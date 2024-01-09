NFL Strength of Schedule: 2023 vs. 2024
January 9, 2024 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
CARDS FARE BEST — 'BOYS BETTER HANG TOUGH
The following chart shows the winning percentage of each team's 2022 opponents, and that of the opponents each team is scheduled to play in 2023.
TEAM--------------------------2023---------------2024.................Diff
Arizona-------------------------.561---------------.488...................+73
Cincinnati----------------------.574---------------.502....................+72
Carolina------------------------.522---------------.467...................+55
L.A. Chargers-----------------.529---------------.478....................+51
Tennessee---------------------.522---------------.491..................+31
Seattle--------------------------.512---------------.488....................+24
L.A. Rams---------------------.529---------------.505....................+24
Jacksonville-------------------.533---------------.512....................+21
Washington-------------------.512---------------.502.....................+10
New England-----------------.522---------------.512.....................+10
Minnesota---------------------.509---------------.502.....................+7
Pittsburgh----------------------.540---------------.533...................+7
Baltimore----------------------.543---------------.536....................+7
San Francisco----------------.509---------------.505......................+4
Tampa Bay--------------------.481---------------.478....................+3
Indianapolis-------------------.491---------------.491....................0
Chicago------------------------.464---------------.467...................-3
N.Y. Jets-----------------------.502---------------.505......................-3
N.Y. Giants--------------------.512---------------.516.....................-4
Denver-------------------------.488---------------.495......................-7
Philadelphia-------------------.481---------------.491.....................-10
Cleveland----------------------.536----------------547..................-11
New Orleans------------------.433---------------.453..................-20
Kansas City-------------------.481---------------.502....................-21
Atlanta--------------------------.429---------------.453..................-24
Las Vegas---------------------.488---------------.512....................-24
Detroit--------------------------.481---------------.509...................-28
Miami---------------------------.450---------------.488....................-38
Buffalo--------------------------.471---------------.516....................-45
Green Bay---------------------.474---------------.526..................-52
Houston------------------------.474---------------.526..................-52
Dallas--------------------------.446----------------.505....................-59
