFL Odds For 2023

Damon Runyon famously said, "The race isn't always to the swift of the battle to the strong — but that's the way to bet." With that in mind, here are the odds for each team to win their division, and to win Super Bowl LVIII. Odds courtesy of Caesar's for the Super Bowl, and by the average consensus of five different sportsbooks for the division odds.

AFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Buffalo-----------------------------3-4---------------------9-1

N.Y. Jets---------------------------5-2--------------------16-1

Miami-------------------------------3-1--------------------25-1

New England---------------------8-1--------------------60-1

AFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Cincinnati--------------------------8-5------------------10-1

Baltimore---------------------------2-1------------------18-1

Cleveland--------------------------7-2------------------35-1

Pittsburgh--------------------------9-2------------------60-1

AFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Jacksonville-------------------------3-5------------------28-1

Tennessee---------------------------3-1----------------100-1

Indianapolis--------------------------6-1----------------125-1

Houston------------------------------8-1-----------------200-1

AFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Kansas City------------------------1-2-------------------6-1

L.A. Chargers----------------------3-1-----------------22-1

Denver-------------------------------6-1-----------------40-1

Las Vegas-------------------------20-1-----------------45-1

NFC EAST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Philadelphia----------------------4-5-------------------15-2

Dallas------------------------------9-5-------------------15-1

N.Y. Giants------------------------8-1------------------40-1

Washington---------------------15-1-------------------80-1

NFC NORTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

Detroit--------------------------------7-5-------------------22-1

Minnesota---------------------------3-1-------------------40-1

Chicago------------------------------4-1-------------------50-1

Green Bay--------------------------4-1--------------------50-1

NFC SOUTH-------------------Division----------Super Bowl

New Orleans------------------------6-5-------------------35-1

Atlanta--------------------------------2-1-------------------70-1

Carolina------------------------------4-1-------------------75-1

Tampa Bay--------------------------8-1-------------------80-1

NFC WEST--------------------Division----------Super Bowl

San Francisco--------------------3-5---------------------9-1

Seattle------------------------------2-1-------------------35-1

L.A. Rams-----------------------10-1--------------------70-1

Arizona---------------------------25-1------------------200-1

Odds quoted for "Super Bowl" are to win Super Bowl.