Super Bowl LVIII Proposition Bets
February 1, 2024 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story
1. Winner: Kansas City/San Francisco
2. Versus spread: Kansas City (+1½)/San Francisco (-1½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 47½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 13½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 10½
8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (+½)/San Francisco (-½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 8½
10. Will the word "defer" be used after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:29½
13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/San Francisco
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. Kansas City to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 5½
20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete
21. First San Francisco pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Patrick Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 246½
25. Brock Purdy turnovers: over/under ½
26. Purdy passing yardage: over/under 231½
27. Mahomes turnovers: over/under ½
28. Deebo Samuel receiving yards: over/under 71½
29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 81½
30. Rashee Rice receptions: over/under 6½
31. Purdy total touchdowns: over/under 1½
32. 49ers sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 6½
33. Isaiah Pacheco receptions: over/under 2½
34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½
36. Longest Chiefs punt: over/under 53½
37. Chris Jones sacks: over/under ½
38. Christian McCaffrey rush average: over/under 4.5½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½
40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 2½
41. Jake Moody missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Mahomes completions: over/under 25½
43. First team to score: Kansas City/San Francisco
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
44. If you're reading this, leave comment: over/under 17½
45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 6½
46. Yardage length of first San Francisco touchdown: over/under 3½
47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown:over/under 87½
48. Jersey number of first 49 to score a touchdown: over/under 23½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under ½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 23½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Moody field goal: over/under 43½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 688½
58. Nick Bosa sacks: over/under ½
59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 48.33½%
60. San Francisco third-down efficiency: over/under 46.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 23½
63. San Francisco first downs: over/under 24½
64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 5½
65. San Francisco penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Travis Kelce receptions : over/under 5½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 3½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 14½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½
76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. San Francisco time of possession: over/under 28:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 137½
79. San Francisco yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Nick Bolton passes defended: over/under 1½
81. Mahomes QBR minus Purdy QBR: over/under 2.3½
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
